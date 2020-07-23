Webster Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Of $0.57 Per Diluted Share

WATERBURY, Conn., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $50.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $96.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Results in the quarter reflect a provision for credit losses of $40.0 million under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard compared to a provision for credit losses of $11.9 million in prior year. Adjusting for a $5.5 million discrete negative adjustment related to customer derivatives, earnings would have been $0.61 per diluted share.

"We continue to focus on prudently managing capital, credit and liquidity during these uncertain times, while also supporting our customers, employees, and communities," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are pleased with our performance in the quarter given the challenging environment."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2020:

Revenue of $284.5 million .

. Loan growth of $2.5 billion , or 13.1 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 20.4 percent. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, total loan growth was $1.2 billion , or 6.1 percent.

, or 13.1 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 20.4 percent. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, total loan growth was , or 6.1 percent. Results include a reserve build of $23.6 million resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.64 percent, or 1.75 percent excluding $1.4 billion of PPP loans.

resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.64 percent, or 1.75 percent excluding of PPP loans. Deposit growth of $3.8 billion , or 16.6 percent from a year ago, with growth of $2.0 billion in demand deposits and $574 million in HSA deposits.

, or 16.6 percent from a year ago, with growth of in demand deposits and in HSA deposits. Net interest margin of 2.99 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 60.0 percent.

"We are proud to have efficiently funded $1.4 billion in loans to businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter given our strong capital and liquidity positions," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio now exceeds 11 percent and the loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 83 percent."

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2019

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of June 30, 2020, Commercial Banking had $12.5 billion in loans and leases and $5.4 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2020 2019

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$104,862

$100,216





4.6 %

Non-interest income

14,725

14,645





0.5



Operating revenue

119,587

114,861





4.1



Non-interest expense

44,694

46,196





3.3



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$74,893

$68,665





9.1





























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2020 2019

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$12,485

$11,005





13.4 %

Deposits

5,400

3,870





39.5







Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $6.2 million to $74.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $4.6 million to $104.9 million, primarily due to loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $0.1 million to $14.7 million. Non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million to $44.7 million, primarily due to a significant reduction in travel and entertainment spend.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2020, HSA Bank had $9.0 billion in total footings comprising $6.8 billion in deposit balances and $2.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2020 2019

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$39,334

$44,013





(10.6) %

Non-interest income

23,103

24,979





(7.5)



Operating revenue

62,437

68,992





(9.5)



Non-interest expense

34,020

34,253





0.7



Pre-tax, net revenue

$28,417

$34,739





(18.2)





























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2020 2019

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

2,996

2,964





1.1 %

















Deposits

$6,787

$6,212





9.2



Linked investment accounts *

2,249

1,817





23.8



Total footings

$9,036

$8,029





12.5



* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet



Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax net revenue decreased $6.3 million to $28.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $4.7 million to $39.3 million, due to a decline in deposit spreads partially offset by 9.2 percent growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $1.9 million to $23.1 million, primarily due to a decline in interchange revenue as a result of COVID-19. Non-interest expense decreased $0.2 million to $34.0 million, primarily due to reduced travel expenses as a result of COVID-19, partially offset by account growth.

Community Banking

Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 306 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of June 30, 2020, Community Banking had $9.3 billion in loans and $14.2 billion in deposit balances.

Community Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2020 2019

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$104,870

$107,838





(2.8) %

Non-interest income

23,405

27,675





(15.4)



Operating revenue

128,275

135,513





(5.3)



Non-interest expense

93,686

96,166





2.6



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$34,589

$39,347





(12.1)





























Percent



At June 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2020 2019

(Decrease) Loans

$9,317

$8,265





12.7 %

Deposits

14,173

12,480





13.6







Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $4.8 million to $34.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $3.0 million to $104.9 million, due to the decreasing credit value of deposits, partially offset by balance growth in the loan and deposit portfolios. Non-interest income decreased $4.3 million driven by lower deposit-related service charges which were partially offset by higher deposit balances. Non-interest expense decreased $2.5 million to $93.7 million resulting from lower loan operations and other costs.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019:

Net interest income was $224.4 million compared to $241.8 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 2.99 percent compared to 3.63 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 104 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 41 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $30.4 billion and grew by $3.7 billion , or 14.0 percent.

