Webster Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings Of $1.06 Per Share

WATERBURY, Conn., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $97.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to $78.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

"The first quarter represented our 38th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "Our disciplined approach to capital allocation aligns with our overarching goal to deliver for our customers while maximizing economic profit over time."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2019 compared to prior year:

Revenue of $310.2 million , an increase of 9.6 percent, including net interest income of $241.6 million , an increase of 12.8 percent.

, an increase of 9.6 percent, including net interest income of , an increase of 12.8 percent. Loan growth of $1.0 billion , or 5.7 percent; all of the growth was in commercial and commercial real estate loans, which increased 9.4 percent.

, or 5.7 percent; all of the growth was in commercial and commercial real estate loans, which increased 9.4 percent. Deposit growth of $1.4 billion , or 6.4 percent, with growth of $722 million , or 13.1 percent at HSA Bank.

, or 6.4 percent, with growth of , or 13.1 percent at HSA Bank. Net interest margin of 3.74 percent, up 30 basis points.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue growth of $23.2 million , or 20.8 percent, led by HSA Bank's growth of 40.4 percent.

, or 20.8 percent, led by HSA Bank's growth of 40.4 percent. Efficiency ratio of 55.9 percent (non-GAAP) compared to 59.8 percent.

Annualized return on average common shareholders' equity of 14.01 percent compared to 12.15 percent; annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) of 17.70 percent compared to 15.73 percent.

"We have now earned in excess of our cost of capital for eight consecutive quarters," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to report strong performance measured by positive operating leverage, net interest margin expansion and disciplined expense management, leading to an efficiency ratio below 56 percent for the quarter."

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2018

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of March 31, 2019, Commercial Banking had $10.6 billion in loans and leases and $4.2 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Three months ended March 31,

Percent Favorable/ (In thousands) 2019 2018

(Unfavorable) Net interest income $90,510 $84,651

6.9% Non-interest income 14,011 15,316

(8.5) Operating revenue 104,521 99,967

4.6 Non-interest expense 44,618 41,245

(8.2) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $59,903 $58,722

2.0











At March 31,

Percent Increase/ (In millions) 2019 2018

(Decrease) Loans and leases $10,631 $9,686

9.8% Deposits 4,191 4,041

3.7

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $1.2 million to $59.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $5.9 million to $90.5 million, primarily due to loan growth and higher deposit margins. Non-interest income decreased $1.3 million to $14.0 million, primarily due to lower client interest rate hedging activity. Non-interest expense increased $3.4 million to $44.6 million, primarily due to investments in people and technology.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2019, HSA Bank had $7.9 billion in total footings comprising $6.2 billion in deposit balances and $1.7 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Three months ended March 31,

Percent Favorable/ (In thousands) 2019 2018

(Unfavorable) Net interest income $41,741 $32,924

26.8% Non-interest income 25,576 22,669

12.8 Operating revenue 67,317 55,593

21.1 Non-interest expense 33,522 31,515

(6.4) Pre-tax net revenue $33,795 $24,078

40.4









At March 31,

Percent Increase/ (Dollars in millions) 2019 2018

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands) 2,933 2,643

11.0% Deposits $6,209 $5,488

13.1 Linked investment accounts* 1,703 1,364

24.9 Total footings $7,912 $6,852

15.5

*Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet

Pre-tax net revenue increased $9.7 million to $33.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.8 million to $41.7 million, due to 13 percent growth in deposits and 12 percent improvement in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $2.9 million to $25.6 million, primarily due to 11 percent growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $2.0 million to $33.5 million, primarily due to account growth and expanded distribution.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 315 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services.

