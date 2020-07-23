Webster Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Of $0.57 Per Diluted Share

Webster Financial Corporation

Jul 23, 2020, 07:30 ET

WATERBURY, Conn., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $50.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $96.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Results in the quarter reflect a provision for credit losses of $40.0 million under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard compared to a provision for credit losses of $11.9 million in prior year. Adjusting for a $5.5 million discrete negative adjustment related to customer derivatives, earnings would have been $0.61 per diluted share.

"We continue to focus on prudently managing capital, credit and liquidity during these uncertain times, while also supporting our customers, employees, and communities," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are pleased with our performance in the quarter given the challenging environment."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2020:

  • Revenue of $284.5 million.
  • Loan growth of $2.5 billion, or 13.1 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 20.4 percent. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, total loan growth was $1.2 billion, or 6.1 percent.
  • Results include a reserve build of $23.6 million resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.64 percent, or 1.75 percent excluding $1.4 billion of PPP loans.
  • Deposit growth of $3.8 billion, or 16.6 percent from a year ago, with growth of $2.0 billion in demand deposits and $574 million in HSA deposits.
  • Net interest margin of 2.99 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 60.0 percent.

"We are proud to have efficiently funded $1.4 billion in loans to businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter given our strong capital and liquidity positions," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio now exceeds 11 percent and the loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 83 percent."

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2019

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of June 30, 2020, Commercial Banking had $12.5 billion in loans and leases and $5.4 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$104,862

$100,216


4.6

%

Non-interest income

14,725

14,645


0.5

Operating revenue

119,587

114,861


4.1

Non-interest expense

44,694

46,196


3.3

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$74,893

$68,665


9.1














Percent


At June 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$12,485

$11,005


13.4

%

Deposits

5,400

3,870


39.5


Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $6.2 million to $74.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $4.6 million to $104.9 million, primarily due to loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $0.1 million to $14.7 million. Non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million to $44.7 million, primarily due to a significant reduction in travel and entertainment spend.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2020, HSA Bank had $9.0 billion in total footings comprising $6.8 billion in deposit balances and $2.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$39,334

$44,013


(10.6)

%

Non-interest income

23,103

24,979


(7.5)

Operating revenue

62,437

68,992


(9.5)

Non-interest expense

34,020

34,253


0.7

Pre-tax, net revenue

$28,417

$34,739


(18.2)














Percent


At June 30,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

2,996

2,964


1.1

%








Deposits

$6,787

$6,212


9.2

Linked investment accounts *

2,249

1,817


23.8

Total footings

$9,036

$8,029


12.5

* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet

Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax net revenue decreased $6.3 million to $28.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $4.7 million to $39.3 million, due to a decline in deposit spreads partially offset by 9.2 percent growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $1.9 million to $23.1 million, primarily due to a decline in interchange revenue as a result of COVID-19. Non-interest expense decreased $0.2 million to $34.0 million, primarily due to reduced travel expenses as a result of COVID-19, partially offset by account growth.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 306 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of June 30, 2020, Community Banking had $9.3 billion in loans and $14.2 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2020

2019

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$104,870

$107,838


(2.8)

%

Non-interest income

23,405

27,675


(15.4)

Operating revenue

128,275

135,513


(5.3)

Non-interest expense

93,686

96,166


2.6

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$34,589

$39,347


(12.1)














Percent


At June 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2020

2019

(Decrease)

Loans

$9,317

$8,265


12.7

%

Deposits

14,173

12,480


13.6


Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $4.8 million to $34.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $3.0 million to $104.9 million, due to the decreasing credit value of deposits, partially offset by balance growth in the loan and deposit portfolios. Non-interest income decreased $4.3 million driven by lower deposit-related service charges which were partially offset by higher deposit balances. Non-interest expense decreased $2.5 million to $93.7 million resulting from lower loan operations and other costs.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019:

  • Net interest income was $224.4 million compared to $241.8 million.
  • Net interest margin was 2.99 percent compared to 3.63 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 104 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 41 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $30.4 billion and grew by $3.7 billion, or 14.0 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $21.6 billion and grew by $2.6 billion, or 13.6 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $25.9 billion and grew by $3.2 billion, or 14.0 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses was $40.0 million in the quarter, contributing to a $23.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The increase in the allowance reflects our revised estimate of forecasted economic conditions. The provision for credit losses was $76.0 million in the prior quarter and $11.9 million a year ago. The increase compared to a year ago is primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19.
  • Net charge-offs were $16.4 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior quarter and $11.6 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.30 percent, compared to 0.15 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.64 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.60 percent at March 31, 2020 and 1.10 percent at June 30, 2019. Excluding $1.4 billion of PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.75 percent at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses at June 30 and March 31 was estimated in accordance with the CECL accounting standard. The allowance represented 207 percent of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020 compared to 206 percent at March 31, 2020 and 143 percent at June 30, 2019.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019:

  • Total non-interest income was $60.1 million compared to $75.9 million, a decrease of $15.8 million. This reflects a decrease of $11.0 million in other income primarily due to a $5.5 million discrete fair value adjustment related to customer derivatives and a $7.3 million decrease in deposit service fees due to lower NSF, account related, and interchange fees. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $3.3 million in mortgage banking activities due to higher origination volume.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2019:

  • Total non-interest expense was $176.6 million compared to $180.6 million, a decrease of $4.1 million. This reflects decreases of $6.8 million in other expenses due to lower pension, legal, and other variable operating expenses. Offsetting this were increases of $1.7 million in technology and equipment due to infrastructure investment and $1.2 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and other benefits.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2019:

  • Income tax expense was $14.8 million compared to $26.5 million and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 21.1 percent.
  • The higher effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects a higher level of net discrete tax benefits recognized during the a year ago period, partially offset by the effects of lower pre-tax income in 2020 compared to 2019.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $8.7 billion, compared to $8.5 billion at March 31, 2020 and $7.6 billion at June 30, 2019. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $87.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $3.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $12.0 million of net unrealized losses at June 30, 2019. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $268.4 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $156.3 million at March 31, 2020 and $37.8 million of net unrealized losses at June 30, 2019.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $21.8 billion, compared to $20.9 billion at March 31, 2020 and $19.3 billion at June 30, 2019. Compared to March 31, 2020, commercial loans increased by $980.8 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $84.8 million, while consumer loans decreased by $84.7 million and residential mortgages decreased by $69.9 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $1.521 billion, with PPP loans representing $1.356 billion of the increase. Commercial real estate loans increased by $982.9 million and residential mortgages increased by $202.9 million, while consumer loans decreased by $174.4 million.
  • Loan originations for portfolio were $2.817 billion, or $1.413 billion excluding PPP loan originations, compared to $1.195 billion in the prior quarter and $1.382 billion a year ago. In addition, $115 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $60 million in the prior quarter and $41 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $173.1 million, or 0.79 percent of total loans, compared to $162.3 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $148.1 million, or 0.77 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2019. Total paying nonperforming loans were $58.0 million, compared to $61.9 million at March 31, 2020 and $52.9 million at June 30, 2019.
  • Past due loans were $39.8 million, compared to $37.0 million at March 31, 2020 and $32.3 million at June 30, 2019.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $26.4 billion, compared to $24.5 billion at March 31, 2020 and $22.6 billion at June 30, 2019. Core deposits to total deposits were 89.9 percent, compared to 87.8 percent at March 31, 2020 and 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019. The loan to deposit ratio was 82.7 percent, compared to 85.2 percent at March 31, 2020 and 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019.
  • Total borrowings were $2.8 billion, compared to $3.6 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2019.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 6.79 percent and 8.47 percent, respectively, compared to 13.47 percent and 16.88 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.14 percent and 7.69 percent, respectively, compared to 8.82 percent and 8.31 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2019. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.19 percent, compared to 11.41 percent at June 30, 2019.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $33.59 and $27.40, respectively, compared to $31.74 and $25.63, respectively, at June 30, 2019.