and grew by , or 14.0 percent. Average loans totaled $21.6 billion and grew by $2.6 billion , or 13.6 percent.

and grew by , or 13.6 percent. Average deposits totaled $25.9 billion and grew by $3.2 billion , or 14.0 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses was $40.0 million in the quarter, contributing to a $23.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The increase in the allowance reflects our revised estimate of forecasted economic conditions. The provision for credit losses was $76.0 million in the prior quarter and $11.9 million a year ago. The increase compared to a year ago is primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19.

in the quarter, contributing to a increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The increase in the allowance reflects our revised estimate of forecasted economic conditions. The provision for credit losses was in the prior quarter and a year ago. The increase compared to a year ago is primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19. Net charge-offs were $16.4 million , compared to $7.8 million in the prior quarter and $11.6 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.30 percent, compared to 0.15 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.30 percent, compared to 0.15 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent a year ago. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.64 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020 , compared to 1.60 percent at March 31, 2020 and 1.10 percent at June 30, 2019 . Excluding $1.4 billion of PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.75 percent at June 30, 2020 . The allowance for credit losses at June 30 and March 31 was estimated in accordance with the CECL accounting standard. The allowance represented 207 percent of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020 compared to 206 percent at March 31, 2020 and 143 percent at June 30, 2019 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019:

Total non-interest income was $60.1 million compared to $75.9 million , a decrease of $15.8 million . This reflects a decrease of $11.0 million in other income primarily due to a $5.5 million discrete fair value adjustment related to customer derivatives and a $7.3 million decrease in deposit service fees due to lower NSF, account related, and interchange fees. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $3.3 million in mortgage banking activities due to higher origination volume.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2019:

Total non-interest expense was $176.6 million compared to $180.6 million , a decrease of $4.1 million . This reflects decreases of $6.8 million in other expenses due to lower pension, legal, and other variable operating expenses. Offsetting this were increases of $1.7 million in technology and equipment due to infrastructure investment and $1.2 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and other benefits.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2019:

Income tax expense was $14.8 million compared to $26.5 million and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 21.1 percent.

compared to and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 21.1 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects a higher level of net discrete tax benefits recognized during the a year ago period, partially offset by the effects of lower pre-tax income in 2020 compared to 2019.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $8.7 billion , compared to $8.5 billion at March 31, 2020 and $7.6 billion at June 30, 2019 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $87.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $3.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $12.0 million of net unrealized losses at June 30, 2019 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $268.4 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $156.3 million at March 31, 2020 and $37.8 million of net unrealized losses at June 30, 2019 .

Loans:

Total loans were $21.8 billion , compared to $20.9 billion at March 31, 2020 and $19.3 billion at June 30, 2019 . Compared to March 31, 2020 , commercial loans increased by $980.8 million , commercial real estate loans increased by $84.8 million , while consumer loans decreased by $84.7 million and residential mortgages decreased by $69.9 million .

, compared to at and at . Compared to , commercial loans increased by , commercial real estate loans increased by , while consumer loans decreased by and residential mortgages decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $1.521 billion , with PPP loans representing $1.356 billion of the increase. Commercial real estate loans increased by $982.9 million and residential mortgages increased by $202.9 million , while consumer loans decreased by $174.4 million .

, with PPP loans representing of the increase. Commercial real estate loans increased by and residential mortgages increased by , while consumer loans decreased by . Loan originations for portfolio were $2.817 billion , or $1.413 billion excluding PPP loan originations, compared to $1.195 billion in the prior quarter and $1.382 billion a year ago. In addition, $115 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $60 million in the prior quarter and $41 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $173.1 million , or 0.79 percent of total loans, compared to $162.3 million , or 0.78 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $148.1 million , or 0.77 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2019 . Total paying nonperforming loans were $58.0 million , compared to $61.9 million at March 31, 2020 and $52.9 million at June 30, 2019 .

, or 0.79 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.78 percent of total loans, at and , or 0.77 percent of total loans, at . Total paying nonperforming loans were , compared to at and at . Past due loans were $39.8 million , compared to $37.0 million at March 31, 2020 and $32.3 million at June 30, 2019 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $26.4 billion , compared to $24.5 billion at March 31, 2020 and $22.6 billion at June 30, 2019 . Core deposits to total deposits were 89.9 percent, compared to 87.8 percent at March 31, 2020 and 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019 . The loan to deposit ratio was 82.7 percent, compared to 85.2 percent at March 31, 2020 and 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019 .