As of March 31, 2019, Community Banking had $8.2 billion in loans and $12.3 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:



Three months ended March 31,

Percent Favorable/ (In thousands) 2019 2018

(Unfavorable) Net interest income $101,360 $98,928

2.5% Non-interest income 25,382 25,195

0.7 Operating revenue 126,742 124,123

2.1 Non-interest expense 95,075 96,829

1.8 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $31,667 $27,294

16.0











At March 31,

Percent Increase/ (In millions) 2019 2018

(Decrease) Loans $8,183 $8,121

0.8% Deposits 12,271 11,580

6.0

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $4.4 million to $31.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.4 million to $101.4 million, primarily due to growth in deposit balances, coupled with improved interest rate spreads on deposits. Non-interest income was up $0.2 million due to increased deposit and loan related fee income. Non-interest expense decreased $1.8 million to $95.1 million resulting from savings in occupancy and lower marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2018:

Net interest income was $241.6 million compared to $214.2 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 3.74 percent compared to 3.44 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 48 basis points, and the cost of funds increased by 20 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $26.0 billion and grew by $884 million , or 3.5 percent.

and grew by , or 3.5 percent. Average loans totaled $18.5 billion and grew by $754 million , or 4.3 percent.

and grew by , or 4.3 percent. Average deposits totaled $22.5 billion and grew by $1.1 billion , or 5.3 percent.

Quarterly provision for loan losses:

The provision for loan losses was $8.6 million , compared to $10.0 million in the prior quarter and $11.0 million a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. Net charge-offs were $9.6 million , compared to $9.5 million in the prior quarter and $5.6 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.21 percent, compared to 0.21 percent in the prior quarter and 0.13 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.21 percent, compared to 0.21 percent in the prior quarter and 0.13 percent a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 1.12 percent of total loans at March 31, 2019 , compared to 1.15 percent at December 31, 2018 and 1.15 percent at March 31, 2018 . The allowance for loan losses represented 133 percent of nonperforming loans compared to 137 percent at December 31, 2018 and 153 percent at March 31, 2018 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2018:

Total non-interest income was $68.6 million , compared to $68.7 million , a decrease of $0.1 million . This reflects a decrease in other of $3.1 million primarily related to client hedging income, offset by an increase of $2.9 million in HSA fee income driven by account fees and interchange due to account growth, and an increase of $0.8 million in loan related fees primarily due to prepayment fees.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2018:

Total non-interest expense was $175.7 million , compared to $171.6 million , an increase of $4.1 million . This reflects increases of $3.0 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and other benefits, $1.8 million in technology/equipment primarily due to higher service contracts to support infrastructure, and $1.3 million in professional and outside services, offset by a decrease of $2.3 million in deposit insurance primarily related to a fully funded deposit insurance fund.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2018:

Income tax expense was $26.1 million , compared to $20.1 million and the effective tax rate was 20.8 percent, compared to 20.0 percent.

, compared to and the effective tax rate was 20.8 percent, compared to 20.0 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter reflects a slightly lower level of discrete tax benefits recognized during the period compared to a year ago coupled with a higher level of pre-tax income in the quarter compared to the year-ago period.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $7.5 billion , compared to $7.2 billion at December 31, 2018 and $7.2 billion at March 31, 2018 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $58.6 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $95.9 million at December 31, 2018 and $74.0 million at March 31, 2018 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $46.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $116.3 million at December 31, 2018 , and $111.3 million at March 31, 2018 .

Loans:

Total loans were $18.8 billion , compared to $18.5 billion at December 31, 2018 and $17.8 billion at March 31, 2018 . Compared to December 31, 2018 , residential mortgages increased by $215.2 million , commercial loans increased by $125.9 million , and commercial real estate loans increased by $64.7 million while consumer loans decreased by $57.0 million .

, compared to at and at . Compared to , residential mortgages increased by , commercial loans increased by , and commercial real estate loans increased by while consumer loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $572.4 million , commercial real estate loans increased by $447.0 million , and residential mortgages increased by $171.9 million while consumer loans decreased by $182.6 million .

, commercial real estate loans increased by , and residential mortgages increased by while consumer loans decreased by . Loan originations for portfolio were $1.132 billion , compared to $1.611 billion in the prior quarter and $1.111 billion a year ago. In addition, $33 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $30 million in the prior quarter and $43 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $158.9 million , or 0.84 percent of total loans, compared to $154.8 million , or 0.84 percent, at December 31, 2018 and $134.3 million , or 0.75 percent, at March 31, 2018 . Total paying nonperforming loans were $38.6 million , compared to $42.5 million at December 31, 2018 and $32.2 million at March 31, 2018 .

, or 0.84 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.84 percent, at and , or 0.75 percent, at . Total paying nonperforming loans were , compared to at and at . Past due loans were $50.5 million , compared to $34.3 million at December 31, 2018 and $41.6 million at March 31, 2018 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $22.8 billion , compared to $21.9 billion at December 31, 2018 and $21.4 billion at March 31, 2018 . Core deposits to total deposits were 85.3 percent, compared to 85.4 percent at December 31, 2018 and 88.1 percent at March 31, 2018 . The loan to deposit ratio was 82.7 percent, compared to 84.5 percent at December 31, 2018 and 83.3 percent at March 31, 2018 .

, compared to at and at . Core deposits to total deposits were 85.3 percent, compared to 85.4 percent at and 88.1 percent at . The loan to deposit ratio was 82.7 percent, compared to 84.5 percent at and 83.3 percent at . Total borrowings were $2.2 billion , compared to $2.6 billion at December 31, 2018 and $2.4 billion at March 31, 2018 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 14.01 percent and 17.70 percent, respectively, compared to 12.15 percent and 15.73 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2018.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.68 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively, compared to 8.21 percent and 7.65 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2018 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.46 percent, compared to 10.99 percent at March 31, 2018 .

. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.46 percent, compared to 10.99 percent at . Book value and tangible book value per common share were $30.62 and $24.51 , respectively, compared to $27.94 and $21.78 , respectively, at March 31, 2018 .

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)











































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2019





December 31, 2018





September 30, 2018





June 30, 2018





March 31, 2018













































Income and performance ratios:







































Net income $ 99,736



$ 98,838



$ 99,673



$ 81,682



$ 80,225



Earnings applicable to common shareholders

97,549





96,666





97,460





79,489





78,083



Earnings per diluted common share

1.06





1.05





1.06





0.86





0.85



Return on average assets

1.44 %



1.44 %



1.47 %



1.22 %



1.20

% Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

17.70





18.22





18.88





15.76





15.73



Return on average common shareholders' equity

14.01





14.31





14.74





12.22





12.15



Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

22.12





23.58





23.88





23.31





24.30













































Asset quality:







































Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 211,389



$ 212,353



$ 211,832



$ 207,322



$ 205,349



Nonperforming assets

164,431





161,617





157,967





146,047





140,090



Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases

1.12 %



1.15 %



1.16 %



1.15 %



1.15

% Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.21





0.21





0.13





0.19





0.13



Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.84





0.84





0.83





0.78





0.75



Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.87





0.87





0.86





0.81





0.79



Allowance for loan and lease losses / nonperforming loans and leases

133.01





137.22





138.76





148.00





152.95













































Other ratios:







































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.68 %



8.59 %



8.41 %



8.29 %



8.21

% Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.16





8.05





7.86





7.75





7.65



Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.17





12.16





11.96





11.74





11.75



Total risk-based capital (a)

13.60





13.63





13.44





13.21





13.24



Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.46





11.44





11.23





10.99





10.99



Shareholders' equity / total assets

10.50





10.45





10.30





10.21





10.15



Net interest margin

3.74





3.66





3.61





3.57





3.44



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.93





56.19





57.41





57.78





59.76













































Equity and share related:







