***

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 306 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.  

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2020 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com, or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (13) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (15) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (17) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; and (18) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019




















Income and performance ratios:


















Net income

$

53,097

$

38,199

$

90,473

$

93,865

$

98,649

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

50,729


36,021


88,066


91,442


96,193

Earnings per diluted common share

0.57


0.39


0.96


1.00


1.05

Return on average assets

0.65

%

0.50

%

1.19

%

1.27

%

1.38

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

8.47


5.95


14.34


15.37


16.88

Return on average common shareholders' equity

6.79


4.75


11.60


12.36


13.47

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

21.12


24.12


23.47


22.52


23.88




















Asset quality:


















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

358,522

$

334,931

$

209,096

$

209,152

$

211,671

Nonperforming assets

178,381


169,120


157,380


166,716


153,247

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.64

%

1.60

%

1.04

%

1.07

%

1.10

%

Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.30


0.15


0.12


0.28


0.24

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.79


0.78


0.75


0.83


0.77

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.82


0.81


0.79


0.85


0.80

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

207.17


206.37


138.56


128.55


142.97




















Other ratios:


















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.14

%

8.14

%

8.88

%

8.83

%

8.82

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.69


7.67


8.39


8.34


8.31

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.84


11.60


12.22


12.32


12.09

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.44


13.10


13.55


13.68


13.48

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.19


10.95


11.56


11.63


11.41

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.71


9.76


10.56


10.54


10.59

Net interest margin

2.99


3.23


3.27


3.49


3.63

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.04


58.03


58.52


56.60


56.09




















Equity and share related:


















Common equity

$

3,029,742

$

2,945,205

$

3,062,733

$

3,007,357

$

2,920,180

Book value per common share

33.59


32.66


33.28


32.68


31.74

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

27.40


26.46


27.19


26.58


25.63

Common stock closing price

28.61


22.90


53.36


46.87


47.77

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40




















Common shares issued and outstanding

90,194


90,172


92,027


92,034


92,007

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

89,485


90,936


91,574


91,559


91,534

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,570


91,206


91,916


91,874


91,855

(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of June 30, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

Assets:







Cash and due from banks

$

198,680

$

198,458

$

190,828

Interest-bearing deposits

104,444

69,482

26,652

Securities:







Available for sale

3,183,624

3,016,631

2,978,657

Held to maturity

5,477,126

5,486,206

4,636,707

Total securities

8,660,750

8,502,837

7,615,364

Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity

(309)

(312)

-

Securities, net

8,660,441

8,502,525

7,615,364

Loans held for sale

46,446

22,448

19,249

Loans and Leases:







Commercial

8,546,769

7,565,947

7,025,506

Commercial real estate

6,207,314

6,122,474

5,224,382

Residential mortgages

4,921,573

4,991,512

4,718,704

Consumer

2,126,861

2,211,591

2,301,291

Total loans and leases

21,802,517

20,891,524

19,269,883

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(358,522)

(334,931)

(211,671)

Loans and leases, net

21,443,995

20,556,593

19,058,212

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

94,495

141,327

118,371

Premises and equipment, net

258,392

268,420

278,227

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

558,367

559,328

562,214

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

557,325

554,231

546,963

Deferred tax asset, net

77,145

80,318

73,462

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

708,887

701,744

452,501

Total Assets

$

32,708,617

$

31,654,874

$

28,942,043









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:







Deposits:







Demand

$

6,193,757

$

4,883,436

$

4,174,806

Health savings accounts

6,786,845

6,736,178

6,212,372

Interest-bearing checking

3,280,125

3,007,069

2,636,109

Money market

2,686,650

2,477,304

2,073,006

Savings

4,742,573

4,418,689

4,169,492

Certificates of deposit

2,666,047

2,891,161

3,291,617

Brokered certificates of deposit

-

100,000

41,376

Total deposits

26,355,997

24,513,837

22,598,778

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,688,805

1,262,749

956,920

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

523,321

1,773,399

1,426,656

Long-term debt

570,029

571,212

538,379

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

395,686

443,435

356,093

Total liabilities

29,533,838

28,564,632

25,876,826

Preferred stock

145,037

145,037

145,037

Common shareholders' equity

3,029,742

2,945,205

2,920,180

Total shareholders' equity

3,174,779

3,090,242

3,065,217

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

32,708,617

$

31,654,874

$

28,942,043

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest income:










Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

196,521

$

235,949

$

412,708

$

464,713

Interest and dividends on securities

55,570

56,163

113,678

113,441

Loans held for sale

184

145

359

293

Total interest income

252,275

292,257

526,745

578,447

Interest expense:










Deposits

18,805

32,757

46,648

63,777

Borrowings

9,063

17,713

24,889

31,332

Total interest expense

27,868

50,470

71,537

95,109

Net interest income

224,407

241,787

455,208

483,338

Provision for credit losses

40,000

11,900

116,000

20,500

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

184,407

229,887

339,208

462,838

Non-interest income:










Deposit service fees

35,839

43,118

78,409

86,142

Loan and lease related fees

6,968

6,558

13,464

14,377

Wealth and investment services

7,102

8,309

15,841

15,960

Mortgage banking activities

4,205

932

7,098

1,696

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,624

3,650

7,204

7,234

Gain on investment securities, net

-

-

8

-

Other income

2,338

13,286

11,430

19,056

Total non-interest income

60,076

75,853

133,454

144,465

Non-interest expense:










Compensation and benefits

99,731

98,527

201,618

196,312

Occupancy

14,245

14,019

28,730

28,715

Technology and equipment

27,468

25,767

55,305

51,464

Marketing

3,286

4,243

6,788

7,571

Professional and outside services

6,158

5,634

11,821

11,682

Intangible assets amortization

962

962

1,924

1,924

Loan workout expenses

392

832

885

1,492

Deposit insurance

5,015

4,453

9,740

8,883

Other expenses

19,327

26,203

38,609

48,283

Total non-interest expense

176,584

180,640

355,420

356,326

Income before income taxes

67,899

125,100

117,242

250,977

Income tax expense

14,802

26,451

25,946

52,592

Net income

53,097

98,649

91,296

198,385

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,368)

(2,456)

(4,530)

(4,902)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

50,729

$

96,193

$

86,766

$

193,483












Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,570

91,855

90,391

91,898












Earnings per common share:










Basic

$

0.57

$

1.05

$

0.96

$

2.11

Diluted

0.57

1.05

0.96

2.11

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

196,521

$

216,187

$

223,527

$

236,453

$

235,949

Interest and dividends on securities

55,570

58,108

58,205

57,517

56,163

Loans held for sale

184

175

268

166

145

Total interest income

252,275

274,470

282,000

294,136

292,257

Interest expense:













Deposits

18,805

27,843

31,586

34,214

32,757

Borrowings

9,063

15,826

19,164

19,383

17,713

Total interest expense

27,868

43,669

50,750

53,597

50,470

Net interest income

224,407

230,801

231,250

240,539

241,787

Provision for credit losses

40,000

76,000

6,000

11,300

11,900

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

184,407

154,801

225,250

229,239

229,887

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees

35,839

42,570

40,470

41,410

43,118

Loan and lease related fees

6,968

6,496

8,704

8,246

6,558

Wealth and investment services

7,102

8,739

8,476

8,496

8,309

Mortgage banking activities

4,205

2,893

2,286

2,133

932

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,624

3,580

3,670

3,708

3,650

Gain on investment securities, net

-

8

29

-

-

Other income

2,338

9,092

7,284

5,938

13,286

Total non-interest income

60,076

73,378

70,919

69,931

75,853

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits

99,731

101,887

100,467

98,623

98,527

Occupancy

14,245

14,485

14,379

14,087

14,019

Technology and equipment

27,468

27,837

27,639

26,180

25,767

Marketing

3,286

3,502

3,957

4,758

4,243

Professional and outside services

6,158

5,663

4,674

5,024

5,634

Intangible assets amortization

962

962

962

961

962

Loan workout expenses

392

493

474

986

832

Deposit insurance

5,015

4,725

4,662

4,409

4,453

Other expenses

19,327

19,282

22,516

24,866

26,203

Total non-interest expense

176,584

178,836

179,730

179,894

180,640

Income before income taxes

67,899

49,343

116,439

119,276

125,100

Income tax expense

14,802

11,144

25,966

25,411

26,451

Net income

53,097

38,199

90,473

93,865

98,649

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,368)

