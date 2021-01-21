Webster Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings of $0.64 Per Diluted Share

Webster Financial Corporation

Jan 21, 2021, 07:30 ET

WATERBURY, Conn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $57.7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to $88.1 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Earnings per diluted share would have been $0.99 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, adjusting for $42.0 million ($31.2 million after tax) of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.

For the full year 2020, earnings applicable to common shareholders was $211.5 million, or $2.35 per diluted share, and includes $52.2 million ($38.8 million after tax) of adjustments.

"I am pleased with the results of the quarter as we continue to deliver for our customers and communities as evidenced, in part, by $1.9 billion of quarterly loan originations while maintaining solid credit quality," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on our strategic priorities and positioning ourselves for growth as the macro environment improves in 2021."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Revenue of $293.7 million; $297.4 million excluding $3.7 million in hedge termination costs related to debt prepayments.
  • Loan growth of $1.6 billion, or 8.0 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 16.1 percent. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, total loan growth was $348 million, or 1.7 percent.
  • Results include a Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provision of $(1.0) million with a reserve decrease of $10.4 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.66 percent, or 1.76 percent excluding $1.3 billion of PPP loans.
  • Deposit growth of $4.0 billion, or 17.2 percent from a year ago, with growth of $1.7 billion in demand deposits and $704 million in HSA deposits.
  • Results include $42.0 million of charges related to strategic optimization initiatives.
  • Net interest margin of 2.83 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 60.3 percent.

"Our continued strong liquidity enabled us to reduce borrowings by $608 million in the quarter and $1.8 billion from a year ago," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "The strength of our balance sheet supports our future growth objectives."

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2019

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of December 31, 2020, Commercial Banking had $12.6 billion in loans and leases and $6.0 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$112,274

$100,151


12.1

%

Non-interest income

17,303

16,420


5.4

Operating revenue

129,577

116,571


11.2

Non-interest expense

48,724

45,505


(7.1)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$80,853

$71,066


13.8














Percent

At December 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$12,649

$11,500


10.0

%

Deposits

5,957

4,382


35.9


Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $9.8 million to $80.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $12.1 million to $112.3 million, primarily driven by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $0.9 million to $17.3 million as a result of higher loan related fees. Non-interest expense increased $3.2 million to $48.7 million, primarily due to compensation related expense.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2020, HSA Bank had $10.0 billion in total footings comprising $7.1 billion in deposit balances and $2.9 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$40,495

$41,993


(3.6)

%

Non-interest income

24,105

22,959


5.0

Operating revenue

64,600

64,952


(0.5)

Non-interest expense

34,750

34,893


0.4

Pre-tax, net revenue

$29,850

$30,059


(0.7)














Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

2,953

2,974


(0.7)

%








Deposits

$7,120

$6,416


11.0

Linked investment accounts *

2,853

2,071


37.8

Total footings

$9,973

$8,487


17.5

* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet




Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax net revenue decreased $0.2 million to $29.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $1.5 million to $40.5 million, due to a decline in deposit spreads partially offset by an 11.0 percent growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $1.1 million to $24.1 million, due primarily to account fees and increased interchange as a result of additional spending compared to the prior year. Non-interest expense decreased $0.1 million to $34.8 million, essentially flat to the prior year.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of December 31, 2020, Community Banking had $9.0 billion in loans and $14.3 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended December 31,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$110,421

$102,157


8.1

%

Non-interest income

26,284

28,098


(6.5)

Operating revenue

136,705

130,255


5.0

Non-interest expense

98,952

97,323


(1.7)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$37,753

$32,932


14.6














Percent


At December 31,

Increase/

(In millions)

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Loans

$8,992

$8,537


5.3

%

Deposits

14,258

12,528


13.8


Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $4.8 million to $37.8 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $8.3 million to $110.4 million, driven by loan and deposit balance growth, partially offset by a decline in deposit spreads due to the lower interest rate environment. Non-interest income decreased $1.8 million resulting from lower deposit-related service charges, as well as lower loan servicing fees in the current quarter. This decrease was partially offset by fee income from mortgage banking activities. Non-interest expense increased $1.6 million to $99.0 million due to continued investments in technology and outside services.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

