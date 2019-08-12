Webster Bank Named Presenting Sponsor of Hartford Marathon Foundation's Inaugural RiMaConn Relay

Race shirts made of recycled plastic water bottles (more than 5,700 water bottles will be recycled in the process)

Reusable water bottles—replacing 10,000 disposable plastic bottles and cups

Compost-friendly food, plates and napkins at the post-race party

Locally sourced food and drinks

"Webster's deep ties to the community throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island make them a natural partner in the RiMaConn Relay, a new endeavor that utilizes our region's trail system in an exciting way," said Beth Shluger, HMF CEO and founder. "Their generous support helps us deliver the top-notch race experience participants have come to expect at our events while positively impacting the communities involved."

Eighty-five percent of the RiMaConn course utilizes the scenic trails of the East Coast Greenway. In addition to being the Presenting Sponsor, Webster Bank will donate $5,000 to help protect and preserve the race trails.

"Webster has a long-standing commitment to supporting the communities where we live and work," said Brian Runkle, executive vice president, Operations, Webster Bank. "This regional race is another example of our leadership on sustainability and being a good corporate citizen."

Runkle is the captain for Webster's relay team and has participated in multiple long-distance relay races across the country for almost ten years.

The RiMaConn sponsorship is the latest example of Webster's commitment to sustainability. In 2018 alone, Webster entered into approximately $47 million in loans for renewable energy and energy-efficient components. Webster also invests in energy-efficient solutions at its facilities, including curbing paper and fossil fuel usage, and remains active in financing commercial loans for renewable and clean energy and LEED construction.

In addition to its sponsorship, Webster Bank will engage its RiMaConn relay team and employee volunteers in HMF's "plogging" event on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. "Plogging" is a Swedish term referring to picking up litter while jogging. The group run and cleanup is free and open to the community.

For more information about the RiMaConn Relay, visit www.runthegreenway.com.

For partnership opportunities, contact shan@hartfordmarathon.com.

About the Hartford Marathon Foundation

The Hartford Marathon Foundation, Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to create and manage fitness events that inspire people to be healthy and fit. Located in Glastonbury, Connecticut, the Hartford Marathon Foundation organizes 32 annual athletic events, including the Eversource Hartford Marathon. For more information, visit www.HartfordMarathon.com and on Facebook at HMF Events.

About Webster Bank

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $28.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

About The East Coast Greenway

The East Coast Greenway is a walking and biking route stretching 3,000 miles from Maine to Florida, connecting the nation's most populated corridor. The East Coast Greenway is designed to transform the 15 states and 450 communities it connects through active and healthy lifestyles, sustainable transportation, community engagement, climate resilience, tourism, and more. The Greenway offers a safe place for bicyclists, walkers, runners, and more — of all ages and abilities — to commute, exercise, and visit new destinations. Learn more: www.greenway.org.

