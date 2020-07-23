Webster Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Of $0.57 Per Diluted Share
Jul 23, 2020, 07:30 ET
WATERBURY, Conn., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $50.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $96.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Results in the quarter reflect a provision for credit losses of $40.0 million under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard compared to a provision for credit losses of $11.9 million in prior year. Adjusting for a $5.5 million discrete negative adjustment related to customer derivatives, earnings would have been $0.61 per diluted share.
"We continue to focus on prudently managing capital, credit and liquidity during these uncertain times, while also supporting our customers, employees, and communities," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are pleased with our performance in the quarter given the challenging environment."
Highlights for the second quarter of 2020:
- Revenue of $284.5 million.
- Loan growth of $2.5 billion, or 13.1 percent from a year ago, led by commercial and commercial real estate, which increased 20.4 percent. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, total loan growth was $1.2 billion, or 6.1 percent.
- Results include a reserve build of $23.6 million resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.64 percent, or 1.75 percent excluding $1.4 billion of PPP loans.
- Deposit growth of $3.8 billion, or 16.6 percent from a year ago, with growth of $2.0 billion in demand deposits and $574 million in HSA deposits.
- Net interest margin of 2.99 percent.
- Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 60.0 percent.
"We are proud to have efficiently funded $1.4 billion in loans to businesses under the Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter given our strong capital and liquidity positions," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio now exceeds 11 percent and the loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 83 percent."
Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2019
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves middle market, commercial real estate, asset-based lending, equipment finance, private banking, and treasury and payment solutions clients. As of June 30, 2020, Commercial Banking had $12.5 billion in loans and leases and $5.4 billion in deposit balances.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
|
Percent
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Favorable/
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Net interest income
|
$104,862
|
$100,216
|
4.6
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
14,725
|
14,645
|
0.5
|
Operating revenue
|
119,587
|
114,861
|
4.1
|
Non-interest expense
|
44,694
|
46,196
|
3.3
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$74,893
|
$68,665
|
9.1
|
Percent
|
At June 30,
|
Increase/
|
(In millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Decrease)
|
Loans and leases
|
$12,485
|
$11,005
|
13.4
|
%
|
Deposits
|
5,400
|
3,870
|
39.5
|
Note: In 1Q20, segment net interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $6.2 million to $74.9 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $4.6 million to $104.9 million, primarily due to loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $0.1 million to $14.7 million. Non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million to $44.7 million, primarily due to a significant reduction in travel and entertainment spend.
HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2020, HSA Bank had $9.0 billion in total footings comprising $6.8 billion in deposit balances and $2.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
HSA Bank Operating Results:
|
Percent
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Favorable/
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Net interest income
|
$39,334
|
$44,013
|
(10.6)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
23,103
|
24,979
|
(7.5)
|
Operating revenue
|
62,437
|
68,992
|
(9.5)
|
Non-interest expense
|
34,020
|
34,253
|
0.7
|
Pre-tax, net revenue
|
$28,417
|
$34,739
|
(18.2)
|
Percent
|
At June 30,
|
Increase/
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Decrease)
|
Number of accounts (thousands)
|
2,996
|
2,964
|
1.1
|
%
|
Deposits
|
$6,787
|
$6,212
|
9.2
|
Linked investment accounts *
|
2,249
|
1,817
|
23.8
|
Total footings
|
$9,036
|
$8,029
|
12.5
|
* Linked investment accounts are held off balance sheet
|
Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.
Pre-tax net revenue decreased $6.3 million to $28.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $4.7 million to $39.3 million, due to a decline in deposit spreads partially offset by 9.2 percent growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $1.9 million to $23.1 million, primarily due to a decline in interchange revenue as a result of COVID-19. Non-interest expense decreased $0.2 million to $34.0 million, primarily due to reduced travel expenses as a result of COVID-19, partially offset by account growth.
Community Banking
Community Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Community Banking is comprised of the Personal Banking and Business Banking operating segments, as well as a distribution network consisting of 157 banking centers and 306 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of June 30, 2020, Community Banking had $9.3 billion in loans and $14.2 billion in deposit balances.
Community Banking Operating Results:
|
Percent
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Favorable/
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Unfavorable)
|
Net interest income
|
$104,870
|
$107,838
|
(2.8)
|
%
|
Non-interest income
|
23,405
|
27,675
|
(15.4)
|
Operating revenue
|
128,275
|
135,513
|
(5.3)
|
Non-interest expense
|
93,686
|
96,166
|
2.6
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
|
$34,589
|
$39,347
|
(12.1)
|
Percent
|
At June 30,
|
Increase/
|
(In millions)
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Decrease)
|
Loans
|
$9,317
|
$8,265
|
12.7
|
%
|
Deposits
|
14,173
|
12,480
|
13.6
|
Note: In 1Q20, segment net Interest income was updated to reflect changes in the funds transfer pricing methodology related to allocated capital. The prior period has been restated to reflect the change.
