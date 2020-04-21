Webster Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings Of $0.39 Per Diluted Share

WATERBURY, Conn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $36.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $97.5 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. Results in the quarter reflect a provision for credit losses of $76.0 million under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 compared to a provision for credit losses of $8.6 million in prior year.

"During these uncertain, challenging and unprecedented times, Webster bankers have once again stepped up to take care of our customers, our communities and, importantly, each other. I am so proud of every one of our 3,400 bankers," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to take swift actions to keep our employees safe while effectively providing our customers with the banking services and financial assistance they need to navigate through the economic storm brought on by this pandemic."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020:

Results include the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19 resulting in a provision of $76.0 million ; allowance coverage of 1.60 percent.

; allowance coverage of 1.60 percent. Revenue of $304.2 million .

. Loan growth of $2.1 billion , or 11.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 15.6 percent.

, or 11.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 15.6 percent. Deposit growth of $1.8 billion , or 7.7 percent from a year ago, with growth of $527 million , or 8.5 percent, in HSA deposits.

, or 7.7 percent from a year ago, with growth of , or 8.5 percent, in HSA deposits. Net interest margin of 3.23 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 58.0 percent.

"Webster's strong capital and liquidity positions enable us to support our customers and communities during this trying time," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11 percent exceeds the regulatory well-capitalized level by $1 billion, and our loan-to-deposit ratio of 85 percent reflects our funding strength."

Webster has responded quickly with programs to support our Employees, Customers and the Communities where we live and work. These actions included:

Support for our Employees:

75% of our bankers are currently working remotely

Special pay considerations and additional PTO for essential front line employees

No furloughs; bankers are at 100% pay

Zero-interest loans up to $5,000 are available to assist employees and their families facing unforeseen challenges due to COVID-19

Support for Individuals and Businesses:

Instituted a 90-day foreclosure moratorium on residential loans

Increased deposit limits; waiving penalties for early CD withdrawals

Waiving or reducing certain fees

Not reporting payment deferrals to credit bureaus

Participating in the SBA Paycheck Protection Program with the initial round resulting in approximately $650 million in SBA approved loans

in SBA approved loans Payment modifications (needs based / COVID related impact)

Support for the Communities we serve

More than $375,000 in donations for urgent basic needs including:

in donations for urgent basic needs including: Feeding America



American Red Cross



United Way (CT, RI, MA, NY, WI)

Additional re-targeting of existing sponsorships and grants to nonprofits to support COVID-19 related activities including:

Masks for Heroes



Junior Achievement



Governor's Prevention Partnership

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2019

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of March 31, 2020, Commercial Banking had $12.3 billion in loans and leases and $5.0 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2020 2019

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$99,316

$98,342





1.0 %

Non-interest income

13,239

14,011





(5.5)



Operating revenue

112,555

112,353





0.2



Non-interest expense

46,544

44,618





(4.3)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$66,011

$67,735





(2.5)





























Percent



At March 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2020 2019

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$12,282

$10,631





15.5 %

Deposits

5,041

4,191





20.3



Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. Prior periods were restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $1.7 million to $66.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $1.0 million to $99.3 million, primarily due to loan growth. Non-interest income decreased $0.8 million to $13.2 million, primarily due to lower one-time fees in the quarter. Non-interest expense increased $1.9 million to $46.5 million, primarily due to investments in people, product enhancements, and infrastructure.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2020, HSA Bank had $8.6 billion in total footings comprising $6.7 billion in deposit balances and $1.9 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2020 2019

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$42,673

$43,098





(1.0) %

Non-interest income

26,383

25,577





3.2



Operating revenue

69,056

68,675





0.6



Non-interest expense

37,078

33,522





(10.6)



Pre-tax, net revenue

$31,978

$35,153





(9.0)





