, compared to at and at . Core deposits to total deposits were 89.9 percent, compared to 87.8 percent at and 85.3 percent at . The loan to deposit ratio was 82.7 percent, compared to 85.2 percent at and 85.3 percent at . Total borrowings were $2.8 billion , compared to $3.6 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2019 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 6.79 percent and 8.47 percent, respectively, compared to 13.47 percent and 16.88 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.14 percent and 7.69 percent, respectively, compared to 8.82 percent and 8.31 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2019 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.19 percent, compared to 11.41 percent at June 30, 2019 .

. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.19 percent, compared to 11.41 percent at . Book value and tangible book value per common share were $33.59 and $27.40 , respectively, compared to $31.74 and $25.63 , respectively, at June 30, 2019 .

***

About Webster

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 306 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2020 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com , or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (13) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (15) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (17) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; and (18) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)





At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020





December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





June 30, 2019









































Income and performance ratios:





































Net income $ 53,097



$ 38,199



$ 90,473



$ 93,865



$ 98,649

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

50,729





36,021





88,066





91,442





96,193

Earnings per diluted common share

0.57





0.39





0.96





1.00





1.05

Return on average assets

0.65 %



0.50 %



1.19 %



1.27 %



1.38 % Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

8.47





5.95





14.34





15.37





16.88

Return on average common shareholders' equity

6.79





4.75





11.60





12.36





13.47

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

21.12





24.12





23.47





22.52





23.88









































Asset quality:





































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 358,522



$ 334,931



$ 209,096



$ 209,152



$ 211,671

Nonperforming assets

178,381





169,120





157,380





166,716





153,247

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.64 %



1.60 %



1.04 %



1.07 %



1.10 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.30





0.15





0.12





0.28





0.24

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.79





0.78





0.75





0.83





0.77

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.82





0.81





0.79





0.85





0.80

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

207.17





206.37





138.56





128.55





142.97









































Other ratios:





































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.14 %



8.14 %



8.88 %



8.83 %



8.82 % Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.69





7.67





8.39





8.34





8.31

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.84





11.60





12.22





12.32





12.09

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.44





13.10





13.55





13.68





13.48

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.19





10.95





11.56





11.63





11.41

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.71





9.76





10.56





10.54





10.59

Net interest margin

2.99





3.23





3.27





3.49





3.63

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.04





58.03





58.52





56.60





56.09









































Equity and share related:





































Common equity $ 3,029,742



$ 2,945,205



$ 3,062,733



$ 3,007,357



$ 2,920,180

Book value per common share

33.59





32.66





33.28





32.68





31.74

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

27.40





26.46





27.19





26.58





25.63

Common stock closing price

28.61





22.90





53.36





46.87





47.77

Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40









































Common shares issued and outstanding

90,194





90,172





92,027





92,034





92,007

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

89,485





90,936





91,574





91,559





91,534

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,570





91,206





91,916





91,874





91,855





(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of June 30, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



June 30, 2019 Assets:















Cash and due from banks $ 198,680

$ 198,458

$ 190,828 Interest-bearing deposits

104,444



69,482



26,652 Securities:















Available for sale

3,183,624



3,016,631



2,978,657 Held to maturity

5,477,126



5,486,206



4,636,707 Total securities

8,660,750



8,502,837



7,615,364 Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity

(309)



(312)



- Securities, net

8,660,441



8,502,525



7,615,364 Loans held for sale

46,446



22,448



19,249 Loans and Leases:















Commercial

8,546,769



7,565,947



7,025,506 Commercial real estate

6,207,314



6,122,474



5,224,382 Residential mortgages

4,921,573



4,991,512



4,718,704 Consumer

2,126,861



2,211,591



2,301,291 Total loans and leases

21,802,517



20,891,524



19,269,883 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(358,522)



(334,931)



(211,671) Loans and leases, net

21,443,995



20,556,593



19,058,212 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

94,495



141,327



118,371 Premises and equipment, net

258,392



268,420



278,227 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

558,367



559,328



562,214 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

557,325



554,231



546,963 Deferred tax asset, net

77,145



80,318



73,462 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

708,887



701,744



452,501 Total Assets $ 32,708,617

$ 31,654,874

$ 28,942,043

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Deposits:















Demand $ 6,193,757

$ 4,883,436

$ 4,174,806 Health savings accounts

6,786,845



6,736,178



6,212,372 Interest-bearing checking

3,280,125



3,007,069



2,636,109 Money market

2,686,650



2,477,304



2,073,006 Savings

4,742,573



4,418,689



4,169,492 Certificates of deposit

2,666,047



2,891,161



3,291,617 Brokered certificates of deposit

-



100,000



41,376 Total deposits

26,355,997



24,513,837



22,598,778 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,688,805



1,262,749



956,920 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

523,321



1,773,399



1,426,656 Long-term debt

570,029



571,212



538,379 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

395,686



443,435



356,093 Total liabilities

29,533,838



28,564,632



25,876,826 Preferred stock

145,037



145,037



145,037 Common shareholders' equity

3,029,742



2,945,205



2,920,180 Total shareholders' equity

3,174,779



3,090,242



3,065,217 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,708,617

$ 31,654,874

$ 28,942,043

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020



2019



2020



2019 Interest income:





















Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 196,521

$ 235,949

$ 412,708

$ 464,713 Interest and dividends on securities

55,570



56,163



113,678



113,441 Loans held for sale

184



145



359



293 Total interest income

252,275



292,257



526,745



578,447 Interest expense:





















Deposits

18,805



32,757



46,648



63,777 Borrowings

9,063



17,713



24,889



31,332 Total interest expense

27,868



50,470



71,537



95,109 Net interest income

224,407



241,787



455,208



483,338 Provision for credit losses

40,000



11,900



116,000



20,500 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

184,407



229,887



339,208



462,838 Non-interest income:





















Deposit service fees

35,839



43,118



78,409



86,142 Loan and lease related fees

6,968



6,558



13,464



14,377 Wealth and investment services

7,102



8,309



15,841



15,960 Mortgage banking activities

4,205



932



7,098



1,696 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,624



3,650



7,204



7,234 Gain on investment securities, net

-



-



8



- Other income

2,338



13,286



11,430



19,056 Total non-interest income

60,076



75,853



133,454



144,465 Non-interest expense:





















Compensation and benefits

99,731



98,527



201,618



196,312 Occupancy

14,245



14,019



28,730



28,715 Technology and equipment

27,468



25,767



55,305



51,464 Marketing

3,286



4,243



6,788



7,571 Professional and outside services

6,158



5,634



11,821



11,682 Intangible assets amortization

962



962



1,924



1,924 Loan workout expenses

392



832



885



1,492 Deposit insurance

5,015



4,453



9,740



8,883 Other expenses

19,327



26,203



38,609



48,283 Total non-interest expense

176,584



180,640



355,420



356,326 Income before income taxes

67,899



125,100



117,242



250,977 Income tax expense

14,802



26,451



25,946



52,592 Net income

53,097



98,649



91,296



198,385 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,368)



(2,456)



(4,530)



(4,902) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 50,729

$ 96,193

$ 86,766

$ 193,483























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,570



91,855



90,391



91,898























Earnings per common share:





















Basic $ 0.57

$ 1.05

$ 0.96

$ 2.11 Diluted

0.57



1.05



0.96



2.11

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 196,521

$ 216,187

$ 223,527

$ 236,453

$ 235,949 Interest and dividends on securities

55,570



58,108



58,205



57,517



56,163 Loans held for sale

184



175



268



166



145 Total interest income

252,275



274,470



282,000



294,136



292,257 Interest expense:



