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $4.8 million to $34.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $3.0 million to $104.9 million, due to the decreasing credit value of deposits, partially offset by balance growth in the loan and deposit portfolios. Non-interest income decreased $4.3 million driven by lower deposit-related service charges which were partially offset by higher deposit balances. Non-interest expense decreased $2.5 million to $93.7 million resulting from lower loan operations and other costs.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019:
- Net interest income was $224.4 million compared to $241.8 million.
- Net interest margin was 2.99 percent compared to 3.63 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 104 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 41 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $30.4 billion and grew by $3.7 billion, or 14.0 percent.
- Average loans totaled $21.6 billion and grew by $2.6 billion, or 13.6 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $25.9 billion and grew by $3.2 billion, or 14.0 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses was $40.0 million in the quarter, contributing to a $23.6 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The increase in the allowance reflects our revised estimate of forecasted economic conditions. The provision for credit losses was $76.0 million in the prior quarter and $11.9 million a year ago. The increase compared to a year ago is primarily due to the adoption of CECL and the impact of COVID-19.
- Net charge-offs were $16.4 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior quarter and $11.6 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.30 percent, compared to 0.15 percent in the prior quarter and 0.24 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.64 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to 1.60 percent at March 31, 2020 and 1.10 percent at June 30, 2019. Excluding $1.4 billion of PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.75 percent at June 30, 2020. The allowance for credit losses at June 30 and March 31 was estimated in accordance with the CECL accounting standard. The allowance represented 207 percent of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2020 compared to 206 percent at March 31, 2020 and 143 percent at June 30, 2019.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2019:
- Total non-interest income was $60.1 million compared to $75.9 million, a decrease of $15.8 million. This reflects a decrease of $11.0 million in other income primarily due to a $5.5 million discrete fair value adjustment related to customer derivatives and a $7.3 million decrease in deposit service fees due to lower NSF, account related, and interchange fees. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $3.3 million in mortgage banking activities due to higher origination volume.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2019:
- Total non-interest expense was $176.6 million compared to $180.6 million, a decrease of $4.1 million. This reflects decreases of $6.8 million in other expenses due to lower pension, legal, and other variable operating expenses. Offsetting this were increases of $1.7 million in technology and equipment due to infrastructure investment and $1.2 million in compensation and benefits due to annual merit increases and other benefits.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2019:
- Income tax expense was $14.8 million compared to $26.5 million and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent compared to 21.1 percent.
- The higher effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects a higher level of net discrete tax benefits recognized during the a year ago period, partially offset by the effects of lower pre-tax income in 2020 compared to 2019.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities were $8.7 billion, compared to $8.5 billion at March 31, 2020 and $7.6 billion at June 30, 2019. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $87.2 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $3.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $12.0 million of net unrealized losses at June 30, 2019. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $268.4 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $156.3 million at March 31, 2020 and $37.8 million of net unrealized losses at June 30, 2019.
Loans:
- Total loans were $21.8 billion, compared to $20.9 billion at March 31, 2020 and $19.3 billion at June 30, 2019. Compared to March 31, 2020, commercial loans increased by $980.8 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $84.8 million, while consumer loans decreased by $84.7 million and residential mortgages decreased by $69.9 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans increased by $1.521 billion, with PPP loans representing $1.356 billion of the increase. Commercial real estate loans increased by $982.9 million and residential mortgages increased by $202.9 million, while consumer loans decreased by $174.4 million.
- Loan originations for portfolio were $2.817 billion, or $1.413 billion excluding PPP loan originations, compared to $1.195 billion in the prior quarter and $1.382 billion a year ago. In addition, $115 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $60 million in the prior quarter and $41 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans were $173.1 million, or 0.79 percent of total loans, compared to $162.3 million, or 0.78 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2020 and $148.1 million, or 0.77 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2019. Total paying nonperforming loans were $58.0 million, compared to $61.9 million at March 31, 2020 and $52.9 million at June 30, 2019.
- Past due loans were $39.8 million, compared to $37.0 million at March 31, 2020 and $32.3 million at June 30, 2019.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $26.4 billion, compared to $24.5 billion at March 31, 2020 and $22.6 billion at June 30, 2019. Core deposits to total deposits were 89.9 percent, compared to 87.8 percent at March 31, 2020 and 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019. The loan to deposit ratio was 82.7 percent, compared to 85.2 percent at March 31, 2020 and 85.3 percent at June 30, 2019.