Percent



At March 31,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2020 2019

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

3,119

2,933





6.3 %

















Deposits

$6,736

$6,209





8.5



Linked investment accounts *

1,855

1,703





8.9



Total footings

$8,591

$7,912





8.6



* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet







Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. Prior periods were restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax net revenue decreased $3.2 million to $32.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $0.4 million to $42.7 million, due to 8.5 percent growth in deposits and a decline in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $0.8 million to $26.4 million, primarily due to 6.3 percent growth in accounts over the past year. Non-interest expense increased $3.6 million to $37.1 million, primarily due to account growth and expanded distribution.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of March 31, 2020, Community Banking had $8.6 billion in loans and $12.6 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2020 2019

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$99,470

$106,290





(6.4) %

Non-interest income

27,620

25,382





8.8



Operating revenue

127,090

131,672





(3.5)



Non-interest expense

98,967

95,075





(4.1)



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$28,123

$36,597





(23.2)





























Percent



At March 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2020 2019

(Decrease) Loans

$8,610

$8,184





5.2 %

Deposits

12,640

12,271





3.0



Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. Prior periods were restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $8.5 million to $28.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $6.8 million to $99.5 million, due to declining interest rates on loans coupled with decreasing credit value of deposits; partially offset by balance growth in the loan and deposit portfolios. Non-interest income increased $2.2 million driven by growth in fees from mortgage banking, investment services, and interest rate hedging activities. This growth was partially offset by reductions in deposit-related service charges and the impact of gains from asset sales that occurred in the prior year. Non-interest expense increased $3.9 million to $99.0 million resulting from higher employee-related expenses, continued investments in technology, and other corporate overhead; offset by lower occupancy, legal, and card processing costs.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019:

Net interest income was $230.8 million compared to $241.6 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 3.23 percent compared to 3.74 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 59 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 10 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $28.9 billion and grew by $2.9 billion , or 11.0 percent.

and grew by , or 11.0 percent. Average loans totaled $20.3 billion and grew by $1.8 billion , or 9.8 percent.

and grew by , or 9.8 percent. Average deposits totaled $24.1 billion and grew by $1.5 billion , or 6.8 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses, which was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard effective January 1, 2020 , was $76.0 million , compared to $6.0 million in the prior quarter and $8.6 million a year ago. The increase compared to the prior periods is primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19.

, was , compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The increase compared to the prior periods is primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19. Net charge-offs were $7.8 million , compared to $6.1 million in the prior quarter and $9.6 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.15 percent, compared to 0.12 percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.15 percent, compared to 0.12 percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.60 percent of total loans at March 31, 2020 , compared to 1.04 percent at December 31, 2019 and 1.12 percent at March 31, 2019 . The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases reflects a January 1, 2020 transition adjustment of $57.6 million related to the adoption of the CECL accounting standard and represented 206 percent of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2020 compared to 139 percent at December 31, 2019 and 133 percent at March 31, 2019 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2019:

Total non-interest income was $73.4 million , compared to $68.6 million , an increase of $4.8 million . This reflects an increase of $2.8 million of other income primarily due to client hedging activity offset by losses on miscellaneous investments, an increase of $2.1 million in mortgage banking activities primarily due to a decline in mortgage interest rates driving higher origination volume and $1.1 million in wealth and investment services. These increases were offset by a decrease in loan related fees of $1.3 million primarily due to lower prepayment fees and higher mortgage servicing rights costs.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2019:

Total non-interest expense was $178.8 million , compared to $175.7 million , an increase of $3.2 million . The increase reflects increases of $4.1 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and temporary help partially offset by lower variable based compensation and $2.1 million in technology and equipment due to continued infrastructure investment. Offsetting these increases was a decrease of $3.4 million in other expenses primarily due to decreased pension costs, and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2019:

Income tax expense was $11.1 million compared to $26.1 million and the effective tax rate was 22.6 percent compared to 20.8 percent.

compared to and the effective tax rate was 22.6 percent compared to 20.8 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter reflects a net discrete tax benefit recognized during the period a year ago.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $8.5 billion , compared to $8.2 billion at December 31, 2019 and $7.5 billion at March 31, 2019 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $3.1 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $24.4 million at December 31, 2019 and $58.6 million of net unrealized losses at March 31, 2019 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $156.3 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $86.7 million at December 31, 2019 and $46.8 million of net unrealized losses at March 31, 2019 .

