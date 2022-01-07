Webster Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced the following details for its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call:

Earnings Release:

Thursday, January 20, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m. (Eastern)


Conference Call:

Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern)


Dial-in number:

877-407-8289; or 201-689-8341 for international callers


Webcast:

Via Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com 


Webcast replay:

Will be available shortly after the call's completion, also at www.wbst.com


Telephone replay:

Will be available for one week, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on January 20, 2022


Replay number:

877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13725763

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $35.4 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 253 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
[email protected]