Deposits

18,805



27,843



31,586



34,214



32,757 Borrowings

9,063



15,826



19,164



19,383



17,713 Total interest expense

27,868



43,669



50,750



53,597



50,470 Net interest income

224,407



230,801



231,250



240,539



241,787 Provision for credit losses

40,000



76,000



6,000



11,300



11,900 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

184,407



154,801



225,250



229,239



229,887 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

35,839



42,570



40,470



41,410



43,118 Loan and lease related fees

6,968



6,496



8,704



8,246



6,558 Wealth and investment services

7,102



8,739



8,476



8,496



8,309 Mortgage banking activities

4,205



2,893



2,286



2,133



932 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,624



3,580



3,670



3,708



3,650 Gain on investment securities, net

-



8



29



-



- Other income

2,338



9,092



7,284



5,938



13,286 Total non-interest income

60,076



73,378



70,919



69,931



75,853 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

99,731



101,887



100,467



98,623



98,527 Occupancy

14,245



14,485



14,379



14,087



14,019 Technology and equipment

27,468



27,837



27,639



26,180



25,767 Marketing

3,286



3,502



3,957



4,758



4,243 Professional and outside services

6,158



5,663



4,674



5,024



5,634 Intangible assets amortization

962



962



962



961



962 Loan workout expenses

392



493



474



986



832 Deposit insurance

5,015



4,725



4,662



4,409



4,453 Other expenses

19,327



19,282



22,516



24,866



26,203 Total non-interest expense

176,584



178,836



179,730



179,894



180,640 Income before income taxes

67,899



49,343



116,439



119,276



125,100 Income tax expense

14,802



11,144



25,966



25,411



26,451 Net income

53,097



38,199



90,473



93,865



98,649 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,368)



(2,178)



(2,407)



(2,423)



(2,456) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 50,729

$ 36,021

$ 88,066

$ 91,442

$ 96,193





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

89,570



91,206



91,916



91,874



91,855





























Earnings per common share:



























Basic $ 0.57

$ 0.40

$ 0.96

$ 1.00

$ 1.05 Diluted

0.57



0.39



0.96



1.00



1.05

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,





2020





2019

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate





Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:

































Interest-earning assets:

































Loans and leases $ 21,608,914

$ 197,317

3.63 %

$ 19,030,278

$ 236,620

4.94 % Securities (a)

8,579,213



56,465

2.69





7,472,731



56,501

3.01

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

108,962



865

3.19





108,244



1,117

4.14

Interest-bearing deposits

99,467



5

0.02





50,131



309

2.44

Loans held for sale

24,266



184

3.03





23,210



145

2.49

Total interest-earning assets

30,420,822

$ 254,836

3.35 %



26,684,594

$ 294,692

4.39 % Non-interest-earning assets

2,062,534















1,855,077











Total Assets $ 32,483,356













$ 28,539,671















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits $ 5,823,655

$ -

- %

$ 4,266,938

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

6,846,210



2,604

0.15





6,223,570



3,066

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

10,390,143



6,462

0.25





8,934,579



13,132

0.59

Certificates of deposit

2,869,471



9,739

1.36





3,323,203



16,559

2.00

Total deposits

25,929,479



18,805

0.29





22,748,290



32,757

0.58





































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,577,881



980

0.25





788,194



3,904

1.96

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

839,830



3,748

1.77





1,117,285



7,772

2.75

Long-term debt (a)

570,679



4,335

3.31





527,713



6,037

4.62

Total borrowings

2,988,390



9,063

1.23





2,433,192



17,713

2.90

Total interest-bearing liabilities

28,917,869

$ 27,868

0.39 %



25,181,482

$ 50,470

0.80 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

410,119















341,648











Total liabilities

29,327,988















25,523,130















































Preferred stock

145,037















145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,010,331















2,871,504











Total shareholders' equity

3,155,368















3,016,541











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,483,356













$ 28,539,671











Tax-equivalent net interest income







226,968















244,222





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments







(2,561)















(2,435)





Net interest income





$ 224,407













$ 241,787





Net interest margin











2.99 %













3.63 %



(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2020





2019 (Dollars in thousands)

Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate





Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:

































Interest-earning assets:

































Loans and leases $ 20,966,857

$ 414,235

3.93 %

$ 18,771,166

$ 466,005

4.95 % Securities (a)

8,449,480



114,873

2.77





7,391,290



113,455

3.05

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

117,663



2,116

3.62





110,617



2,829

5.16

Interest-bearing deposits

83,887



196

0.46





52,737



638

2.41

Loans held for sale

23,281



359

3.08





18,358



293

3.19

Total interest-earning assets

29,641,168

$ 531,779

3.59 %



26,344,168

$ 583,220

4.41 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,996,765















1,825,418











Total Assets $ 31,637,933













$ 28,169,586















































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits $ 5,170,280

$ -

- %

$ 4,229,611

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

6,803,784



5,900

0.17





6,182,047



6,015

0.20

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

10,053,559



18,865

0.38





8,946,484



25,925

0.58

Certificates of deposit

2,968,514



21,883

1.48





3,284,176



31,837

1.95

Total deposits

24,996,137



46,648

0.38





22,642,318



63,777

0.57





































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

1,437,403



4,710

0.65





693,178



6,656

1.91

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,082,865



10,617

1.94





1,118,155



15,557

2.77

Long-term debt (a)