(2,178)

(2,407)

(2,423)

(2,456)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

50,729

$

36,021

$

88,066

$

91,442

$

96,193















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,570

91,206

91,916

91,874

91,855















Earnings per common share:













Basic

$

0.57

$

0.40

$

0.96

$

1.00

$

1.05

Diluted

0.57

0.39

0.96

1.00

1.05

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


2020


2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate


Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:
















Interest-earning assets:
















Loans and leases

$

21,608,914

$

197,317

3.63

%

$

19,030,278

$

236,620

4.94

%

Securities (a)

8,579,213

56,465

2.69


7,472,731

56,501

3.01

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

108,962

865

3.19


108,244

1,117

4.14

Interest-bearing deposits

99,467

5

0.02


50,131

309

2.44

Loans held for sale

24,266

184

3.03


23,210

145

2.49

Total interest-earning assets

30,420,822

$

254,836

3.35

%

26,684,594

$

294,692

4.39

%

Non-interest-earning assets

2,062,534







1,855,077





Total Assets

$

32,483,356






$

28,539,671























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Demand deposits

$

5,823,655

$

-

-

%

$

4,266,938

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

6,846,210

2,604

0.15


6,223,570

3,066

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

10,390,143

6,462

0.25


8,934,579

13,132

0.59

Certificates of deposit

2,869,471

9,739

1.36


3,323,203

16,559

2.00

Total deposits

25,929,479

18,805

0.29


22,748,290

32,757

0.58


















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,577,881

980

0.25


788,194

3,904

1.96

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

839,830

3,748

1.77


1,117,285

7,772

2.75

Long-term debt (a)

570,679

4,335

3.31


527,713

6,037

4.62

Total borrowings

2,988,390

9,063

1.23


2,433,192

17,713

2.90

Total interest-bearing liabilities

28,917,869

$

27,868

0.39

%

25,181,482

$

50,470

0.80

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

410,119







341,648





Total liabilities

29,327,988







25,523,130























Preferred stock

145,037







145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,010,331







2,871,504





Total shareholders' equity

3,155,368







3,016,541





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

32,483,356






$

28,539,671





Tax-equivalent net interest income



226,968







244,222


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments



(2,561)







(2,435)


Net interest income


$

224,407






$

241,787


Net interest margin





2.99

%






3.63

%

(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2020


2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate


Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:
















Interest-earning assets:
















Loans and leases

$

20,966,857

$

414,235

3.93

%

$

18,771,166

$

466,005

4.95

%

Securities (a)

8,449,480

114,873

2.77


7,391,290

113,455

3.05

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

117,663

2,116

3.62


110,617

2,829

5.16

Interest-bearing deposits

83,887

196

0.46


52,737

638

2.41

Loans held for sale

23,281

359

3.08


18,358

293

3.19

Total interest-earning assets

29,641,168

$

531,779

3.59

%

26,344,168

$

583,220

4.41

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,996,765







1,825,418





Total Assets

$

31,637,933






$

28,169,586























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
















Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Demand deposits

$

5,170,280

$

-

-

%

$

4,229,611

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

6,803,784

5,900

0.17


6,182,047

6,015

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

10,053,559

18,865

0.38


8,946,484

25,925

0.58

Certificates of deposit

2,968,514

21,883

1.48


3,284,176

31,837

1.95

Total deposits

24,996,137

46,648

0.38


22,642,318

63,777

0.57


















Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,437,403

4,710

0.65


693,178

6,656

1.91

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,082,865

10,617

1.94


1,118,155

15,557

2.77

Long-term debt (a)