  • Net interest income was $216.9 million compared to $231.3 million.
  • Net interest margin was 2.83 percent compared to 3.27 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 90 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 49 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $30.9 billion and grew by $2.5 billion, or 8.9 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $21.7 billion and grew by $1.9 billion, or 9.7 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $27.2 billion and grew by $3.9 billion, or 16.5 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses was $(1.0) million in the quarter, contributing to a $10.4 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects our current estimate of forecasted economic conditions. The provision for credit losses was $22.8 million in the prior quarter and $6.0 million a year ago. The reserve release reflects continued favorable credit trends.
  • Net charge-offs were $9.4 million, compared to $11.5 million in the prior quarter and $6.1 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.17 percent, compared to 0.21 percent in the prior quarter and 0.12 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.66 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.69 percent at September 30, 2020 and 1.04 percent at December 31, 2019. Excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.76 percent at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.80 percent at September 30, 2020 after excluding $1.4 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance for credit losses at December 31 and September 30 was estimated in accordance with the CECL accounting standard. The allowance represented 214 percent of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020 compared to 227 percent at September 30, 2020 and 139 percent at December 31, 2019.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

  • Total non-interest income was $76.8 million compared to $70.9 million, an increase of $5.8 million. This reflects an increase of $5.1 million due to direct investment income, mark to market on customer derivatives, and miscellaneous fee income; an increase of $1.8 million in mortgage banking activities primarily due to higher origination volume and spreads on loans originated for sale; and an increase of $1.1 million in HSA fee income driven primarily by higher account service fees. These increases were partially offset by a $3.0 decrease in deposit service fees driven by lower overdraft and service related fees.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

  • Total non-interest expense was $219.5 million compared to $179.7 million, an increase of $39.8 million. This reflects strategic optimization initiative charges of $38.3 million: $17.9 million in compensation and benefits; $14.0 million in occupancy; $5.5 million in professional and outside services; and $0.9 million in other expenses. Excluding these charges, non-interest expense increased $1.5 million. This reflects an increase in compensation and benefits of $4.4 million and an increase in technology and equipment of $1.4 million offset by a decrease in other expenses of $4.4 million primarily due to lower pension, travel, and OREO costs.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2019:

  • Income tax expense was $15.1 million compared to $26.0 million and the effective tax rate was 20.1 percent compared to 22.3 percent.
  • The lower effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the effects of reduced pre-tax income in 2020 compared to 2019.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $8.9 billion, compared to $9.0 billion at September 30, 2020 and $8.2 billion at December 31, 2019. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $92.5 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $103.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $24.4 million of net unrealized gains at December 31, 2019. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $267.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $283.0 million at September 30, 2020 and $86.7 million of net unrealized gains at December 31, 2019.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $21.6 billion, compared to $21.9 billion at September 30, 2020 and $20.0 billion at December 31, 2019. Compared to September 30, 2020, commercial loans increased by $34.7 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $15.1 million, while consumer loans decreased by $87.4 million and residential mortgages decreased by $103.8 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $1.697 billion, with PPP loans representing $1.3 billion of the increase. Commercial real estate loans increased by $373.3 million and residential mortgages increased by $190.7 million, while consumer loans decreased by $275.5 million.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $1.804 billion, compared to $1.560 billion in the prior quarter ($1.525 billion excluding PPP loan originations), and $1.919 billion a year ago. In addition, $125 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $149 million in the prior quarter and $94 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $168.0 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, compared to $162.6 million, or 0.74 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020 and $150.9 million, or 0.75 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2019. Total paying nonperforming loans were $59.7 million, compared to $67.4 million at September 30, 2020 and $59.0 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Past due loans were $32.9 million, compared to $21.8 million at September 30, 2020 and $42.6 million at December 31, 2019.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $27.3 billion, compared to $26.9 billion at September 30, 2020 and $23.3 billion at December 31, 2019. Core deposits to total deposits were 90.9 percent, compared to 90.5 percent at September 30, 2020 and 86.7 percent at December 31, 2019. The loan to deposit ratio was 79.2 percent, compared to 81.2 percent at September 30, 2020 and 85.9 percent at December 31, 2019.
  • Total borrowings were $1.7 billion, compared to $2.3 billion at September 30, 2020 and $3.5 billion at December 31, 2019.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 7.51 percent and 9.31 percent, respectively, compared to 11.60 percent and 14.34 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.35 percent and 7.90 percent, respectively, compared to 8.88 percent and 8.39 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.35 percent, compared to 11.56 percent at December 31, 2019.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $34.25 and $28.04, respectively, compared to $33.28 and $27.19, respectively, at December 31, 2019.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, including the deployment and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, or any other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (13) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (15) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (17) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; and (18) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019




















