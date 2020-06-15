Webster announces $100,000 commitment to fight racial inequality

WATERBURY, Conn., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank announced today a donation of $100,000 to address social injustice and racial equity efforts.

Webster will make a $75,000 donation to the Equal Justice Initiative, a national human rights organization that advocates for criminal justice reform and racial justice. In addition, Webster will donate $25,000 to RE-Center Race & Equity in Education, based in Hartford, Connecticut. Webster will partner with RE-Center to develop and provide education, training and community conversations on racial injustices and anti-racism programs for our bankers and the communities we serve.

"Racism, discrimination and intolerance in any form are unacceptable. Webster is dedicated to respecting the dignity of every individual, and we stand in support of those impacted by racial injustice," said John R. Ciulla, Chairman, President and CEO of Webster. "Supporting organizations that work to promote change is important for our bankers, our customers and our communities."

For more than 80 years, Webster has been committed to strengthening the communities it serves through philanthropic giving, including Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) opportunities. In addition, over $3 million in funding is awarded annually to support organizations that serve vulnerable individuals and families.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $31.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com

SOURCE Webster Bank

Related Links

https://public.websteronline.com