560,964

9,562

3.66


389,210

9,119

4.72

Total borrowings

3,081,232

24,889

1.62


2,200,543

31,332

2.84

Total interest-bearing liabilities

28,077,369

$

71,537

0.51

%

24,842,861

$

95,109

0.77

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

386,118







350,404





Total liabilities

28,463,487







25,193,265























Preferred stock

145,037







145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,029,409







2,831,284





Total shareholders' equity

3,174,446







2,976,321





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

31,637,933






$

28,169,586





Tax-equivalent net interest income



460,242







488,111


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments



(5,034)







(4,773)


Net interest income


$

455,208






$

483,338


Net interest margin





3.11

%






3.69

%


(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):













Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,606,245

$

6,385,619

$

5,833,952

$

5,887,119

$

5,948,388

Asset-based lending

940,524

1,180,328

1,046,886

1,122,765

1,077,118

Commercial real estate

6,207,314

6,122,474

5,949,339

5,398,084

5,224,382

Residential mortgages

4,921,573

4,991,512

4,972,685

4,873,726

4,718,704

Consumer

2,126,861

2,211,591

2,234,124

2,269,952

2,301,291

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,802,517

20,891,524

20,036,986

19,551,646

19,269,883

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(358,522)

(334,931)

(209,096)

(209,152)

(211,671)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,443,995

$

20,556,593

$

19,827,890

$

19,342,494

$

19,058,212















Loan and Lease Balances (average):













Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,318,814

$

6,005,501

$

5,879,600

$

5,933,221

$

5,914,710

Asset-based lending

1,030,928

1,085,624

1,087,537

1,138,189

1,049,403

Commercial real estate

6,136,091

5,996,728

5,667,764

5,312,403

5,079,415

Residential mortgages

4,946,746

5,013,888

4,917,365

4,802,497

4,662,033

Consumer

2,176,335

2,223,058

2,256,255

2,286,983

2,324,717

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,608,914

20,324,799

19,808,521

19,473,293

19,030,278

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(340,050)

(269,273)

(211,460)

(213,130)

(210,719)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,268,864

$

20,055,526

$

19,597,061

$

19,260,163

$

18,819,559

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Nonperforming loans and leases:













Commercial non-mortgage

$

75,340

74,077

64,793

64,197

56,340

Asset-based lending

138

137

139

9,165

184

Commercial real estate

15,889

12,901

11,554

12,810

10,413

Residential mortgages

46,500

42,393

43,100

43,733

48,104

Consumer 

35,187

32,785

31,320

32,794

33,015

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

173,054

$

162,293

$

150,906

$

162,699

$

148,056















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:













Commercial non-mortgage

$

272

121

271

544

1,307

Residential mortgages

3,081

4,480

4,247

1,912

2,012

Consumer

1,974

2,226

1,956

1,561

1,872

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

5,327

$

6,827

$

6,474

$

4,017

$

5,191

Total nonperforming assets

$

178,381

$

169,120

$

157,380

$

166,716

$

153,247

Past due 30-89 days:













Commercial non-mortgage

$

13,959

$

8,200

$

8,482

$

5,384

$

4,438

Asset-based lending

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial real estate

2,363

2,217

1,700

1,433

2,665

Residential mortgages

15,445

11,814

13,598

13,445

10,844

Consumer

7,857

14,666

18,835

15,217

13,949

Total past due 30-89 days

39,624

36,897

42,615

35,479

31,896

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

198

75

-

92

410

Total past due loans and leases

$

39,822

$

36,972

$

42,615

$

35,571

$

32,306

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Beginning balance

$

334,931

$

209,096

$

209,152

$

211,671

$

211,389

Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13

-

57,568

-

-

-

Provision

40,003

76,085

6,000

11,300

11,900

Charge-offs:













Commercial non-mortgage

15,294

5,544

5,041

11,291

5,657

Asset-based lending

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial real estate

-

30

23

32

2,473

Residential mortgages

194

1,511

876

872

2,154

Consumer

2,586

3,076

3,165

3,765

4,098

Total charge-offs

18,074

10,161

9,105

15,960

14,382

Recoveries:













Commercial non-mortgage

271

558

236

173

464

Asset-based lending

10

3

33

-

-

Commercial real estate

2

3

3

3

33

Residential mortgages

83

235

534

356

295

Consumer

1,296

1,544

2,243

1,609

1,972

Total recoveries

1,662

2,343

3,049

2,141

2,764

Total net charge-offs

16,412

7,818

6,056

13,819

11,618

Ending balance

$

358,522

$

334,931

$

209,096

$

209,152

$

211,671

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures




















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.




