Income and performance ratios:


















Net income

$

60,044

$

69,281

$

53,097

$

38,199

$

90,473

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

57,715


66,890


50,729


36,021


88,066

Earnings per diluted common share

0.64


0.75


0.57


0.39


0.96

Return on average assets

0.73

%

0.84

%

0.65

%

0.50

%

1.19

 

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

9.31


10.91


8.47


5.95


14.34

Return on average common shareholders' equity

7.51


8.80


6.79


4.75


11.60

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

26.14


25.50


21.12


24.12


23.47




















Asset quality:


















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

359,431

$

369,811

$

358,522

$

334,931

$

209,096

Nonperforming assets

170,314


167,314


178,381


169,120


157,380

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.66

%

1.69

%

1.64

%

1.60

%

1.04

 

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.17


0.21


0.30


0.15


0.12

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.78


0.74


0.79


0.78


0.75

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.79


0.77


0.82


0.81


0.79

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

213.94


227.39


207.17


206.37


138.56




















Other ratios:


















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.35

%

8.19

%

8.14

%

8.14

%

8.88

 

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.90


7.75


7.69


7.67


8.39

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.99


11.88


11.82


11.60


12.22

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.59


13.47


13.42


13.10


13.55

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.35


11.23


11.17


10.95


11.56

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.92


9.76


9.71


9.76


10.56

Net interest margin

2.83


2.88


2.99


3.23


3.27

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.27


59.99


60.04


58.03


58.52




















Equity and share related:


















Common equity

$

3,089,588

$

3,074,653

$

3,029,742

$

2,945,205

$

3,062,733

Book value per common share

34.25


34.09


33.59


32.66


33.28

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.04


27.86


27.40


26.46


27.19

Common stock closing price

42.15


26.41


28.61


22.90


53.36

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

90,199


90,204


90,194


90,172


92,027

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

89,645


89,630


89,485


90,936


91,574

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,915


89,738


89,570


91,206


91,916


(a)

Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a
result, capital ratios and amounts as of December 31, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.


 

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


December 31, 2019

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

193,501

$

181,524

$

185,341

Interest-bearing deposits

69,603


60,276


72,554

Securities:









Available for sale

3,326,776


3,304,217


2,925,833

Held to maturity

5,568,188


5,723,434


5,293,918

Total securities

8,894,964


9,027,651


8,219,751

Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity

(299)


(306)


-

Securities, net

8,894,665


9,027,345


8,219,751

Loans held for sale

14,012


29,018


36,053

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

8,577,898


8,612,549


6,880,838

Commercial real estate

6,322,637


6,307,567


5,949,339

Residential mortgages

4,782,016


4,885,821


4,972,685

Consumer

1,958,664


2,046,086


2,234,124

Total loans and leases

21,641,215


21,852,023


20,036,986

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(359,431)


(369,811)


(209,096)

Loans and leases, net

21,281,784


21,482,212


19,827,890

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,594


89,611


149,046

Premises and equipment, net

226,743


250,535


270,413

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

560,756


561,902


560,290

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

564,195


561,021


550,651

Deferred tax asset, net

81,286


76,695


61,975

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

626,551


674,304


455,380

Total Assets

$

32,590,690

$

32,994,443

$

30,389,344











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

6,155,592

$

6,136,814

$

4,446,463

Health savings accounts

7,120,017


6,976,280


6,416,135

Interest-bearing checking

3,652,763


3,390,921


2,689,734

Money market

2,940,215


3,069,098


2,312,840

Savings

4,979,031


4,777,000


4,354,809

Certificates of deposit

2,487,818


2,570,440


3,104,765

Total deposits

27,335,436


26,920,553


23,324,746

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

995,355


1,301,822


1,040,431

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

133,164


433,243


1,948,476

Long-term debt

567,663


568,846


540,364

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

324,447


550,289


327,557

Total liabilities

29,356,065


29,774,753


27,181,574

Preferred stock

145,037


145,037


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

3,089,588


3,074,653


3,062,733

Total shareholders' equity

3,234,625


3,219,690


3,207,770

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

32,590,690

$

32,994,443

$

30,389,344

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020


2019


2020


2019

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

189,010

$

223,527

$

789,719

$

924,693

Interest and dividends on securities

46,874


58,205


211,561


229,163

Loans held for sale

181


268


769


727

Total interest income

236,065


282,000


1,002,049


1,154,583

Interest expense:













Deposits

8,651


31,586


67,897


129,577

Borrowings

10,485


19,164


42,759


69,879

Total interest expense

19,136


50,750


110,656


199,456

Net interest income

216,929


231,250


891,393


955,127

Provision for credit losses

(1,000)


6,000


137,750


37,800

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

217,929


225,250


753,643


917,327

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees

38,345


40,470


156,032


168,022

Loan and lease related fees

9,095


8,704


29,127


31,327

Wealth and investment services

8,820


8,476


32,916


32,932

Mortgage banking activities

4,110


2,286


18,295


6,115

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,662


3,670


14,561


14,612

Gain on investment securities, net

-


29


8


29

Other income

12,731


7,284


34,338


32,278

Total non-interest income

76,763


70,919


285,277


285,315

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits

122,754


100,467


428,391


395,402

Occupancy

28,024


14,379


71,029


57,181

Technology and equipment

29,122


27,639


112,273


105,283

Marketing

3,485


3,957


14,125


16,286

Professional and outside services

11,380


4,674


32,424


21,380

Intangible assets amortization

1,147


962


4,160


3,847

Loan workout expenses

261


474


1,758


2,952

Deposit insurance

4,372


4,662


18,316


17,954

Other expenses

18,985


22,516


76,470


95,665

Total non-interest expense

219,530


179,730


758,946


715,950

Income before income taxes

75,162


116,439


279,974


486,692

Income tax expense

15,118


25,966


59,353


103,969

Net income

60,044


90,473


220,621


382,723

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,329)


(2,407)


(9,147)


(9,738)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

57,715

$

88,066

$

211,474

$

372,985















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,915


91,916


90,151


91,882















Earnings per common share:













Basic

$

0.64

$

0.96

$

2.35

$

4.07

Diluted

0.64


0.96


2.35


4.06

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

189,010

$

188,001

$

196,521

$

216,187

$

223,527

Interest and dividends on securities

46,874


51,009


55,570


58,108


58,205

Loans held for sale

181


229


184


175


268

Total interest income

236,065


239,239


252,275


274,470


282,000

Interest expense:

















Deposits

8,651


12,598


18,805


27,843


31,586

Borrowings

10,485


7,385


9,063


15,826


19,164

Total interest expense

19,136


19,983


27,868


43,669


50,750

Net interest income

216,929


219,256


224,407


230,801


231,250

Provision for credit losses

(1,000)