Loans:

Total loans were $20.9 billion , compared to $20.0 billion at December 31, 2019 and $18.8 billion at March 31, 2019 . Compared to December 31, 2019 , commercial loans increased by $685.1 million , commercial real estate loans increased by $173.1 million , and residential mortgages increased by $18.8 million , while consumer loans decreased by $22.5 million .

, compared to at and at . Compared to , commercial loans increased by , commercial real estate loans increased by , and residential mortgages increased by , while consumer loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.131 billion , commercial loans increased by $715.0 million , and residential mortgages increased by $359.7 million , while consumer loans decreased by $128.1 million .

, commercial loans increased by , and residential mortgages increased by , while consumer loans decreased by . Loan originations for portfolio were $1.195 billion , compared to $1.919 billion in the prior quarter and $1.132 billion a year ago. In addition, $60 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $94 million in the prior quarter and $33 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $162.3 million , or 0.78 percent of total loans, compared to $150.9 million , or 0.75 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019 and $158.9 million , or 0.84 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2019 . Total paying nonperforming loans were $61.9 million , compared to $59.0 million at December 31, 2019 and $38.6 million at March 31, 2019 .

, or 0.78 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.75 percent of total loans, at and , or 0.84 percent of total loans, at . Total paying nonperforming loans were , compared to at and at . Past due loans were $37.0 million , compared to $42.6 million at December 31, 2019 and $50.5 million at March 31, 2019 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $24.5 billion , compared to $23.3 billion at December 31, 2019 and $22.8 billion at March 31, 2019 . Core deposits to total deposits were 87.8 percent, compared to 86.7 percent at December 31, 2019 and 85.3 percent at March 31, 2019 . The loan to deposit ratio was 85.2 percent, compared to 85.9 percent at December 31, 2019 and 82.7 percent at March 31, 2019 .

, compared to at and at . Core deposits to total deposits were 87.8 percent, compared to 86.7 percent at and 85.3 percent at . The loan to deposit ratio was 85.2 percent, compared to 85.9 percent at and 82.7 percent at . Total borrowings were $3.6 billion , compared to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2019 and $2.2 billion at March 31, 2019 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 4.75 percent and 5.95 percent, respectively, compared to 14.01 percent and 17.70 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.14 percent and 7.67 percent, respectively, compared to 8.68 percent and 8.16 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2019 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.96 percent, compared to 11.46 percent at March 31, 2019 .

. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.96 percent, compared to 11.46 percent at . Book value and tangible book value per common share were $32.66 and $26.46 , respectively, compared to $30.62 and $24.51 , respectively, at March 31, 2019 .

***

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $31.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 308 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's first quarter 2020 earnings announcement will be held today, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com , or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (13) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (15) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (17) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; and (18) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)







At or for the Three Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019













































Income and performance ratios:







































Net income $ 38,199



$ 90,473



$ 93,865



$ 98,649



$ 99,736



Earnings applicable to common shareholders

36,021





88,066





91,442





96,193





97,549



Earnings per diluted common share

0.39





0.96





1.00





1.05





1.06



Return on average assets

0.50 %



1.19 %



1.27 %



1.38 %



1.44 %

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

5.95





14.34





15.37





16.88





17.70



Return on average common shareholders' equity

4.75





11.60





12.36





13.47





14.01



Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

24.12





23.47





22.52





23.88





22.12













































Asset quality:







































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 334,931



$ 209,096



$ 209,152



$ 211,671



$ 211,389



Nonperforming assets

169,120





157,380





166,716





153,247





164,431



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.60 %



1.04 %



1.07 %



1.10 %



1.12 %

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.15





0.12





0.28





0.24





0.21



Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.78





0.75





0.83





0.77





0.84



Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.81





0.79





0.85





0.80





0.87



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

206.37





138.56





128.55





142.97





133.01













































Other ratios:







































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.14 %



8.88 %



8.83 %



8.82 %



8.68 %

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.67





8.39





8.34





8.31





8.16



Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.60





12.22





12.32





12.09





12.17



Total risk-based capital (a)

