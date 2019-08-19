Webster Board Member Recognized as 'Director to Watch'

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank is pleased to announce Elizabeth E. Flynn, a member of the Webster Financial Corporation Board of Directors, is included in the 2019 Annual Report issue of Directors & Boards magazine "Directors to Watch." Since 2006, Directors & Boards has highlighted significant and diverse directors recognized for their contributions to ongoing dialogue on board best practices and corporate governance excellence.

Elizabeth E. Flynn, Director, Webster Financial Corporation

"Liz has contributed greatly to Webster's growth and progress," said Webster Bank Chairman Jim Smith. "Her guidance in strategic, risk and cultural matters has been valuable to Webster. She has also helped numerous nonprofits advance their missions with the same insight and energy that she brings to her work with Webster. "

A former Vice Chairman at Marsh, LLC, Flynn also focused on transforming businesses across numerous financial services companies including, JPMorgan Chase & Company, American International Group, and Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC.

A member of Webster's board since 2014, she serves on the risk, nominating & corporate governance and compensation committees. She also serves on the board of StanCorp Financial Group, Inc.

Flynn also serves as a trustee of the Convent of the Sacred Heart School in New York City, and previously served as a trustee at Providence College, and at Providence House, a non-profit which helps homeless women recently released from prison.

Flynn holds a B.A. from Providence College and a Master's in Business Administration from New York University.