22,750


40,000


76,000


6,000

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

217,929


196,506


184,407


154,801


225,250

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

38,345


39,278


35,839


42,570


40,470

Loan and lease related fees

9,095


6,568


6,968


6,496


8,704

Wealth and investment services

8,820


8,255


7,102


8,739


8,476

Mortgage banking activities

4,110


7,087


4,205


2,893


2,286

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,662


3,695


3,624


3,580


3,670

Gain on investment securities, net

-


-


-


8


29

Other income

12,731


10,177


2,338


9,092


7,284

Total non-interest income

76,763


75,060


60,076


73,378


70,919

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

122,754


104,019


99,731


101,887


100,467

Occupancy

28,024


14,275


14,245


14,485


14,379

Technology and equipment

29,122


27,846


27,468


27,837


27,639

Marketing

3,485


3,852


3,286


3,502


3,957

Professional and outside services

11,380


9,223


6,158


5,663


4,674

Intangible assets amortization

1,147


1,089


962


962


962

Loan workout expenses

261


612


392


493


474

Deposit insurance

4,372


4,204


5,015


4,725


4,662

Other expenses

18,985


18,876


19,327


19,282


22,516

Total non-interest expense

219,530


183,996


176,584


178,836


179,730

Income before income taxes

75,162


87,570


67,899


49,343


116,439

Income tax expense

15,118


18,289


14,802


11,144


25,966

Net income

60,044


69,281


53,097


38,199


90,473

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,329)


(2,391)


(2,368)


(2,178)


(2,407)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

57,715

$

66,890

$

50,729

$

36,021

$

88,066



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,915


89,738


89,570


91,206


91,916



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$

0.64

$

0.75

$

0.57

$

0.40

$

0.96

Diluted

0.64


0.75


0.57


0.39


0.96

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,


2020






2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

21,729,250

$

189,829


3.44

%




$

19,808,521

$

224,259

4.46

%

Investment Securities (a)

8,923,336


48,124


2.22






8,323,512

58,724

2.86

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

85,535


484


2.25






127,770

1,007

3.13

Interest-bearing deposits

102,011


24


0.09






56,484

228

1.58

Loans held for sale

25,777


181


2.80






32,599

268

3.28

Total interest-earning assets

30,865,909

$

238,642


3.08

%





28,348,886

$

284,486

3.98

%

Non-interest-earning assets

2,000,217














1,969,620





Total Assets

$

32,866,126













$

30,318,506






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

6,213,119

$

-


-

%




$

4,417,167

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,012,813


1,557


0.09






6,320,475

3,166

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

11,469,937


2,400


0.08






9,420,738

13,944

0.59

Certificates of deposit

2,519,845


4,694


0.74






3,202,242

14,476

1.79

Total deposits

27,215,714


8,651


0.13






23,360,622

31,586

0.54

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,073,014


623


0.23






1,275,293

4,726

1.45

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

313,354


5,622


7.02






1,550,528

8,932

2.25

Long-term debt (a)

568,237


4,240


3.24






547,584

5,506

4.21

Total borrowings

1,954,605


10,485


2.17






3,373,405

19,164

2.25

Total interest-bearing liabilities

29,170,319

$

19,136


0.26

%





26,734,027

$

50,750

0.75

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

456,586














387,916





Total liabilities

29,626,905














27,121,943






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,094,184














3,051,526





Total shareholders' equity

3,239,221














3,196,563





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

32,866,126













$

30,318,506





Tax-equivalent net interest income




219,506













233,736


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(2,577)













(2,486)


Net interest income



$

216,929












$

231,250


Net interest margin








2.83

%










3.27

%

(a)

For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2020






2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

21,385,702

$

792,929


3.71

%




$

19,209,611

$

927,395

4.83

%

Investment Securities (a)

8,647,322


215,151


2.56






7,761,937

229,989

2.97

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

102,943


3,200


3.11






113,518

4,956

4.37

Interest-bearing deposits

93,011


246


0.26






56,458

1,211

2.14

Loans held for sale

25,902


769


2.97






22,437

727

3.24

Total interest-earning assets

30,254,880

$

1,012,295


3.37

%





27,163,961

$

1,164,278

4.29

%

Non-interest-earning assets

2,012,900














1,897,078





Total Assets

$

32,267,780













$

29,061,039






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

5,698,399

$

-


-

%




$

4,300,407

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

6,893,996


9,530


0.14






6,240,201

12,316

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

10,689,634


25,248


0.24






9,144,086

54,566

0.60

Certificates of deposit

2,760,561


33,119


1.20






3,267,913

62,695

1.92

Total deposits

26,042,590


67,897


0.26






22,952,607

129,577

0.56

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,292,571


5,941


0.46






1,008,704

17,953

1.78

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

730,125


18,767


2.57






1,201,839

31,399

2.61

Long-term debt (a)