- Total borrowings were $2.8 billion, compared to $3.6 billion at March 31, 2020 and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2019.
Capital:
- The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 6.79 percent and 8.47 percent, respectively, compared to 13.47 percent and 16.88 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019.
- The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.14 percent and 7.69 percent, respectively, compared to 8.82 percent and 8.31 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2019. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.19 percent, compared to 11.41 percent at June 30, 2019.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share were $33.59 and $27.40, respectively, compared to $31.74 and $25.63, respectively, at June 30, 2019.
***
About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.7 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 306 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2020 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern) and may be heard through Webster's Investor Relations website at www.wbst.com, or in listen-only mode by calling 877-407-8289 or 201-689-8341 internationally. The call will be archived on the website and available for future retrieval.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and manage our risks; (2) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (3) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (4) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (5) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (6) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (7) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (8) inflation, changes in interest rate, and monetary fluctuations; (9) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (10) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (11) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (12) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (13) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (15) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply, including recent and potential legislative and regulatory changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the CARES Act and the rules and regulations that may be promulgated thereunder; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including changes in our allowance for loan and lease losses and other impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance regarding the recognition of credit losses; (17) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; and (18) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Income and performance ratios:
|
Net income
|
$
|
53,097
|
$
|
38,199
|
$
|
90,473
|
$
|
93,865
|
$
|
98,649
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
50,729
|
36,021
|
88,066
|
91,442
|
96,193
|
Earnings per diluted common share
|
0.57
|
0.39
|
0.96
|
1.00
|
1.05
|
Return on average assets
|
0.65
|
%
|
0.50
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.38
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.47
|
5.95
|
14.34
|
15.37
|
16.88
|
Return on average common shareholders' equity
|
6.79
|
4.75
|
11.60
|
12.36
|
13.47
|
Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
|
21.12
|
24.12
|
23.47
|
22.52
|
23.88
|
Asset quality:
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
$
|
358,522
|
$
|
334,931
|
$
|
209,096
|
$
|
209,152
|
$
|
211,671
|
Nonperforming assets
|
178,381
|
169,120
|
157,380
|
166,716
|
153,247
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
|
1.64
|
%
|
1.60
|
%
|
1.04
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
1.10
|
%
|
Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
|
0.30
|
0.15
|
0.12
|
0.28
|
0.24
|
Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
|
0.79
|
0.78
|
0.75
|
0.83
|
0.77
|
Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO
|
0.82
|
0.81
|
0.79
|
0.85
|
0.80
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
|
207.17
|
206.37
|
138.56
|
128.55
|
142.97
|
Other ratios:
|
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.14
|
%
|
8.14
|
%
|
8.88
|
%
|
8.83
|
%
|
8.82
|
%
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
7.69
|
7.67
|
8.39
|
8.34
|
8.31
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
11.84
|
11.60
|
12.22
|
12.32
|
12.09
|
Total risk-based capital (a)
|
13.44
|
13.10
|
13.55
|
13.68
|
13.48
|
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
11.19
|
10.95
|
11.56
|
11.63
|
11.41
|
Shareholders' equity / total assets
|
9.71
|
9.76
|
10.56
|
10.54
|
10.59
|
Net interest margin
|
2.99
|
3.23
|
3.27
|
3.49
|
3.63