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.






















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020


March 31, 2020


December 31, 2019


September 30, 2019


June 30, 2019

Efficiency ratio:


















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

176,584

$

178,836

$

179,730

$

179,894

$

180,640

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

(217)


(250)


263


(128)


(55)

         Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

962


962


962


961


962

         Other expenses (non-GAAP)

-


-


-


1,750


-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

175,839

$

178,124

$

178,505

$

177,311

$

179,733

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

224,407

$

230,801

$

231,250

$

240,539

$

241,787

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,561


2,473


2,486


2,436


2,435

         Non-interest income (GAAP)

60,076


73,378


70,919


69,931


75,853

         Other (non-GAAP)

293


299


402


350


354

 Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)

5,511


-


-


-


-

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

-


8


29


-


-

Income (non-GAAP)

$

292,848

$

306,943

$

305,028

$

313,256

$

320,429

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.04

%

58.03

%

58.52

%

56.60

%

56.09

%




















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:


















Net income (GAAP)

$

53,097

$

38,199

$

90,473

$

93,865

$

98,649

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969


1,969


1,969


1,968


1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

760


760


760


759


760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)

$

51,888

$

36,990

$

89,264

$

92,656

$

97,440

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)

$

207,552

$

147,960

$

357,056

$

370,624

$

389,760

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

3,155,368

$

3,193,525

$

3,196,563

$

3,118,691

$

3,016,541

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

558,835


559,786


560,750


561,715


562,679

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,451,496

$

2,488,702

$

2,490,776

$

2,411,939

$

2,308,825

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

8.47

%

5.95

%

14.34

%

15.37

%

16.88

%




















Tangible equity:


















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

3,174,779

$

3,090,242

$

3,207,770

$

3,152,394

$

3,065,217

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

558,367


559,328


560,290


561,252


562,214

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,616,412

$

2,530,914

$

2,647,480

$

2,591,142

$

2,503,003

Total assets (GAAP)

$

32,708,617

$

31,654,874

$

30,389,344

$

29,895,100

$

28,942,043

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

558,367


559,328


560,290


561,252


562,214

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

32,150,250

$

31,095,546

$

29,829,054

$

29,333,848

$

28,379,829

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.14

%

8.14

%

8.88

%

8.83

%

8.82

%




















Tangible common equity:


















Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,616,412

$

2,530,914

$

2,647,480

$

2,591,142

$

2,503,003

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,471,375

$

2,385,877

$

2,502,443

$

2,446,105

$

2,357,966

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

32,150,250

$

31,095,546

$

29,829,054

$

29,333,848

$

28,379,829

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.69

%

7.67

%

8.39

%

8.34

%

8.31

%




















Tangible book value per common share:


















Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,471,375

$

2,385,877

$

2,502,443

$

2,446,105

$

2,357,966

Common shares outstanding

90,194


90,172


92,027


92,034


92,007

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

27.40

$

26.46

$

27.19

$

26.58

$

25.63




















Core deposits:


















Total deposits

$

26,355,997

$

24,513,837

$

23,324,746

$

23,280,665

$

22,598,778

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,666,047


2,891,161


3,104,765


3,249,860


3,291,617

 Brokered certificates of deposit

-


100,000


-


5,705


41,376

Core deposits (non-GAAP)

$

23,689,950

$

21,522,676

$

20,219,981

$

20,025,100

$

19,265,785

Media Contact


Investor Contact

Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610


Terry Mangan, 203-578-2318

[email protected]


[email protected]