13.11





13.55





13.68





13.48





13.60



Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

10.96





11.56





11.63





11.41





11.46



Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.76





10.56





10.54





10.59





10.50



Net interest margin

3.23





3.27





3.49





3.63





3.74



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.03





58.52





56.60





56.09





55.93













































Equity and share related:







































Common equity $ 2,945,205



$ 3,062,733



$ 3,007,357



$ 2,920,180



$ 2,821,218



Book value per common share

32.66





33.28





32.68





31.74





30.62



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

26.46





27.19





26.58





25.63





24.51



Common stock closing price

22.90





53.36





46.87





47.77





50.67



Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.33













































Common shares issued and outstanding

90,172





92,027





92,034





92,007





92,125



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

90,936





91,574





91,559





91,534





91,962



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,206





91,916





91,874





91,855





92,225





(a) Presented as projected for March 31, 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of March 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



March 31, 2019 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 198,458



$ 185,341



$ 167,587 Interest-bearing deposits

69,482





72,554





53,072 Securities:



















Available for sale

3,016,631





2,925,833





2,977,316 Held to maturity

5,486,206





5,293,918





4,480,160 Total securities

8,502,837





8,219,751





7,457,476 Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity

(312)





-





- Securities, net

8,502,525





8,219,751





7,457,476 Loans held for sale

22,448





36,053





20,615 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

7,565,947





6,880,838





6,850,942 Commercial real estate

6,122,474





5,949,339





4,991,825 Residential mortgages

4,991,512





4,972,685





4,631,787 Consumer

2,211,591





2,234,124





2,339,736 Total loans and leases

20,891,524





20,036,986





18,814,290 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(334,931)





(209,096)





(211,389) Loans and leases, net

20,556,593





19,827,890





18,602,901 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

141,327





149,046





106,674 Premises and equipment, net

268,420





270,413





279,580 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

559,328





560,290





563,176 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

554,231





550,651





546,094 Deferred tax asset, net

80,318





61,975





76,576 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

701,744





455,380





364,378 Total Assets $ 31,654,874



$ 30,389,344



$ 28,238,129





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 4,883,436



$ 4,446,463



$ 4,224,144 Health savings accounts

6,736,178





6,416,135





6,209,213 Interest-bearing checking

3,007,069





2,689,734





2,560,975 Money market

2,477,304





2,312,840





2,299,229 Savings

4,418,689





4,354,809





4,102,740 Certificates of deposit

2,891,161





3,104,765





3,273,120 Brokered certificates of deposit

100,000





-





81,507 Total deposits

24,513,837





23,324,746





22,750,928 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,262,749





1,040,431





688,065 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,773,399





1,948,476





951,730 Long-term debt

571,212





540,364





524,303 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

443,435





327,557





356,848 Total liabilities

28,564,632





27,181,574





25,271,874 Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

2,945,205





3,062,733





2,821,218 Total shareholders' equity

3,090,242





3,207,770





2,966,255 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 31,654,874



$ 30,389,344



$ 28,238,129

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)













Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020



2019 Interest income:











Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 216,187



$ 228,764 Interest and dividends on securities

58,108





57,278 Loans held for sale

175





148 Total interest income

274,470





286,190 Interest expense:











Deposits

27,843





31,020 Borrowings

15,826





13,619 Total interest expense

43,669





44,639 Net interest income

230,801





241,551 Provision for credit losses

76,000





8,600 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

154,801





232,951 Non-interest income:











Deposit service fees

42,570





43,024 Loan and lease related fees

6,496





7,819 Wealth and investment services

8,739





7,651 Mortgage banking activities

2,893





764 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,580





3,584 Gain on investment securities, net

8





- Other income

9,092





5,770 Total non-interest income

73,378





68,612 Non-interest expense:











Compensation and benefits

101,887





97,785 Occupancy

14,485





14,696 Technology and equipment

27,837





25,697 Marketing

3,502





3,328 Professional and outside services

5,663





6,048 Intangible assets amortization

962





962 Loan workout expenses

493





660 Deposit insurance

4,725





4,430 Other expenses

19,282





22,080 Total non-interest expense

178,836





175,686 Income before income taxes

49,343





125,877 Income tax expense

11,144





26,141 Net income

38,199





99,736 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,178)