Common equity $ 2,821,218



$ 2,741,478



$ 2,671,161



$ 2,616,686



$ 2,571,105



Book value per common share

30.62





29.72





28.96





28.40





27.94



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

24.51





23.60





22.83





22.25





21.78



Common stock closing price

50.67





49.29





58.96





63.70





55.40



Dividends declared per common share

0.33





0.33





0.33





0.33





0.26













































Common shares issued and outstanding

92,125





92,247





92,230





92,151





92,016



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

91,962





91,971





91,959





91,893





91,921



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

92,165





92,202





92,208





92,173





92,254













































(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2019 and actual for the remaining periods.









































WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



















(In thousands)

March 31, 2019





December 31, 2018





March 31, 2018 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 167,587



$ 260,422



$ 164,927 Interest-bearing deposits

53,072





69,077





45,899 Securities:



















Available for sale

2,977,316





2,898,730





2,773,506 Held to maturity

4,480,160





4,325,420





4,408,321 Total securities

7,457,476





7,224,150





7,181,827 Loans held for sale

20,615





11,869





19,727 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

6,850,942





6,725,003





6,278,502 Commercial real estate

4,991,825





4,927,145





4,544,831 Residential mortgages

4,631,787





4,416,637





4,459,862 Consumer

2,339,736





2,396,704





2,522,380 Total loans and leases

18,814,290





18,465,489





17,805,575 Allowance for loan and lease losses

(211,389)





(212,353)





(205,349) Loans and leases, net

18,602,901





18,253,136





17,600,226 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

106,674





149,286





125,328 Premises and equipment, net

279,580





124,850





127,196 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

563,176





564,137





567,023 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

546,094





543,616





535,391 Deferred tax asset, net

76,576





96,516





99,199 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

364,378





313,256





285,404 Total Assets $ 28,238,129



$ 27,610,315



$ 26,752,147





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 4,224,144



$ 4,162,446



$ 4,074,992 Health savings accounts

6,209,213





5,740,601





5,487,627 Interest-bearing checking

2,560,975





2,518,472





2,624,885 Money market

2,299,229





2,100,084





2,344,526 Savings

4,102,740





4,140,696





4,299,759 Certificates of deposit

3,273,120





2,961,564





2,275,897 Brokered certificates of deposit

81,507





234,982





277,356 Total deposits

22,750,928





21,858,845





21,385,042 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

688,065





581,874





931,299 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

951,730





1,826,808





1,202,030 Long-term debt

524,303





226,021





225,830 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

356,848





230,252





291,804 Total liabilities

25,271,874





24,723,800





24,036,005 Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

2,821,218





2,741,478





2,571,105 Total shareholders' equity

2,966,255





2,886,515





2,716,142 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 28,238,129



$ 27,610,315



$ 26,752,147

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019





2018 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 228,764



$ 193,220 Interest and dividends on securities

57,278





52,559 Loans held for sale

148





142 Total interest income

286,190





245,921 Interest expense:











Deposits

31,020





18,156 Borrowings

13,619





13,597 Total interest expense

44,639





31,753 Net interest income

241,551





214,168 Provision for loan and lease losses

8,600





11,000 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

232,951





203,168 Non-interest income:











Deposit service fees

43,024





40,451 Loan and lease related fees

7,819





6,996 Wealth and investment services

7,651





7,870 Mortgage banking activities

764





1,144 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,584





3,572 Other income

5,770





8,714 Total non-interest income

68,612





68,747 Non-interest expense:











Compensation and benefits

97,785





94,765 Occupancy

14,696





15,145 Technology and equipment

25,697





23,862 Marketing

3,328





3,552 Professional and outside services

6,048





4,788 Intangible assets amortization

962





962 Loan workout expenses

660





576 Deposit insurance

4,430





6,717 Other expenses

22,080





21,248 Total non-interest expense

175,686





171,615 Income before income taxes

125,877





100,300 Income tax expense

26,141





20,075 Net income

99,736





80,225 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,187)





(2,142) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 97,549



$ 78,083













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

92,165





92,254













Earnings per common share:











Basic $ 1.06



$ 0.85 Diluted

1.06





0.85