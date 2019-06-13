Website Redesign Agency, Huemor, Shares Tips for Improving Website CRO

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you're new to CRO or an optimization expert, there's always room for improvement. Huemor, an agency specializing in website redesign has created this list with the following tips to help improve your website's CRO. Check them out below:

It's All About the User Experience. Think about who your website was designed for- hint, it's your customers! CRO, which stands for Conversion Rate Optimization, has the end-user in mind. Are there any metrics on your website that could use some improvement? These metrics are referred to as KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), and the goal of CRO is to use these KPIs to create a strategy and website design to improve the flow, visual appeal, and overall experience of your website.

Benefit-Driven Messaging. If your website's home page doesn't immediately tell visitors what your brand does or how your brand stands out from the competition, it's time to revisit and update the messaging. Your messaging should convert visitors into potential customers, so don't skip this crucial redesign step.

Structure Means Easy Navigation. Are your website's menus confusing or hard-to-find? Remember, your brand's website has conversions in mind- so if traffic is high and conversions are low, take a look at the structure of your site. An easy-to-navigate website with information presented in an easy-to-digest format will have a higher conversion rate than a cluttered, unresponsive site. Your site structure should encourage visitors to view your brand's pages and products and add them to their shopping cart.

Funnels: Designed to Remove Uncertainty. A funnel visually depicts the steps needed to turn a visitor into a customer. Funnels use strategic messaging and customer touchpoints, centered around conversion. A typical funnel starts with a visit to your website, becoming narrower throughout the buying process until the purchase is complete. Creating a funnel goes hand-in-hand with improving website CRO since it allows you to see the precise effects that increased conversions would have for your brand. Automating the funnel process can save valuable time, allowing you to focus on your brand and watch as conversions increase.

Clear-Cut Goals. Vague goals are a common reason for failure in website design since outcomes can be hard to measure, or the goals aren't specific enough to address the concerns behind low conversion rates. Try writing down the goals you have for your brand's website design, then ask yourself the reason behind them. By taking a step back and looking at the issues your brand's website is facing from every angle, you can narrow down your brand's goals and be as specific as possible.

About Huemor: Huemor, a web redesign company helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor