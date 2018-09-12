Website Development Company, Lounge Lizard, provides 4 Tips to Prepare your Website for the Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as one of the top website development companies within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."

It is only September, but the holiday season is literally around the corner which means now is the time to start preparing for the busiest time of the year. Even if you don't plan on launching promotions or sales until late November, that doesn't mean you should wait until the last minute to prepare. Remember, proper planning prevents poor performance! Today NY based web design company, Lounge Lizard, provides 4 Tips to Prepare your Website for the Holiday Season.

Review prior year's data. The first place to start when planning for the future is by looking at the past. Google Analytics is a great starting point and if you use a customer relationship management platform you can study data from it as well. You want to determine where the most traffic came from, where the most conversions or sales came from, when traffic increases started during the holiday season, when sales or conversions increased, when sales tapered off, and then find the most and least successful campaigns. By finding out what worked and what didn't you will be able to more easily focus your efforts this year on areas that are proven to produce results. Follow the customer journey. Take the time to follow the customer journey multiple times to get a feel for where you should interject your holiday content, products, links, images, and pages. You will most likely want to start on the home page as well as an above-the-fold image or mention. You can utilize last year's data to focus on the most effective pathway to a conversion. Be sure to consider both desktop and mobile users on this journey in both what they see and how clear or direct the path is. Also worth mentioning is that you want to remember that a users' needs might be slightly different during the holidays compared to other times so make sure focus is on meeting those needs. Review navigation. Navigation can be critical to conversions especially if you cater to mobile users. If people can't find what they want, then how can they convert? First and foremost, navigation needs to create a short, simple path to a conversion. Next, navigation needs to provide visual options on what can be found on the site with easily understood buttons for things like Departments, Today's Deals, Customer Service, etc. Menu options need to be prominently displayed, important links and shortcuts should be in the top header or floating so users can easily find them, it needs to be simple without too many choices, and you should include holiday tabs or menus options to highlight holiday deals and products. Create seasonal images and graphics. This is always a balancing act between too little and too much. By starting early, you can create a myriad of options which can be rotated through during the season. As with any images used you should always resize and compress for faster loading. Images can communicate your holiday spirit or showcase a festive mood without having to worry about accidently offending anyone with specific phrases.