(2,187) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 36,021



$ 97,549













Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,206





92,225













Earnings per common share:











Basic $ 0.40



$ 1.06 Diluted

0.39





1.06

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 216,187



$ 223,527



$ 236,453



$ 235,949



$ 228,764 Interest and dividends on securities

58,108





58,205





57,517





56,163





57,278 Loans held for sale

175





268





166





145





148 Total interest income

274,470





282,000





294,136





292,257





286,190 Interest expense:



































Deposits

27,843





31,586





34,214





32,757





31,020 Borrowings

15,826





19,164





19,383





17,713





13,619 Total interest expense

43,669





50,750





53,597





50,470





44,639 Net interest income

230,801





231,250





240,539





241,787





241,551 Provision for credit losses

76,000





6,000





11,300





11,900





8,600 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

154,801





225,250





229,239





229,887





232,951 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

42,570





40,470





41,410





43,118





43,024 Loan and lease related fees

6,496





8,704





8,246





6,558





7,819 Wealth and investment services

8,739





8,476





8,496





8,309





7,651 Mortgage banking activities

2,893





2,286





2,133





932





764 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,580





3,670





3,708





3,650





3,584 Gain on investment securities, net

8





29





-





-





- Other income

9,092





7,284





5,938





13,286





5,770 Total non-interest income

73,378





70,919





69,931





75,853





68,612 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

101,887





100,467





98,623





98,527





97,785 Occupancy

14,485





14,379





14,087





14,019





14,696 Technology and equipment

27,837





27,639





26,180





25,767





25,697 Marketing

3,502





3,957





4,758





4,243





3,328 Professional and outside services

5,663





4,674





5,024





5,634





6,048 Intangible assets amortization

962





962





961





962





962 Loan workout expenses

493





474





986





832





660 Deposit insurance

4,725





4,662





4,409





4,453





4,430 Other expenses

19,282





22,516





24,866





26,203





22,080 Total non-interest expense

178,836





179,730





179,894





180,640





175,686 Income before income taxes

49,343





116,439





119,276





125,100





125,877 Income tax expense

11,144





25,966





25,411





26,451





26,141 Net income

38,199





90,473





93,865





98,649





99,736 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,178)





(2,407)





(2,423)





(2,456)





(2,187) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 36,021



$ 88,066



$ 91,442



$ 96,193



$ 97,549





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

91,206





91,916





91,874





91,855





92,225





































Earnings per common share:



































Basic $ 0.40



$ 0.96



$ 1.00



$ 1.05



$ 1.06 Diluted

0.39





0.96





1.00





1.05





1.06

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2020













2019

(Dollars in thousands) Average balance



Interest





Yield/rate











Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 20,324,799



$ 216,918





4.24 %









$ 18,509,174

$ 229,385

4.96 % Securities (a)

8,319,747





58,408





2.85













7,308,946



56,954

3.09

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

126,364





1,251





3.98













113,016



1,712

6.14

Interest-bearing deposits

68,307





191





1.11













55,372



329

2.37

Loans held for sale

22,297





175





3.14













13,451



148

4.40

Total interest-earning assets

28,861,514



$ 276,943





3.84 %











25,999,959

$ 288,528

4.43 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,930,996





























1,795,430











Total Assets $ 30,792,510



























$ 27,795,389





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 4,516,906



$ -





- %









$ 4,191,870

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

6,761,358





3,296





0.20













6,140,062



2,949

0.19

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

9,716,974





12,403





0.51













8,958,522



12,793

0.58

Certificates of deposit

3,067,557





12,144





1.59













3,244,714



15,278

1.91

Total deposits

24,062,795





27,843





0.47













22,535,168



31,020

0.56



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,296,925





3,730





1.14













597,107



2,752

1.84

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,325,899





6,869





2.05













1,119,035



7,785

2.78

Long-term debt (a)