564,919


18,051


3.45






468,111

20,527

4.51

Total borrowings

2,587,615


42,759


1.68






2,678,654

69,879

2.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities

28,630,205

$

110,656


0.39

%





25,631,261

$

199,456

0.78

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

439,084














362,059





Total liabilities

29,069,289














25,993,320






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,053,454














2,922,682





Total shareholders' equity

3,198,491














3,067,719





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

32,267,780













$

29,061,039





Tax-equivalent net interest income




901,639













964,822


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(10,246)













(9,695)


Net interest income



$

891,393












$

955,127


Net interest margin








3.00

%










3.55

%

(a)

 For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,687,300

$

7,722,838

$

7,606,245

$

6,385,619

$

5,833,952

Asset-based lending

890,598


889,711


940,524


1,180,328


1,046,886

Commercial real estate

6,322,637


6,307,567


6,207,314


6,122,474


5,949,339

Residential mortgages

4,782,016


4,885,821


4,921,573


4,991,512


4,972,685

Consumer

1,958,664


2,046,086


2,126,861


2,211,591


2,234,124

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,641,215


21,852,023


21,802,517


20,891,524


20,036,986

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(359,431)


(369,811)


(358,522)


(334,931)


(209,096)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,281,784

$

21,482,212

$

21,443,995

$

20,556,593

$

19,827,890



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,662,828

$

7,683,879

$

7,318,814

$

6,005,501

$

5,879,600

Asset-based lending

874,221


922,653


1,030,928


1,085,624


1,087,537

Commercial real estate

6,363,776


6,260,114


6,136,091


5,996,728


5,667,764

Residential mortgages

4,821,199


4,914,368


4,946,746


5,013,888


4,917,365

Consumer

2,007,226


2,089,726


2,176,335


2,223,058


2,256,255

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,729,250


21,870,740


21,608,914


20,324,799


19,808,521

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(375,080)


(363,552)


(340,050)


(269,273)


(211,460)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,354,170

$

21,507,188

$

21,268,864

$

20,055,526

$

19,597,061

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

71,499


75,080


75,340


74,077


64,793

Asset-based lending

2,622


3,789


138


137


139

Commercial real estate

21,222


8,784


15,889


12,901


11,554

Residential mortgages

41,033


41,498


46,500


42,393


43,100

Consumer 

31,629


33,485


35,187


32,785


31,320

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

168,005

$

162,636

$

173,054

$

162,293

$

150,906



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

175


175


272


121


271

Residential mortgages

1,544


3,899


3,081


4,480


4,247

Consumer

590


604


1,974


2,226


1,956

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,309

$

4,678

$

5,327

$

6,827

$

6,474

Total nonperforming assets

$

170,314

$

167,314

$

178,381

$

169,120

$

157,380

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

8,918

$

3,821

$

13,959

$

8,200

$

8,482

Asset-based lending

1,175


-


-


-


-

Commercial real estate

3,003


329


2,363


2,217


1,700

Residential mortgages

10,623


9,291


15,445


11,814


13,598

Consumer

8,720


8,349


7,857


14,666


18,835

Total past due 30-89 days

32,439


21,790


39,624


36,897


42,615

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

445


-


198


75


-

Total past due loans and leases

$

32,884

$

21,790

$

39,822

$

36,972

$

42,615

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Beginning balance

$

369,811

$

358,522

$

334,931

$

209,096

$

209,152

Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13

-


-


-


57,568


-

Provision

(992)


22,753


40,003


76,085


6,000

Charge-offs:

















Commercial non-mortgage

7,876


12,085


15,294


5,544


5,041

Asset-based lending

-


10


-


-


-

Commercial real estate

688


1,399


-


30


23

Residential mortgages

105


546


194


1,511


876

Consumer

2,673


1,717


2,586


3,076


3,165

Total charge-offs

11,342


15,757


18,074


10,161


9,105

Recoveries:

















Commercial non-mortgage

232


1,978


271


558


236

Asset-based lending

33


-


10


3


33

Commercial real estate

3


47


2


3


3

Residential mortgages

190


521


83


235


534

Consumer

1,496


1,747


1,296


1,544


2,243

Total recoveries

1,954


4,293


1,662


2,343


3,049

Total net charge-offs

9,388


11,464


16,412


7,818


6,056

Ending balance

$

359,431

$

369,811

$

358,522

$

334,931

$

209,096

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures




















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial
measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial
data differently.




