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
60.04
|
58.03
|
58.52
|
56.60
|
56.09
|
Equity and share related:
|
Common equity
|
$
|
3,029,742
|
$
|
2,945,205
|
$
|
3,062,733
|
$
|
3,007,357
|
$
|
2,920,180
|
Book value per common share
|
33.59
|
32.66
|
33.28
|
32.68
|
31.74
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
27.40
|
26.46
|
27.19
|
26.58
|
25.63
|
Common stock closing price
|
28.61
|
22.90
|
53.36
|
46.87
|
47.77
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
0.40
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
90,194
|
90,172
|
92,027
|
92,034
|
92,007
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
|
89,485
|
90,936
|
91,574
|
91,559
|
91,534
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
89,570
|
91,206
|
91,916
|
91,874
|
91,855
|
(a) Presented as projected for June 30, 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of June 30, 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
June 30, 2019
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
198,680
|
$
|
198,458
|
$
|
190,828
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
104,444
|
69,482
|
26,652
|
Securities:
|
Available for sale
|
3,183,624
|
3,016,631
|
2,978,657
|
Held to maturity
|
5,477,126
|
5,486,206
|
4,636,707
|
Total securities
|
8,660,750
|
8,502,837
|
7,615,364
|
Allowance for credit losses on investment securities held-to-maturity
|
(309)
|
(312)
|
-
|
Securities, net
|
8,660,441
|
8,502,525
|
7,615,364
|
Loans held for sale
|
46,446
|
22,448
|
19,249
|
Loans and Leases:
|
Commercial
|
8,546,769
|
7,565,947
|
7,025,506
|
Commercial real estate
|
6,207,314
|
6,122,474
|
5,224,382
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,921,573
|
4,991,512
|
4,718,704
|
Consumer
|
2,126,861
|
2,211,591
|
2,301,291
|
Total loans and leases
|
21,802,517
|
20,891,524
|
19,269,883
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(358,522)
|
(334,931)
|
(211,671)
|
Loans and leases, net
|
21,443,995
|
20,556,593
|
19,058,212
|
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
94,495
|
141,327
|
118,371
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
258,392
|
268,420
|
278,227
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
558,367
|
559,328
|
562,214
|
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
557,325
|
554,231
|
546,963
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
77,145
|
80,318
|
73,462
|
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|
708,887
|
701,744
|
452,501
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
32,708,617
|
$
|
31,654,874
|
$
|
28,942,043
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Deposits:
|
Demand
|
$
|
6,193,757
|
$
|
4,883,436
|
$
|
4,174,806
|
Health savings accounts
|
6,786,845
|
6,736,178
|
6,212,372
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
3,280,125
|
3,007,069
|
2,636,109
|
Money market
|
2,686,650
|
2,477,304
|
2,073,006
|
Savings
|
4,742,573
|
4,418,689
|
4,169,492
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,666,047
|
2,891,161
|
3,291,617
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
-
|
100,000
|
41,376
|
Total deposits
|
26,355,997
|
24,513,837
|
22,598,778
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
1,688,805
|
1,262,749
|
956,920
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
523,321
|
1,773,399
|
1,426,656
|
Long-term debt
|
570,029
|
571,212
|
538,379
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
395,686
|
443,435
|
356,093
|
Total liabilities
|
29,533,838
|
28,564,632
|
25,876,826
|
Preferred stock
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
3,029,742
|
2,945,205
|
2,920,180
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,174,779
|
3,090,242
|
3,065,217
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
32,708,617
|
$
|
31,654,874
|
$
|
28,942,043
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
196,521
|
$
|
235,949
|
$
|
412,708
|
$
|
464,713
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
55,570
|
56,163
|
113,678
|
113,441
|
Loans held for sale
|
184
|
145
|
359
|
293
|
Total interest income
|
252,275
|
292,257
|
526,745
|
578,447
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
18,805
|
32,757
|
46,648
|
63,777
|
Borrowings
|
9,063
|
17,713
|
24,889
|
31,332
|
Total interest expense
|
27,868
|
50,470
|
71,537
|
95,109
|
Net interest income
|
224,407
|
241,787
|
455,208
|
483,338
|
Provision for credit losses
|
40,000
|
11,900
|
116,000
|
20,500
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
184,407
|
229,887
|
339,208
|
462,838
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
35,839
|
43,118
|
78,409
|
86,142