551,250





5,227





4.00













249,169



3,082

4.95

Total borrowings

3,174,074





15,826





2.00













1,965,311



13,619

2.77

Total interest-bearing liabilities

27,236,869



$ 43,669





0.64 %











24,500,479

$ 44,639

0.74 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

362,116





























359,257











Total liabilities

27,598,985





























24,859,736





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,048,488





























2,790,616











Total shareholders' equity

3,193,525





























2,935,653











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 30,792,510



























$ 27,795,389











Tax-equivalent net interest income









233,274



























243,889





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(2,473)



























(2,338)





Net interest income







$ 230,801

























$ 241,551





Net interest margin

















3.23 %





















3.74 %

















































(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 6,385,619



$ 5,833,952



$ 5,887,119



$ 5,948,388



$ 5,811,309 Asset-based lending

1,180,328





1,046,886





1,122,765





1,077,118





1,039,633 Commercial real estate

6,122,474





5,949,339





5,398,084





5,224,382





4,991,825 Residential mortgages

4,991,512





4,972,685





4,873,726





4,718,704





4,631,787 Consumer

2,211,591





2,234,124





2,269,952





2,301,291





2,339,736 Total Loan and Lease Balances

20,891,524





20,036,986





19,551,646





19,269,883





18,814,290 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(334,931)





(209,096)





(209,152)





(211,671)





(211,389) Loans and Leases, net $ 20,556,593



$ 19,827,890



$ 19,342,494



$ 19,058,212



$ 18,602,901





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 6,005,501



$ 5,879,600



$ 5,933,221



$ 5,914,710



$ 5,776,334 Asset-based lending

1,085,624





1,087,537





1,138,189





1,049,403





1,016,069 Commercial real estate

5,996,728





5,667,764





5,312,403





5,079,415





4,930,035 Residential mortgages

5,013,888





4,917,365





4,802,497





4,662,033





4,415,434 Consumer

2,223,058





2,256,255





2,286,983





2,324,717





2,371,302 Total Loan and Lease Balances

20,324,799





19,808,521





19,473,293





19,030,278





18,509,174 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(269,273)





(211,460)





(213,130)





(210,719)





(214,966) Loans and Leases, net $ 20,055,526



$ 19,597,061



$ 19,260,163



$ 18,819,559



$ 18,294,208

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019





March 31, 2019 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 74,077





64,793





64,197





56,340





66,754 Asset-based lending

137





139





9,165





184





218 Commercial real estate

12,901





11,554





12,810





10,413





7,449 Residential mortgages

42,393





43,100





43,733





48,104





49,267 Consumer

32,785





31,320





32,794





33,015





35,245 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 162,293



$ 150,906



$ 162,699



$ 148,056



$ 158,933





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 121





271





544





1,307





861 Residential mortgages

4,480





4,247





1,912





2,012





2,769 Consumer

2,226





1,956





1,561





1,872





1,868 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 6,827



$ 6,474



$ 4,017



$ 5,191



$ 5,498 Total nonperforming assets $ 169,120



$ 157,380



$ 166,716



$ 153,247



$ 164,431

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 8,200



$ 8,482



$ 5,384



$ 4,438



$ 19,152 Asset-based lending

-





-





-





-





- Commercial real estate

2,217





1,700





1,433





2,665





2,283 Residential mortgages

11,814





13,598





13,445





10,844





12,865 Consumer

14,666





18,835





15,217





13,949





16,174 Total past due 30-89 days

36,897





42,615





35,479





31,896





50,474 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

75





-





92





410





- Total past due loans and leases $ 36,972



$ 42,615



$ 35,571



$ 32,306



$ 50,474

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019 Beginning balance $ 209,096



$ 209,152



$ 211,671



$ 211,389



$ 212,353 Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13

57,568





-





-





-





- Provision

76,085





6,000





11,300





11,900





8,600 Charge-offs:



































Commercial non-mortgage

5,544





5,041





11,291





5,657





7,837 Asset-based lending

-





-





-





-





- Commercial real estate

30





23





32





2,473





973 Residential mortgages

1,511





876





872





2,154





251 Consumer

3,076





3,165





3,765





4,098





3,972 Total charge-offs

10,161





9,105





15,960





14,382





13,033 Recoveries:



