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for
the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets
less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders'
equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended
December 31, 2020 is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.






















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Efficiency ratio:


















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

219,530

$

183,996

$

176,584

$

178,836

$

179,730

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

(836)


(201)


(217)


(250)


263

         Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

1,147


1,089


962


962


962

         Strategic initiatives (non-GAAP)

38,265


4,786


-


-


-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

180,954

$

178,322

$

175,839

$

178,124

$

178,505

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

216,929

$

219,256

$

224,407

$

230,801

$

231,250

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,577


2,635


2,561


2,473


2,486

         Non-interest income (GAAP)

76,763


75,060


60,076


73,378


70,919

         Other (non-GAAP)

291


297


293


299


402

Loss on hedge terminations (GAAP)

3,680


-


-


-


-

Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)

-


-


5,511


-


-

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

-


-


-


8


29

Income (non-GAAP)

$

300,240

$

297,248

$

292,848

$

306,943

$

305,028

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.27

%

59.99

%

60.04

%

58.03

%

58.52

%




















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:


















Net income (GAAP)

$

60,044

$

69,281

$

53,097

$

38,199

$

90,473

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969


1,968


1,969


1,969


1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

906


860


760


760


760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)

$

58,981

$

68,173

$

51,888

$

36,990

$

89,264

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)

$

235,924

$

272,692

$

207,552

$

147,960

$

357,056

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

3,239,221

$

3,205,330

$

3,155,368

$

3,193,525

$

3,196,563

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

561,303


560,959


558,835


559,786


560,750

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,532,881

$

2,499,334

$

2,451,496

$

2,488,702

$

2,490,776

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

9.31

%

10.91

%

8.47

%

5.95

%

14.34

%




















Tangible equity:


















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

3,234,625

$

3,219,690

$

3,174,779

$

3,090,242

$

3,207,770

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

560,756


561,902


558,367


559,328


560,290

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,673,869

$

2,657,788

$

2,616,412

$

2,530,914

$

2,647,480

Total assets (GAAP)

$

32,590,690

$

32,994,443

$

32,708,617

$

31,654,874

$

30,389,344

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

560,756


561,902


558,367


559,328


560,290

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

32,029,934

$

32,432,541

$

32,150,250

$

31,095,546

$

29,829,054

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.35

%

8.19

%

8.14

%

8.14

%

8.88

%




















Tangible common equity:


















Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,673,869

$

2,657,788

$

2,616,412

$

2,530,914

$

2,647,480

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,528,832

$

2,512,751

$

2,471,375

$

2,385,877

$

2,502,443

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

32,029,934

$

32,432,541

$

32,150,250

$

31,095,546

$

29,829,054

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.90

%

7.75

%

7.69

%

7.67

%

8.39

%




















Tangible book value per common share:


















Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,528,832

$

2,512,751

$

2,471,375

$

2,385,877

$

2,502,443

Common shares outstanding

90,199


90,204


90,194


90,172


92,027

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

28.04

$

27.86

$

27.40

$

26.46

$

27.19




















Core deposits:


















Total deposits

$

27,335,436

$

26,920,553

$

26,355,997

$

24,513,837

$

23,324,746

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,487,818


2,570,440


2,666,047


2,891,161


3,104,765

 Brokered certificates of deposit

-


-


-


100,000


-

Core deposits (non-GAAP)

$

24,847,618

$

24,350,113

$

23,689,950

$

21,522,676

$

20,219,981

(In millions, except per share data)









GAAP earnings adjusted for strategic optimization initiatives:

Pre-Tax


After Tax


Diluted EPS

Reported net income (GAAP)

$

75.2

$

60.0

$

0.64

Severance

17.9


13.2


0.15

Facilities optimization

14.5


10.7


0.12

Project costs

5.5


4.0


0.04

Dept prepayment costs

4.1


3.3


0.04

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

117.2

$

91.2

$

0.99

