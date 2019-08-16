NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are the biggest season for retailers and shoppers alike, and with more ecommerce purchases than ever before, targeting your online audience is essential to seeing great holiday sales numbers. In order to attract swathes of online shoppers to your ecommerce site, you're going to need your Pay-per-click (PPC) marketing to be optimized for capturing a part of the holiday ecommerce rush. Website redesign agency, Huemor, explains 4 ways to optimize your PPC during the holidays. Check them out below to start prepping for your seasonal shoppers.

Ensure Your User Experience is Top-Notch: Your PPC campaign success relies on your brand having a functional, aesthetically pleasing, and trustworthy ecommerce website. Your priority is ensuring your website can handle heavy holiday traffic and retain a quality user experience for every visitor who clicks on your advertisements. Focus on creating a quality experience for mobile users: 50% of web traffic is mobile (and ecommerce purchases through smartphones are growing exponentially). Cultivate a "Most Effective Keywords" List: Your keyword list is an essential part of optimizing your PPC campaign for the holidays. Review your current keyword list and eliminate any underperforming entries. Keep a list of both broad and specific keywords for your brand and include holiday-focused keywords. Adjusting your keywords and retargeting them towards holiday shopping will increase your site traffic and ensure your ads are being shown to the right viewers. Follow Through on Your Landing Pages: What happens when a potential buyer clicks on your ad? You should deliver on the promise of your ads: don't mislead people. Holiday shoppers are busy and stressed: there's no better way to lose a sale than pulling a bait-and-switch. Instead, focus on providing even more value and reasons to buy during the post-click experience. Target the Late Shoppers: A significant portion (40%!) of holiday shopping occurs in the 10 days before Christmas. Late shoppers are stressed and anxious about buying the right holiday gifts—and their behavior is different from early shoppers. Late shoppers are less likely to browse for the best deal and are more likely to buy on impulse. As Christmas gets closer, target late shoppers with steep sales and enticing holiday offers to encourage clicks and site visits in the days leading up to the holiday. Don't be afraid to introduce some urgency and scarcity in your marketing—if you plan to sell out or retire a discount, you should let people know in your ad copy.

Even though the holidays might still feel far away for shoppers, it's never too early to start preparing in the retail space. Take care in optimizing your PPC for the holidays with these tips and standard good practices.

About Huemor: Huemor Web Redesign Agency helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

