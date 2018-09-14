Webster Bank Donates $35,000 to Disaster Relief Efforts

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank today announced it will donate $35,000 to the American Red Cross to support disaster recovery efforts for communities affected by Hurricane Florence and recent gas line explosions in Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley.

"These are catastrophic events affecting hundreds of thousands of people throughout the middle Atlantic and Southeast, and in Massachusetts," said John Ciulla, President and CEO of Webster Bank, adding, "Our donation to the American Red Cross aligns with Webster's core values of supporting the communities we serve, especially when natural disasters strike. In addition, we will be conducting proactive outreach to our Webster Bank customers and employees in the affected areas."

The donation will assist four American Red Cross chapters in Connecticut/Rhode Island and Massachusetts as they begin to deploy teams to help those in the affected areas. In addition, Webster will make a donation to the American Red Cross-Wisconsin Area through its HSA Bank division, headquartered in Milwaukee.



To assist our Webster Bank customers, Webster will work with impacted customers as appropriate during the disruption of critical services in their communities. In addition, Webster has reached out to employees in these areas to ensure they are safe and aware of services available to them.

For more information about how you can assist people in the affected areas visit redcross.org. To learn more about emergency preparedness, visit the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