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
6,968
|
6,558
|
13,464
|
14,377
|
Wealth and investment services
|
7,102
|
8,309
|
15,841
|
15,960
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
4,205
|
932
|
7,098
|
1,696
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
3,624
|
3,650
|
7,204
|
7,234
|
Gain on investment securities, net
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
-
|
Other income
|
2,338
|
13,286
|
11,430
|
19,056
|
Total non-interest income
|
60,076
|
75,853
|
133,454
|
144,465
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
99,731
|
98,527
|
201,618
|
196,312
|
Occupancy
|
14,245
|
14,019
|
28,730
|
28,715
|
Technology and equipment
|
27,468
|
25,767
|
55,305
|
51,464
|
Marketing
|
3,286
|
4,243
|
6,788
|
7,571
|
Professional and outside services
|
6,158
|
5,634
|
11,821
|
11,682
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
962
|
962
|
1,924
|
1,924
|
Loan workout expenses
|
392
|
832
|
885
|
1,492
|
Deposit insurance
|
5,015
|
4,453
|
9,740
|
8,883
|
Other expenses
|
19,327
|
26,203
|
38,609
|
48,283
|
Total non-interest expense
|
176,584
|
180,640
|
355,420
|
356,326
|
Income before income taxes
|
67,899
|
125,100
|
117,242
|
250,977
|
Income tax expense
|
14,802
|
26,451
|
25,946
|
52,592
|
Net income
|
53,097
|
98,649
|
91,296
|
198,385
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
(2,368)
|
(2,456)
|
(4,530)
|
(4,902)
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
50,729
|
$
|
96,193
|
$
|
86,766
|
$
|
193,483
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
89,570
|
91,855
|
90,391
|
91,898
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
2.11
|
Diluted
|
0.57
|
1.05
|
0.96
|
2.11
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$
|
196,521
|
$
|
216,187
|
$
|
223,527
|
$
|
236,453
|
$
|
235,949
|
Interest and dividends on securities
|
55,570
|
58,108
|
58,205
|
57,517
|
56,163
|
Loans held for sale
|
184
|
175
|
268
|
166
|
145
|
Total interest income
|
252,275
|
274,470
|
282,000
|
294,136
|
292,257
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
18,805
|
27,843
|
31,586
|
34,214
|
32,757
|
Borrowings
|
9,063
|
15,826
|
19,164
|
19,383
|
17,713
|
Total interest expense
|
27,868
|
43,669
|
50,750
|
53,597
|
50,470
|
Net interest income
|
224,407
|
230,801
|
231,250
|
240,539
|
241,787
|
Provision for credit losses
|
40,000
|
76,000
|
6,000
|
11,300
|
11,900
|
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|
184,407
|
154,801
|
225,250
|
229,239
|
229,887
|
Non-interest income:
|
Deposit service fees
|
35,839
|
42,570
|
40,470
|
41,410
|
43,118
|
Loan and lease related fees
|
6,968
|
6,496
|
8,704
|
8,246
|
6,558
|
Wealth and investment services
|
7,102
|
8,739
|
8,476
|
8,496
|
8,309
|
Mortgage banking activities
|
4,205
|
2,893
|
2,286
|
2,133
|
932
|
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies
|
3,624
|
3,580
|
3,670
|
3,708
|
3,650
|
Gain on investment securities, net
|
-
|
8
|
29
|
-
|
-
|
Other income
|
2,338
|
9,092
|
7,284
|
5,938
|
13,286
|
Total non-interest income
|
60,076
|
73,378
|
70,919
|
69,931
|
75,853
|
Non-interest expense:
|
Compensation and benefits
|
99,731
|
101,887
|
100,467
|
98,623
|
98,527
|
Occupancy
|
14,245
|
14,485
|
14,379
|
14,087
|
14,019
|
Technology and equipment
|
27,468
|
27,837
|
27,639
|
26,180
|
25,767
|
Marketing
|
3,286
|
3,502
|
3,957
|
4,758
|
4,243
|
Professional and outside services
|
6,158
|
5,663
|
4,674
|
5,024
|
5,634
|
Intangible assets amortization
|
962
|
962
|
962
|
961
|
962
|
Loan workout expenses
|
392
|
493
|
474
|
986
|
832
|
Deposit insurance
|
5,015
|
4,725
|
4,662
|
4,409
|
4,453
|
Other expenses
|
19,327
|
19,282
|
22,516
|
24,866
|
26,203
|
Total non-interest expense
|
176,584
|
178,836
|
179,730
|
179,894
|
180,640
|
Income before income taxes
|
67,899
|
49,343
|
116,439
|
119,276
|
125,100
|
Income tax expense
|
14,802
|
11,144
|
25,966
|
25,411
|
26,451
|
Net income
|
53,097
|
38,199
|
90,473
|
93,865
|
98,649
|
Preferred stock dividends and other
|
(2,368)
|
(2,178)
|
(2,407)
|
(2,423)
|
(2,456)
|
Earnings applicable to common shareholders
|
$
|
50,729
|
$
|
36,021
|
$
|
88,066
|
$
|
91,442
|
$
|
96,193
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|
89,570
|
91,206
|
91,916
|
91,874
|
91,855
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.40
|
$
|
0.96
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
1.05
|
Diluted
|
0.57
|
0.39
|
0.96
|
1.00
|
1.05
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
21,608,914
|
$
|
197,317
|
3.63
|
%
|
$
|
19,030,278
|
$
|
236,620
|
4.94
|
%
|
Securities (a)
|
8,579,213
|
56,465
|
2.69
|
7,472,731
|
56,501
|
3.01
|