560,964



9,562

3.66





389,210



9,119

4.72

Total borrowings

3,081,232



24,889

1.62





2,200,543



31,332

2.84

Total interest-bearing liabilities

28,077,369

$ 71,537

0.51 %



24,842,861

$ 95,109

0.77 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

386,118















350,404











Total liabilities

28,463,487















25,193,265















































Preferred stock

145,037















145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,029,409















2,831,284











Total shareholders' equity

3,174,446















2,976,321











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 31,637,933













$ 28,169,586











Tax-equivalent net interest income







460,242















488,111





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments







(5,034)















(4,773)





Net interest income





$ 455,208













$ 483,338





Net interest margin











3.11 %













3.69 %





(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,606,245

$ 6,385,619

$ 5,833,952

$ 5,887,119

$ 5,948,388 Asset-based lending

940,524



1,180,328



1,046,886



1,122,765



1,077,118 Commercial real estate

6,207,314



6,122,474



5,949,339



5,398,084



5,224,382 Residential mortgages

4,921,573



4,991,512



4,972,685



4,873,726



4,718,704 Consumer

2,126,861



2,211,591



2,234,124



2,269,952



2,301,291 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,802,517



20,891,524



20,036,986



19,551,646



19,269,883 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(358,522)



(334,931)



(209,096)



(209,152)



(211,671) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,443,995

$ 20,556,593

$ 19,827,890

$ 19,342,494

$ 19,058,212





























Loan and Lease Balances (average):



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,318,814

$ 6,005,501

$ 5,879,600

$ 5,933,221

$ 5,914,710 Asset-based lending

1,030,928



1,085,624



1,087,537



1,138,189



1,049,403 Commercial real estate

6,136,091



5,996,728



5,667,764



5,312,403



5,079,415 Residential mortgages

4,946,746



5,013,888



4,917,365



4,802,497



4,662,033 Consumer

2,176,335



2,223,058



2,256,255



2,286,983



2,324,717 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,608,914



20,324,799



19,808,521



19,473,293



19,030,278 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(340,050)



(269,273)



(211,460)



(213,130)



(210,719) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,268,864

$ 20,055,526

$ 19,597,061

$ 19,260,163

$ 18,819,559

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019 Nonperforming loans and leases:



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 75,340



74,077



64,793



64,197



56,340 Asset-based lending

138



137



139



9,165



184 Commercial real estate

15,889



12,901



11,554



12,810



10,413 Residential mortgages

46,500



42,393



43,100



43,733



48,104 Consumer

35,187



32,785



31,320



32,794



33,015 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 173,054

$ 162,293

$ 150,906

$ 162,699

$ 148,056





























Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 272



121



271



544



1,307 Residential mortgages

3,081



4,480



4,247



1,912



2,012 Consumer

1,974



2,226



1,956



1,561



1,872 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 5,327

$ 6,827

$ 6,474

$ 4,017

$ 5,191 Total nonperforming assets $ 178,381

$ 169,120

$ 157,380

$ 166,716

$ 153,247

Past due 30-89 days:



























Commercial non-mortgage $ 13,959

$ 8,200

$ 8,482

$ 5,384

$ 4,438 Asset-based lending

-



-



-



-



- Commercial real estate

2,363



2,217



1,700



1,433



2,665 Residential mortgages

15,445



11,814



13,598



13,445



10,844 Consumer

7,857



14,666



18,835



15,217



13,949 Total past due 30-89 days

39,624



36,897



42,615



35,479



31,896 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

198



75



-



92



410 Total past due loans and leases $ 39,822

$ 36,972

$ 42,615

$ 35,571

$ 32,306

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2020



March 31, 2020



December 31, 2019



September 30, 2019



June 30, 2019 Beginning balance $ 334,931

$ 209,096

$ 209,152

$ 211,671

$ 211,389 Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13

-



57,568



-



-



- Provision

40,003



76,085



6,000



11,300



11,900 Charge-offs:



























