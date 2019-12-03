Webster Names Barricelli Chief Information Security Officer

Barricelli joined Webster in November 2018 as vice president, information security and was responsible for leading the execution of the bank's customer-focused information security strategic plan. She was primarily responsible for leading the execution of the company's information security strategic plan and was instrumental in earning the recent CISO50 Award for Webster for customer-focused security strategies.

"Aimee is a strategic and operational leader with extensive experience in financial services and I look forward to working with her to continue to drive our security program forward to ensure we protect our customers' data to the highest degree, ensuring the security of their assets in our care," said Karen Higgins-Carter, executive vice president, Chief Information Officer.

Prior to joining Webster, Barricelli worked for 14 years at Bridgewater Associates, where she served as the Head of Insider Threat for the Front Office. Prior to that role, she served as Senior Trade Auditor and Personal Financial Manager to the CEO. She began her career as a corporate accountant in a variety of industries.

A resident of Newtown, Barricelli holds a bachelor of science in business administration with a concentration in accounting from New Hampshire College.

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $29.9 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 309 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