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
108,962
|
865
|
3.19
|
108,244
|
1,117
|
4.14
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
99,467
|
5
|
0.02
|
50,131
|
309
|
2.44
|
Loans held for sale
|
24,266
|
184
|
3.03
|
23,210
|
145
|
2.49
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
30,420,822
|
$
|
254,836
|
3.35
|
%
|
26,684,594
|
$
|
294,692
|
4.39
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
2,062,534
|
1,855,077
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
32,483,356
|
$
|
28,539,671
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
5,823,655
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
$
|
4,266,938
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
Health savings accounts
|
6,846,210
|
2,604
|
0.15
|
6,223,570
|
3,066
|
0.20
|
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
|
10,390,143
|
6,462
|
0.25
|
8,934,579
|
13,132
|
0.59
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,869,471
|
9,739
|
1.36
|
3,323,203
|
16,559
|
2.00
|
Total deposits
|
25,929,479
|
18,805
|
0.29
|
22,748,290
|
32,757
|
0.58
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
1,577,881
|
980
|
0.25
|
788,194
|
3,904
|
1.96
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
839,830
|
3,748
|
1.77
|
1,117,285
|
7,772
|
2.75
|
Long-term debt (a)
|
570,679
|
4,335
|
3.31
|
527,713
|
6,037
|
4.62
|
Total borrowings
|
2,988,390
|
9,063
|
1.23
|
2,433,192
|
17,713
|
2.90
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
28,917,869
|
$
|
27,868
|
0.39
|
%
|
25,181,482
|
$
|
50,470
|
0.80
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
410,119
|
341,648
|
Total liabilities
|
29,327,988
|
25,523,130
|
Preferred stock
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
3,010,331
|
2,871,504
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,155,368
|
3,016,541
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
32,483,356
|
$
|
28,539,671
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
226,968
|
244,222
|
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
|
(2,561)
|
(2,435)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
224,407
|
$
|
241,787
|
Net interest margin
|
2.99
|
%
|
3.63
|
%
|
(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Average balance
|
Interest
|
Yield/rate
|
Assets:
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
20,966,857
|
$
|
414,235
|
3.93
|
%
|
$
|
18,771,166
|
$
|
466,005
|
4.95
|
%
|
Securities (a)
|
8,449,480
|
114,873
|
2.77
|
7,391,290
|
113,455
|
3.05
|
Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|
117,663
|
2,116
|
3.62
|
110,617
|
2,829
|
5.16
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
83,887
|
196
|
0.46
|
52,737
|
638
|
2.41
|
Loans held for sale
|
23,281
|
359
|
3.08
|
18,358
|
293
|
3.19
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
29,641,168
|
$
|
531,779
|
3.59
|
%
|
26,344,168
|
$
|
583,220
|
4.41
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
1,996,765
|
1,825,418
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
31,637,933
|
$
|
28,169,586
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
5,170,280
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
$
|
4,229,611
|
$
|
-
|
-
|
%
|
Health savings accounts
|
6,803,784
|
5,900
|
0.17
|
6,182,047
|
6,015
|
0.20
|
Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
|
10,053,559
|
18,865
|
0.38
|
8,946,484
|
25,925
|
0.58
|
Certificates of deposit
|
2,968,514
|
21,883
|
1.48
|
3,284,176
|
31,837
|
1.95
|
Total deposits
|
24,996,137
|
46,648
|
0.38
|
22,642,318
|
63,777
|
0.57
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
|
1,437,403
|
4,710
|
0.65
|
693,178
|
6,656
|
1.91
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
1,082,865
|
10,617
|
1.94
|
1,118,155
|
15,557
|
2.77
|
Long-term debt (a)
|
560,964
|
9,562
|
3.66
|
389,210
|
9,119
|
4.72
|
Total borrowings
|
3,081,232
|
24,889
|
1.62
|
2,200,543
|
31,332
|
2.84
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
28,077,369
|
$
|
71,537
|
0.51
|
%
|
24,842,861
|
$
|
95,109
|
0.77
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
386,118
|
350,404
|
Total liabilities
|
28,463,487
|
25,193,265
|
Preferred stock
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
3,029,409
|
2,831,284
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
3,174,446
|
2,976,321
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
31,637,933
|
$
|
28,169,586
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
460,242
|
488,111
|
Less: tax-equivalent adjustments
|
(5,034)
|
(4,773)
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
455,208
|
$
|
483,338
|
Net interest margin
|
3.11
|
%
|
3.69
|
%
|