Commercial non-mortgage

15,294



5,544



5,041



11,291



5,657 Asset-based lending

-



-



-



-



- Commercial real estate

-



30



23



32



2,473 Residential mortgages

194



1,511



876



872



2,154 Consumer

2,586



3,076



3,165



3,765



4,098 Total charge-offs

18,074



10,161



9,105



15,960



14,382 Recoveries:



























Commercial non-mortgage

271



558



236



173



464 Asset-based lending

10



3



33



-



- Commercial real estate

2



3



3



3



33 Residential mortgages

83



235



534



356



295 Consumer

1,296



1,544



2,243



1,609



1,972 Total recoveries

1,662



2,343



3,049



2,141



2,764 Total net charge-offs

16,412



7,818



6,056



13,819



11,618 Ending balance $ 358,522

$ 334,931

$ 209,096

$ 209,152

$ 211,671

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures









































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.









































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.













































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2020





March 31, 2020





December 31, 2019





September 30, 2019





June 30, 2019

Efficiency ratio:





































Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 176,584



$ 178,836



$ 179,730



$ 179,894



$ 180,640

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

(217)





(250)





263





(128)





(55)

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

962





962





962





961





962

Other expenses (non-GAAP)

-





-





-





1,750





-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 175,839



$ 178,124



$ 178,505



$ 177,311



$ 179,733

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 224,407



$ 230,801



$ 231,250



$ 240,539



$ 241,787

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,561





2,473





2,486





2,436





2,435

Non-interest income (GAAP)

60,076





73,378





70,919





69,931





75,853

Other (non-GAAP)

293





299





402





350





354

Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)

5,511





-





-





-





-

Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)

-





8





29





-





-

Income (non-GAAP) $ 292,848



$ 306,943



$ 305,028



$ 313,256



$ 320,429

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.04 %



58.03 %



58.52 %



56.60 %



56.09 %







































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:





































Net income (GAAP) $ 53,097



$ 38,199



$ 90,473



$ 93,865



$ 98,649

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969





1,969





1,969





1,968





1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

760





760





760





759





760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) $ 51,888



$ 36,990



$ 89,264



$ 92,656



$ 97,440

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP) $ 207,552



$ 147,960



$ 357,056



$ 370,624



$ 389,760

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,155,368



$ 3,193,525



$ 3,196,563



$ 3,118,691



$ 3,016,541

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

558,835





559,786





560,750





561,715





562,679

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,451,496



$ 2,488,702



$ 2,490,776



$ 2,411,939



$ 2,308,825

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

8.47 %



5.95 %



14.34 %



15.37 %



16.88 %







































Tangible equity:





































Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,174,779



$ 3,090,242



$ 3,207,770



$ 3,152,394



$ 3,065,217

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

558,367





559,328





560,290





561,252





562,214

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,616,412



$ 2,530,914



$ 2,647,480



$ 2,591,142



$ 2,503,003

Total assets (GAAP) $ 32,708,617



$ 31,654,874



$ 30,389,344



$ 29,895,100



$ 28,942,043

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

558,367





559,328





560,290





561,252





562,214

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 32,150,250



$ 31,095,546



$ 29,829,054



$ 29,333,848



$ 28,379,829

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.14 %



8.14 %



8.88 %



8.83 %



8.82 %







































Tangible common equity:





































Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,616,412



$ 2,530,914



$ 2,647,480



$ 2,591,142



$ 2,503,003

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,471,375



$ 2,385,877



$ 2,502,443



$ 2,446,105



$ 2,357,966

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 32,150,250



$ 31,095,546



$ 29,829,054



$ 29,333,848



$ 28,379,829

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.69 %



7.67 %



8.39 %



8.34 %



8.31 %







































Tangible book value per common share:





































Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,471,375



$ 2,385,877



$ 2,502,443



$ 2,446,105



$ 2,357,966

Common shares outstanding

90,194





90,172





92,027





92,034





92,007

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 27.40



$ 26.46



$ 27.19



$ 26.58



$ 25.63









































Core deposits:





































Total deposits $ 26,355,997



$ 24,513,837



$ 23,324,746



$ 23,280,665



$ 22,598,778

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,666,047





2,891,161





3,104,765





3,249,860





3,291,617

Brokered certificates of deposit

-





100,000





-





5,705





41,376

Core deposits (non-GAAP) $ 23,689,950



$ 21,522,676



$ 20,219,981



$ 20,025,100



$ 19,265,785