Commercial non-mortgage

558





236





173





464





569 Asset-based lending

3





33





-





-





229 Commercial real estate

3





3





3





33





6 Residential mortgages

235





534





356





295





178 Consumer

1,544





2,243





1,609





1,972





2,487 Total recoveries

2,343





3,049





2,141





2,764





3,469 Total net charge-offs

7,818





6,056





13,819





11,618





9,564 Ending balance $ 334,931



$ 209,096



$ 209,152



$ 211,671



$ 211,389

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures









































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.









































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.













































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019

Efficiency ratio:





































Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 178,836



$ 179,730



$ 179,894



$ 180,640



$ 175,686

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

(250)





263





(128)





(55)





(253)

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

962





962





961





962





962

Other expenses (non-GAAP)

-





-





1,750





-





7

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 178,124



$ 178,505



$ 177,311



$ 179,733



$ 174,970

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 230,801



$ 231,250



$ 240,539



$ 241,787



$ 241,551

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,473





2,486





2,436





2,435





2,338

Non-interest income (GAAP)

73,378





70,919





69,931





75,853





68,612

Other (non-GAAP)

299





402





350





354





342

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

8





29





-





-





-

Income (non-GAAP) $ 306,943



$ 305,028



$ 313,256



$ 320,429



$ 312,843

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

58.03 %



58.52 %



56.60 %



56.09 %



55.93 %







































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:





































Net income (GAAP) $ 38,199



$ 90,473



$ 93,865



$ 98,649



$ 99,736

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969





1,969





1,968





1,969





1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

760





760





759





760





760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) $ 36,990



$ 89,264



$ 92,656



$ 97,440



$ 98,527

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP) $ 147,960



$ 357,056



$ 370,624



$ 389,760



$ 394,108

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,193,525



$ 3,196,563



$ 3,118,691



$ 3,016,541



$ 2,935,653

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

559,786





560,750





561,715





562,679





563,646

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,488,702



$ 2,490,776



$ 2,411,939



$ 2,308,825



$ 2,226,970

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

5.95 %



14.34 %



15.37 %



16.88 %



17.70 %







































Tangible equity:





































Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,090,242



$ 3,207,770



$ 3,152,394



$ 3,065,217



$ 2,966,255

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

559,328





560,290





561,252





562,214





563,176

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,530,914



$ 2,647,480



$ 2,591,142



$ 2,503,003



$ 2,403,079

Total assets (GAAP) $ 31,654,874



$ 30,389,344



$ 29,895,100



$ 28,942,043



$ 28,238,129

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

559,328





560,290





561,252





562,214





563,176

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 31,095,546



$ 29,829,054



$ 29,333,848



$ 28,379,829



$ 27,674,953

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.14 %



8.88 %



8.83 %



8.82 %



8.68 %







































Tangible common equity:





































Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,530,914



$ 2,647,480



$ 2,591,142



$ 2,503,003



$ 2,403,079

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,385,877



$ 2,502,443



$ 2,446,105



$ 2,357,966



$ 2,258,042

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 31,095,546



$ 29,829,054



$ 29,333,848



$ 28,379,829



$ 27,674,953

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.67 %



8.39 %



8.34 %



8.31 %



8.16 %







































Tangible book value per common share:





































Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,385,877



$ 2,502,443



$ 2,446,105



$ 2,357,966



$ 2,258,042

Common shares outstanding

90,172





92,027





92,034





92,007





92,125

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 26.46



$ 27.19



$ 26.58



$ 25.63



$ 24.51









































Core deposits:





































Total deposits $ 24,513,837



$ 23,324,746



$ 23,280,665



$ 22,598,778



$ 22,750,928

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,891,161





3,104,765





3,249,860





3,291,617





3,273,120

Brokered certificates of deposit

100,000





-





5,705





41,376





81,507

Core deposits (non-GAAP) $ 21,522,676



$ 20,219,981



$ 20,025,100



$ 19,265,785



$ 19,396,301



SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

Related Links

www.websteronline.com