(a) For purposes of the yield computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Loan and Lease Balances (actual):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
7,606,245
|
$
|
6,385,619
|
$
|
5,833,952
|
$
|
5,887,119
|
$
|
5,948,388
|
Asset-based lending
|
940,524
|
1,180,328
|
1,046,886
|
1,122,765
|
1,077,118
|
Commercial real estate
|
6,207,314
|
6,122,474
|
5,949,339
|
5,398,084
|
5,224,382
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,921,573
|
4,991,512
|
4,972,685
|
4,873,726
|
4,718,704
|
Consumer
|
2,126,861
|
2,211,591
|
2,234,124
|
2,269,952
|
2,301,291
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
21,802,517
|
20,891,524
|
20,036,986
|
19,551,646
|
19,269,883
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(358,522)
|
(334,931)
|
(209,096)
|
(209,152)
|
(211,671)
|
Loans and Leases, net
|
$
|
21,443,995
|
$
|
20,556,593
|
$
|
19,827,890
|
$
|
19,342,494
|
$
|
19,058,212
|
Loan and Lease Balances (average):
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
7,318,814
|
$
|
6,005,501
|
$
|
5,879,600
|
$
|
5,933,221
|
$
|
5,914,710
|
Asset-based lending
|
1,030,928
|
1,085,624
|
1,087,537
|
1,138,189
|
1,049,403
|
Commercial real estate
|
6,136,091
|
5,996,728
|
5,667,764
|
5,312,403
|
5,079,415
|
Residential mortgages
|
4,946,746
|
5,013,888
|
4,917,365
|
4,802,497
|
4,662,033
|
Consumer
|
2,176,335
|
2,223,058
|
2,256,255
|
2,286,983
|
2,324,717
|
Total Loan and Lease Balances
|
21,608,914
|
20,324,799
|
19,808,521
|
19,473,293
|
19,030,278
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(340,050)
|
(269,273)
|
(211,460)
|
(213,130)
|
(210,719)
|
Loans and Leases, net
|
$
|
21,268,864
|
$
|
20,055,526
|
$
|
19,597,061
|
$
|
19,260,163
|
$
|
18,819,559
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Nonperforming loans and leases:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
75,340
|
74,077
|
64,793
|
64,197
|
56,340
|
Asset-based lending
|
138
|
137
|
139
|
9,165
|
184
|
Commercial real estate
|
15,889
|
12,901
|
11,554
|
12,810
|
10,413
|
Residential mortgages
|
46,500
|
42,393
|
43,100
|
43,733
|
48,104
|
Consumer
|
35,187
|
32,785
|
31,320
|
32,794
|
33,015
|
Total nonperforming loans and leases
|
$
|
173,054
|
$
|
162,293
|
$
|
150,906
|
$
|
162,699
|
$
|
148,056
|
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
272
|
121
|
271
|
544
|
1,307
|
Residential mortgages
|
3,081
|
4,480
|
4,247
|
1,912
|
2,012
|
Consumer
|
1,974
|
2,226
|
1,956
|
1,561
|
1,872
|
Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|
$
|
5,327
|
$
|
6,827
|
$
|
6,474
|
$
|
4,017
|
$
|
5,191
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
178,381
|
$
|
169,120
|
$
|
157,380
|
$
|
166,716
|
$
|
153,247
|
Past due 30-89 days:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
$
|
13,959
|
$
|
8,200
|
$
|
8,482
|
$
|
5,384
|
$
|
4,438
|
Asset-based lending
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Commercial real estate
|
2,363
|
2,217
|
1,700
|
1,433
|
2,665
|
Residential mortgages
|
15,445
|
11,814
|
13,598
|
13,445
|
10,844
|
Consumer
|
7,857
|
14,666
|
18,835
|
15,217
|
13,949
|
Total past due 30-89 days
|
39,624
|
36,897
|
42,615
|
35,479
|
31,896
|
Past due 90 days or more and accruing
|
198
|
75
|
-
|
92
|
410
|
Total past due loans and leases
|
$
|
39,822
|
$
|
36,972
|
$
|
42,615
|
$
|
35,571
|
$
|
32,306
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
334,931
|
$
|
209,096
|
$
|
209,152
|
$
|
211,671
|
$
|
211,389
|
Adoption of ASU No. 2016-13
|
-
|
57,568
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Provision
|
40,003
|
76,085
|
6,000
|
11,300
|
11,900
|
Charge-offs:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
15,294
|
5,544
|
5,041
|
11,291
|
5,657
|
Asset-based lending
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Commercial real estate
|
-
|
30
|
23
|
32
|
2,473
|
Residential mortgages
|
194
|
1,511
|
876
|
872
|
2,154
|
Consumer
|
2,586
|
3,076
|
3,165
|
3,765
|
4,098
|
Total charge-offs
|
18,074
|
10,161
|
9,105
|
15,960
|
14,382
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial non-mortgage
|
271
|
558
|
236
|
173
|
464
|
Asset-based lending
|
10
|
3
|
33
|
-
|
-
|
Commercial real estate
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
33
|
Residential mortgages
|
83
|
235
|
534
|
356
|
295
|
Consumer
|
1,296
|
1,544
|
2,243
|
1,609
|
1,972
|
Total recoveries
|
1,662
|
2,343
|
3,049
|
2,141
|
2,764
|
Total net charge-offs
|
16,412
|
7,818
|
6,056
|
13,819
|
11,618
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
358,522
|
$
|
334,931
|
$
|
209,096
|
$
|
209,152
|
$
|
211,671
|
WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.
|
The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
|
At or for the Three Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2019
|
Efficiency ratio:
|
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|
$
|
176,584
|
$
|
178,836
|
$
|
179,730
|
$
|
179,894
|
$
|
180,640
|
Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)
|
(217)
|
(250)
|
263
|
(128)
|
(55)
|
Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)
|
962
|
962
|
962
|
961
|
962
|
Other expenses (non-GAAP)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,750
|
-
|
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
175,839
|
$
|
178,124
|
$
|
178,505
|
$
|
177,311
|
$
|
179,733
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$
|
224,407
|
$
|
230,801
|
$
|
231,250
|
$
|
240,539
|
$
|
241,787
|
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)
|
2,561
|
2,473
|
2,486
|
2,436
|
2,435
|
Non-interest income (GAAP)
|
60,076
|
73,378
|
70,919
|
69,931
|
75,853
|
Other (non-GAAP)
|
293
|
299
|
402
|
350
|
354
|
Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)
|
5,511
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Less: Gain on investment securities, net (GAAP)
|
-
|
8
|
29
|
-
|
-
|
Income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
292,848
|
$
|
306,943
|
$
|
305,028
|
$
|
313,256
|
$
|
320,429
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|
60.04
|
%
|
58.03
|
%
|
58.52
|
%
|
56.60
|
%
|
56.09
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
53,097
|
$
|
38,199
|
$
|
90,473
|
$
|
93,865
|
$
|
98,649
|
Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
|
1,969
|
1,969
|
1,969
|
1,968
|
1,969
|
Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)
|
760
|
760
|
760
|
759
|
760
|
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
51,888
|
$
|
36,990
|
$
|
89,264
|
$
|
92,656
|
$
|
97,440
|
Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
207,552
|
$
|
147,960
|
$
|
357,056
|
$
|
370,624
|
$
|
389,760
|
Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
3,155,368
|
$
|
3,193,525
|
$
|
3,196,563
|
$
|
3,118,691
|
$
|
3,016,541
|
Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
558,835
|
559,786
|
560,750
|
561,715
|
562,679
|
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,451,496
|
$
|
2,488,702
|
$
|
2,490,776
|
$
|
2,411,939
|
$
|
2,308,825
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.47
|
%
|
5.95
|
%
|
14.34
|
%
|
15.37
|
%
|
16.88
|
%
|
Tangible equity:
|
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$
|
3,174,779
|
$
|
3,090,242
|
$
|
3,207,770
|
$
|
3,152,394
|
$
|
3,065,217
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)
|
558,367
|
559,328
|
560,290
|
561,252
|
562,214
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,616,412
|
$
|
2,530,914
|
$
|
2,647,480
|
$
|
2,591,142
|
$
|
2,503,003
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$
|
32,708,617
|
$
|
31,654,874
|
$
|
30,389,344
|
$
|
29,895,100
|
$
|
28,942,043
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)
|
558,367
|
559,328
|
560,290
|
561,252
|
562,214
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
32,150,250
|
$
|
31,095,546
|
$
|
29,829,054
|
$
|
29,333,848
|
$
|
28,379,829
|
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
8.14
|
%
|
8.14
|
%
|
8.88
|
%
|
8.83
|
%
|
8.82
|
%
|
Tangible common equity:
|
Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,616,412
|
$
|
2,530,914
|
$
|
2,647,480
|
$
|
2,591,142
|
$
|
2,503,003
|
Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
145,037
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,471,375
|
$
|
2,385,877
|
$
|
2,502,443
|
$
|
2,446,105
|
$
|
2,357,966
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
32,150,250
|
$
|
31,095,546
|
$
|
29,829,054
|
$
|
29,333,848
|
$
|
28,379,829
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|
7.69
|
%
|
7.67
|
%
|
8.39
|
%
|
8.34
|
%
|
8.31
|
%
|
Tangible book value per common share:
|
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,471,375
|
$
|
2,385,877
|
$
|
2,502,443
|
$
|
2,446,105
|
$
|
2,357,966
|
Common shares outstanding
|
90,194
|
90,172
|
92,027
|
92,034
|
92,007
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
27.40
|
$
|
26.46
|
$
|
27.19
|
$
|
26.58
|
$
|
25.63
|
Core deposits:
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
26,355,997
|
$
|
24,513,837
|
$
|
23,324,746
|
$
|
23,280,665
|
$
|
22,598,778
|
Less: Certificates of deposit
|
2,666,047
|
2,891,161
|
3,104,765
|
3,249,860
|
3,291,617
|
Brokered certificates of deposit
|
-
|
100,000
|
-
|
5,705
|
41,376
|
Core deposits (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
23,689,950
|
$
|
21,522,676
|
$
|
20,219,981
|
$
|
20,025,100
|
$
|
19,265,785
|
