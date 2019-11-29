Website Redesign Agency, Huemor, Shares 4 Tips For A Successful Mobile Website

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Website redesign agency, Huemor, knows the value that mobile sites can provide to a brand, so they're sharing 4 tips for building a successful mobile website. Check them out below.

Maximize your mobile site performance rate: In order for your mobile website to see successful conversion rates, it needs to work for mobile customers. For a quality mobile experience, your brand needs to ensure that its mobile website loads fast for mobile connections. This involves careful functional design and planning to ensure that your mobile site isn't overloaded with tasks; it should load fast and be highly responsive to customer actions in order to be successful as a mobile site. Keep your brand consistent, but design for a smaller screen: Brand consistency is important across all of your brand's channels, from mobile to desktop to social media. However, it's important to keep in mind what your customers are going to be seeing on a smaller screen. Your desktop product page may not work for a mobile layout, and if this is true, you need to modify it in a way that is still consistent with your brand but fits better on a small screen. Enable full website functionality on any mobile screen: A large amount of older desktop websites utilize functions like hover menus and java plug-ins, but both of these cannot be effectively used on mobile sites. Your mobile website should be built so the UX is as seamless as the desktop version, even if that means altering the way both websites fundamentally function. Whether it is being viewed on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop, your UX will have a major effect on the customer's impression of your brand, so it's important to make sure it's great all-around. Create clear, tactile responses: One difficulty that many users have with mobile sites is the lack of positive responses to actions. The desktop is a familiar space with traditional action cues and responses, while mobile is oftentimes vaguer. Create clear, visible responses to customer actions so they know that whatever they clicked on actually happened and they aren't just clicking aimlessly. Strong visual cues will improve your site's click through rates and can even increase your mobile conversions.

Creating a successful mobile website can feel like a burdensome task to take on, but the benefits your brand can reap from a high-functioning mobile website are numerous. Embrace the migration of consumers to the mobile world and accommodate these new customer needs as soon as possible to stay ahead of the market.

About Huemor: Huemor, a web redesign company, helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor

