Webster Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Of $1.01 Per Diluted Share

News provided by

Webster Financial Corporation

Jul 22, 2021, 07:30 ET

WATERBURY, Conn., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $91.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $50.7 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.21 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, adjusting for $18.2 million ($17.6 million after tax) of charges related to merger and strategic optimization initiatives.

"We generated strong business performance in the quarter, led by loan growth of 3.2% excluding PPP and an increase in loan originations of $0.5 billion or 26%," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are making significant progress planning for the integration of two great banking organizations, Webster and Sterling, by working together to deliver for customers, communities, bankers and shareholders."

Highlights for the second quarter of 2021:

  • Revenue of $293.6 million.
  • Loan growth of 3.2 percent linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, led by commercial and commercial real estate which increased 3.8 percent.
  • Originated $2.4 billion in loans, up 26.4 percent linked quarter. Excluding PPP loans, originations totaled $2.3 billion, up 71.5 percent linked quarter.
  • Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) benefit of $21.5 million with a reserve decrease of $20.4 million compared to the prior quarter, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.43 percent, or 1.49 percent excluding $0.8 billion of PPP loans.
  • Deposit growth of $2.5 billion, or 9.5 percent from a year ago, with growth of $557.6 million in demand deposits and $536.6 million in HSA deposits.
  • Charges related to merger and strategic optimization initiatives totaled $18.2 million.
  • Net interest margin of 2.82 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 56.6 percent.

"In the quarter, credit trends continue to be favorable, resulting in a reserve decrease of $20.4 million," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "During the quarter, we continued to make progress on our strategic initiatives and remain on track to deliver an 8% to 10% reduction in run rate core non-interest expense by the end of the fourth quarter 2021."

Line of Business performance compared to the second quarter of 2020
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of June 30, 2021, Commercial Banking had $14.7 billion in loans and leases and $8.8 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$141,124

$128,123


10.1

%

Non-interest income

25,713

21,849


17.7

Operating revenue

166,837

149,972


11.2

Non-interest expense

61,445

61,261


(0.3)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$105,392

$88,711


18.8














Percent


At June 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$14,654

$14,394


1.8

%

Deposits

8,844

7,747


14.2

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

7,061

5,739


23.0

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $16.7 million to $105.4 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $13.0 million to $141.1 million, primarily driven by PPP loan fee acceleration associated with PPP loan forgiveness, loan rates, and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $3.9 million to $25.7 million driven by higher trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense increased $0.2 million to $61.4 million.

HSA Bank
Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of June 30, 2021, HSA Bank had $10.7 billion in total footings comprising $7.3 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$42,193

$39,334


7.3

%

Non-interest income

26,554

23,103


14.9

Operating revenue

68,747

62,437


10.1

Non-interest expense

32,792

34,020


3.6

Pre-tax, net revenue

$35,955

$28,417


26.5














Percent


At June 30,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

2,995

2,996


%








Deposits

$7,323

$6,787


7.9

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,384

2,249


50.4

Total footings

$10,707

$9,036


18.5

Pre-tax net revenue increased $7.5 million to $36.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.9 million to $42.2 million, due to a 7.9 percent growth in deposits, partially offset by a decline in deposit spreads. Non-interest income increased $3.5 million to $26.6 million, due primarily to increases in interchange, investment, and notional account fees. Non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million to $32.8 million, primarily due to reduced compensation expenses.

Retail Banking
Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 130 banking centers and 253 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of June 30, 2021, Retail Banking had $6.8 billion in loans and $12.7 billion in deposit balances.

Retail Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended June 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$92,540

$81,609


13.4

%

Non-interest income

16,763

16,281


3.0

Operating revenue

109,303

97,890


11.7

Non-interest expense

72,346

77,119


6.2

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$36,957

$20,771


77.9














Percent


At June 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Loans

$6,821

$7,409


(7.9)

%

Deposits

12,680

11,826


7.2

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $16.2 million to $37.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $10.9 million to $92.5 million, driven by PPP loan fee acceleration associated with PPP loan forgiveness and deposit growth, partially offset by lower consumer loan balances. Non-interest income increased $0.5 million to $16.8 million driven by higher deposit-related service fees and loan servicing fee income, partially offset by lower fee income from mortgage banking activities. Non-interest expense decreased $4.8 million to $72.3 million driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, and marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income was $220.9 million compared to $224.4 million.
  • Net interest margin was 2.82 percent compared to 2.99 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 40 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 25 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $31.6 billion and grew by $1.2 billion, or 3.9 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $21.4 billion and declined by $0.2 billion, or 0.9 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $28.7 billion and grew by $2.8 billion, or 10.7 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $21.5 million benefit in the quarter, contributing to a $20.4 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The decrease in the allowance reflects improvements to the forecasted economic outlook and favorable credit trends resulting in a release of reserves. The provision for credit losses reflected a $25.8 million benefit in the prior quarter compared to an expense of $40.0 million a year ago.
  • Net recoveries were $1.2 million, compared to net charge-offs of $5.3 million in the prior quarter and $16.4 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was (0.02) percent, compared to 0.10 percent in the prior quarter and 0.30 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.43 percent of total loans at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.54 percent at March 31, 2021 and 1.64 percent at June 30, 2020. Excluding $0.8 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.49 percent at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.64 percent at March 31, 2021 excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans, and 1.75 percent at June 30, 2020 excluding $1.3 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance represented 255 percent of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 compared to 218 percent at March 31, 2021 and 207 percent at June 30, 2020.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest income was $72.7 million compared to $60.1 million, an increase of $12.6 million. This primarily reflects an increase of $5.3 million due to fair value adjustments; $3.4 million in HSA fee income driven primarily by higher interchange and account service fees; $3.0 million in wealth and investment services primarily due to increase investment activity; and $2.9 million in deposit service fees driven by higher overdraft, interchange, and cash management fees. These increases were partially offset by a $2.9 million decrease in mortgage banking activities due to lower volume and spreads on loans originated for sale.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the second quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest expense was $187.0 million compared to $176.6 million, an increase of $10.4 million. This primarily reflects $18.2 million of charges related to merger and strategic optimization initiatives, partially offset by a $2.0 million decrease in compensation and benefits primarily due to the effects of the strategic initiatives and a $1.3 million decrease in deposit insurance.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the second quarter of 2020:

  • Income tax expense was $34.0 million compared to $14.8 million and the effective tax rate was 26.6 percent compared to 21.8 percent.
  • The higher effective tax rate in the quarter reflects the effects of merger related expenses recognized during the period estimated to be nondeductible for tax purposes and increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020, partially offset by the recognition of discrete tax benefits during the quarter.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $8.9 billion, compared to $8.9 billion at March 31, 2021 and $8.7 billion at June 30, 2020. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $49.3 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $51.3 million at March 31, 2021 and $87.2 million at June 30, 2020. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $170.5 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $162.6 million at March 31, 2021 and $268.4 million at June 30, 2020.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $21.5 billion, compared to $21.3 billion at March 31, 2021 and $21.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Compared to March 31, 2021, commercial real estate loans increased by $72.6 million while commercial loans decreased by $19.8 million, residential mortgages increased by $187.4 million, and consumer loans decreased by $66.6 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $203.4 million and commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $341.9 million, while consumer loans decreased by $336.6 million and residential mortgages decreased by $65.3 million. PPP loans totaled $0.8 billion at June 30, 2021.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.333 billion ($2.269 billion excluding PPP loan originations), compared to $1.807 billion ($1.274 billion excluding PPP loan originations) in the prior quarter and $2.817 billion ($1.413 billion excluding PPP loan originations) a year ago. In addition, $55 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $81 million in the prior quarter and $115 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $120.7 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans, compared to $150.4 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $173.1 million, or 0.79 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2020. As of June 30, 2021, $52.8 million of nonperforming loans were contractually current.
  • Past due loans were $18.4 million, compared to $20.4 million at March 31, 2021 and $39.8 million at June 30, 2020.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $28.8 billion, compared to $28.5 billion at March 31, 2021 and $26.4 billion at June 30, 2020. Core deposits to total deposits were 93.0 percent, compared to 92.2 percent at March 31, 2021 and 89.9 percent at June 30, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 74.4 percent, compared to 74.8 percent at March 31, 2021 and 82.7 percent at June 30, 2020.
  • Total borrowings were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.8 billion at June 30, 2020.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 11.63 percent and 14.26 percent, respectively, compared to 6.79 percent and 8.47 percent, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.35 percent and 7.91 percent, respectively, compared to 8.14 percent and 7.69 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2020. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.65 percent, compared to 11.17 percent at June 30, 2020.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $35.15 and $28.99, respectively, compared to $33.59 and $27.40, respectively, at June 30, 2020.

***

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.8 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 253 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's second quarter 2021 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289, or 201-689-8341 for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website (www.wbst.com). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on July 22, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13720459.

Media Contact
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to complete the acquisition of Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from our completed branch consolidations and other strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (8) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (9) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (10) inflation, changes in interest rates (including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark), and monetary fluctuations; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (19) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; (20) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (22) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)


At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020




















Income and performance ratios:


















Net income

$

94,035

$

108,078

$

60,044

$

69,281

$

53,097

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

91,555


105,530


57,715


66,890


50,729

Earnings per diluted common share

1.01


1.17


0.64


0.75


0.57

Return on average assets

1.12

%

1.31

%

0.73

%

0.84

%

0.65

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.26


16.79


9.31


10.91


8.47

Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.63


13.65


7.51


8.80


6.79

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

24.77


25.54


26.14


25.50


21.12




















Asset quality:


















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

307,945

$

328,351

$

359,431

$

369,811

$

358,522

Nonperforming assets

123,497


152,808


170,314


167,314


178,381

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.43

%

1.54

%

1.66

%

1.69

%

1.64

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

(0.02)


0.10


0.17


0.21


0.30

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.56


0.71


0.78


0.74


0.79

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.57


0.72


0.79


0.77


0.82

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

255.05


218.29


213.94


227.39


207.17




















Other ratios:


















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.35

%

8.30

%

8.35

%

8.19

%

8.14

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.91


7.85


7.90


7.75


7.69

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.28


12.55


11.99


11.88


11.82

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.68


14.08


13.59


13.47


13.42

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.65


11.89


11.35


11.23


11.17

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.86


9.84


9.92


9.76


9.71

Net interest margin

2.82


2.92


2.83


2.88


2.99

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.64


58.46


60.27


59.99


60.04




















Equity and share related:


















Common equity

$

3,184,668

$

3,127,891

$

3,089,588

$

3,074,653

$

3,029,742

Book value per common share

35.15


34.60


34.25


34.09


33.59

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.99


28.41


28.04


27.86


27.40

Common stock closing price

53.34


55.11


42.15


26.41


28.61

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

90,594


90,410


90,199


90,204


90,194

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

90,027


89,809


89,645


89,630


89,485

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,221


90,108


89,915


89,738


89,570



















(a) Presented as preliminary for June 30, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of June 30, 2021 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


June 30, 2020

Assets:









Cash and due from banks

$

193,430

$

160,703

$

198,680

Interest-bearing deposits

1,386,463


1,210,958


104,444

Securities:









Available for sale

3,262,893


3,313,980


3,183,624

Held to maturity, net

5,623,243


5,567,785


5,476,817

Total securities, net

8,886,136


8,881,765


8,660,441

Loans held for sale

4,335


17,262


46,446

Loans and Leases:









Commercial

8,417,719


8,437,487


8,546,769

Commercial real estate

6,410,672


6,338,056


6,207,314

Residential mortgages

4,856,302


4,668,945


4,921,573

Consumer

1,790,308


1,856,895


2,126,861

Total loans and leases

21,475,001


21,301,383


21,802,517

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(307,945)


(328,351)


(358,522)

Loans and leases, net

21,167,056


20,973,032


21,443,995

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

76,874


77,674


94,495

Premises and equipment, net

215,716


220,982


258,392

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

558,485


559,617


558,367

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

570,380


567,298


557,325

Deferred tax asset, net

78,268


80,235


77,145

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

616,609


509,511


708,887

Total Assets

$

33,753,752

$

33,259,037

$

32,708,617











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:









Deposits:









Demand

$

6,751,373

$

6,680,114

$

6,193,757

Health savings accounts

7,323,421


7,455,181


6,786,845

Interest-bearing checking

3,843,725


3,792,309


3,280,125

Money market

3,442,319


3,015,565


2,686,650

Savings

5,471,584


5,304,532


4,742,573

Certificates of deposit

2,014,544


2,234,133


2,666,047

Total deposits

28,846,966


28,481,834


26,355,997

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

507,124


498,378


1,688,805

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

138,444


138,554


523,321

Long-term debt

565,297


566,480


570,029

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

366,216


300,863


395,686

Total liabilities

30,424,047


29,986,109


29,533,838

Preferred stock

145,037


145,037


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

3,184,668


3,127,891


3,029,742

Total shareholders' equity

3,329,705


3,272,928


3,174,779

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

33,753,752

$

33,259,037

$

32,708,617











WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021


2020


2021


2020

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

185,919

$

196,521

$

376,455

$

412,708

Interest and dividends on securities

45,586


55,570


90,533


113,678

Loans held for sale

53


184


144


359

Total interest income

231,558


252,275


467,132


526,745

Interest expense:













Deposits

5,094


18,805


11,533


46,648

Borrowings

5,612


9,063


10,983


24,889

Total interest expense

10,706


27,868


22,516


71,537

Net interest income

220,852


224,407


444,616


455,208

Provision for credit losses

(21,500)


40,000


(47,250)


116,000

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

242,352


184,407


491,866


339,208

Non-interest income:













Deposit service fees

41,439


35,839


81,908


78,409

Loan and lease related fees

7,862


6,968


16,175


13,464

Wealth and investment services

10,087


7,102


19,490


15,841

Mortgage banking activities

1,319


4,205


3,961


7,098

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,603


3,624


7,136


7,204

Gain on investment securities, net

-


-


-


8

Other income

8,392


2,338


20,789


11,430

Total non-interest income

72,702


60,076


149,459


133,454

Non-interest expense:













Compensation and benefits

97,754


99,731


205,354


201,618

Occupancy

14,010


14,245


29,660


28,730

Technology and equipment

27,124


27,468


55,640


55,305

Marketing

3,227


3,286


5,731


6,788

Professional and outside services

21,025


6,158


30,801


11,821

Intangible assets amortization

1,132


962


2,271


1,924

Loan workout expenses

327


392


721


885

Deposit insurance

3,749


5,015


7,705


9,740

Other expenses

18,680


19,327


37,127


38,609

Total non-interest expense

187,028


176,584


375,010


355,420

Income before income taxes

128,026


67,899


266,315


117,242

Income tax expense

33,991


14,802


64,202


25,946

Net income

94,035


53,097


202,113


91,296

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,480)


(2,368)


(5,028)


(4,530)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

91,555

$

50,729

$

197,085

$

86,766















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,221


89,570


90,164


90,391















Earnings per common share:













Basic

$

1.02

$

0.57

$

2.19

$

0.96

Diluted

1.01


0.57


2.19


0.96















WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

185,919

$

190,536

$

189,010

$

188,001

$

196,521

Interest and dividends on securities

45,586


44,947


46,874


51,009


55,570

Loans held for sale

53


91


181


229


184

Total interest income

231,558


235,574


236,065


239,239


252,275

Interest expense:

















Deposits

5,094


6,439


8,651


12,598


18,805

Borrowings

5,612


5,371


10,485


7,385


9,063

Total interest expense

10,706


11,810


19,136


19,983


27,868

Net interest income

220,852


223,764


216,929


219,256


224,407

Provision for credit losses

(21,500)


(25,750)


(1,000)


22,750


40,000

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

242,352


249,514


217,929


196,506


184,407

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

41,439


40,469


38,345


39,278


35,839

Loan and lease related fees

7,862


8,313


9,095


6,568


6,968

Wealth and investment services

10,087


9,403


8,820


8,255


7,102

Mortgage banking activities

1,319


2,642


4,110


7,087


4,205

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,603


3,533


3,662


3,695


3,624

Other income

8,392


12,397


12,731


10,177


2,338

Total non-interest income

72,702


76,757


76,763


75,060


60,076

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

97,754


107,600


122,754


104,019


99,731

Occupancy

14,010


15,650


28,024


14,275


14,245

Technology and equipment

27,124


28,516


29,122


27,846


27,468

Marketing

3,227


2,504


3,485


3,852


3,286

Professional and outside services

21,025


9,776


11,380


9,223


6,158

Intangible assets amortization

1,132


1,139


1,147


1,089


962

Loan workout expenses

327


394


261


612


392

Deposit insurance

3,749


3,956


4,372


4,204


5,015

Other expenses

18,680


18,447


18,985


18,876


19,327

Total non-interest expense

187,028


187,982


219,530


183,996


176,584

Income before income taxes

128,026


138,289


75,162


87,570


67,899

Income tax expense

33,991


30,211


15,118


18,289


14,802

Net income

94,035


108,078


60,044


69,281


53,097

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,480)


(2,548)


(2,329)


(2,391)


(2,368)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

91,555

$

105,530

$

57,715

$

66,890

$

50,729



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,221


90,108


89,915


89,738


89,570



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$

1.02

$

1.18

$

0.64

$

0.75

$

0.57

Diluted

1.01


1.17


0.64


0.75


0.57

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


2021






2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

21,413,439

$

186,681


3.46

%




$

21,608,914

$

197,317

3.63

%

Investment securities (a)

8,834,859


46,582


2.13






8,579,213

56,465

2.69

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,292


382


1.98






108,962

865

3.19

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

1,270,121


347


0.11






99,467

5

0.02

Loans held for sale

8,898


53


2.37






24,266

184

3.03

Total interest-earning assets

31,604,609

$

234,045


2.95

%





30,420,822

$

254,836

3.35

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,901,412














2,062,534





Total Assets

$

33,506,021













$

32,483,356






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

6,774,206

$

-


-

%




$

5,823,655

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,446,735


1,650


0.09






6,846,210

2,604

0.15

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

12,365,074


1,603


0.05






10,390,143

6,462

0.25

Certificates of deposit

2,114,889


1,841


0.35






2,869,471

9,739

1.36

Total deposits

28,700,904


5,094


0.07






25,929,479

18,805

0.29

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

500,638


860


0.68






1,577,881

980

0.25

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

138,483


534


1.52






839,830

3,748

1.77

Long-term debt (a)

565,874


4,218


3.22






570,679

4,335

3.31

Total borrowings

1,204,995


5,612


1.93






2,988,390

9,063

1.23

Total interest-bearing liabilities

29,905,899

$

10,706


0.14

%





28,917,869

$

27,868

0.39

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

288,716














410,119





Total liabilities

30,194,615














29,327,988






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,166,369














3,010,331





Total shareholders' equity

3,311,406














3,155,368





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

33,506,021













$

32,483,356





Tax-equivalent net interest income




223,339













226,968


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(2,487)













(2,561)


Net interest income



$

220,852












$

224,407


Net interest margin








2.82

%










2.99

%

























(a) For purposes of yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Six Months Ended June 30,


2021






2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

21,447,192

$

377,969


3.51

%




$

20,966,857

$

414,235

3.93

%

Investment securities (a)

8,862,314


92,859


2.13






8,449,480

114,873

2.77

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,461


619


1.61






117,663

2,116

3.62

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

976,873


523


0.11






83,887

196

0.46

Loans held for sale

11,610


144


2.48






23,281

359

3.08

Total interest-earning assets

31,375,450

$

472,114


3.01

%





29,641,168

$

531,779

3.59

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,941,640














1,996,765





Total Assets

$

33,317,090













$

31,637,933






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

6,606,464

$

-


-

%




$

5,170,280

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,448,943


3,257


0.09






6,803,784

5,900

0.17

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

12,181,295


3,323


0.06






10,053,559

18,865

0.38

Certificates of deposit

2,242,250


4,953


0.45






2,968,514

21,883

1.48

Total deposits

28,478,952


11,533


0.08






24,996,137

46,648

0.38

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

511,622


1,495


0.58






1,437,403

4,710

0.65

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

137,143


1,047


1.52






1,082,865

10,617

1.94

Long-term debt (a)

566,462


8,441


3.22






560,964

9,562

3.66

Total borrowings

1,215,227


10,983


1.87






3,081,232

24,889

1.62

Total interest-bearing liabilities

29,694,179

$

22,516


0.15

%





28,077,369

$

71,537

0.51

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

339,949














386,118





Total liabilities

30,034,128














28,463,487






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,137,925














3,029,409





Total shareholders' equity

3,282,962














3,174,446





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

33,317,090













$

31,637,933





Tax-equivalent net interest income




449,598













460,242


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(4,982)













(5,034)


Net interest income



$

444,616












$

455,208


Net interest margin








2.87

%










3.11

%

























(a) For purposes of yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,473,758

$

7,530,066

$

7,687,300

$

7,722,838

$

7,606,245

Asset-based lending

943,961


907,421


890,598


889,711


940,524

Commercial real estate

6,410,672


6,338,056


6,322,637


6,307,567


6,207,314

Residential mortgages

4,856,302


4,668,945


4,782,016


4,885,821


4,921,573

Consumer

1,790,308


1,856,895


1,958,664


2,046,086


2,126,861

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,475,001


21,301,383


21,641,215


21,852,023


21,802,517

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(307,945)


(328,351)


(359,431)


(369,811)


(358,522)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,167,056

$

20,973,032

$

21,281,784

$

21,482,212

$

21,443,995



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,545,398

$

7,650,367

$

7,662,828

$

7,683,879

$

7,318,814

Asset-based lending

937,580


896,093


874,221


922,653


1,030,928

Commercial real estate

6,365,830


6,303,765


6,363,776


6,260,114


6,136,091

Residential mortgages

4,738,859


4,720,703


4,821,199


4,914,368


4,946,746

Consumer

1,825,772


1,910,392


2,007,226


2,089,726


2,176,335

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,413,439


21,481,320


21,729,250


21,870,740


21,608,914

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(332,522)


(364,358)


(375,080)


(363,552)


(340,050)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,080,917

$

21,116,962

$

21,354,170

$

21,507,188

$

21,268,864

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

57,831

$

60,103

$

71,499

$

75,080

$

75,340

Asset-based lending

2,403


2,430


2,622


3,789


138

Commercial real estate

12,687


13,743


21,222


8,784


15,889

Residential mortgages

21,467


42,708


41,033


41,498


46,500

Consumer 

26,353


31,437


31,629


33,485


35,187

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

120,741

$

150,421

$

168,005

$

162,636

$

173,054



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

-

$

102

$

175

$

175

$

272

Residential mortgages

1,934


1,695


1,544


3,899


3,081

Consumer

822


590


590


604


1,974

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,756

$

2,387

$

2,309

$

4,678

$

5,327

Total nonperforming assets

$

123,497

$

152,808

$

170,314

$

167,314

$

178,381

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

3,154

$

7,395

$

8,918

$

3,821

$

13,959

Asset-based lending

-


-


1,175


-


-

Commercial real estate

1,679


699


3,003


329


2,363

Residential mortgages

4,690


5,241


10,623


9,291


15,445

Consumer

8,829


7,036


8,720


8,349


7,857

Total past due 30-89 days

18,352


20,371


32,439


21,790


39,624

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

25


50


445


-


198

Total past due loans and leases

$

18,377

$

20,421

$

32,884

$

21,790

$

39,822

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020

Beginning balance

$

328,351

$

359,431

$

369,811

$

358,522

$

334,931

Provision

(21,574)


(25,759)


(992)


22,753


40,003

Charge-offs:

















Commercial non-mortgage

431


1,164


7,876


12,085


15,294

Asset-based lending

-


-


-


10


-

Commercial real estate

163


5,157


688


1,399


-

Residential mortgages

1,105


380


105


546


194

Consumer

1,703


2,594


2,673


1,717


2,586

Total charge-offs

3,402


9,295


11,342


15,757


18,074

Recoveries:

















Commercial non-mortgage

824


209


232


1,978


271

Asset-based lending

2


1,424


33


-


10

Commercial real estate

10


3


3


47


2

Residential mortgages

782


1,158


190


521


83

Consumer

2,952


1,180


1,496


1,747


1,296

Total recoveries

4,570


3,974


1,954


4,293


1,662

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

(1,168)


5,321


9,388


11,464


16,412

Ending balance

$

307,945

$

328,351

$

359,431

$

369,811

$

358,522

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures




















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.




















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.






















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020


June 30, 2020

Efficiency ratio:


















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

187,028

$

187,982

$

219,530

$

183,996

$

176,584

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

(137)


91


(836)


(201)


(217)

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

1,132


1,139


1,147


1,089


962

Strategic initiatives (non-GAAP)

1,138


9,441


38,265


4,786


-

Merger related (non-GAAP)

17,047


-


-


-


-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

167,848

$

177,311

$

180,954

$

178,322

$

175,839

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

220,852

$

223,764

$

216,929

$

219,256

$

224,407

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,487


2,495


2,577


2,635


2,561

Non-interest income (GAAP)

72,702


76,757


76,763


75,060


60,076

Other (non-GAAP)

309


277


291


297


293

Loss on hedge terminations (GAAP)

-


-


3,680


-


-

Customer derivative fair value adjustment (GAAP)

-


-


-


-


5,511

Income (non-GAAP)

$

296,350

$

303,293

$

300,240

$

297,248

$

292,848

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

56.64

%

58.46

%

60.27

%

59.99

%

60.04

%




















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:


















Net income (GAAP)

$

94,035

$

108,078

$

60,044

$

69,281

$

53,097

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,969


1,969


1,969


1,968


1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

894


900


906


860


760

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)

$

92,960

$

107,009

$

58,981

$

68,173

$

51,888

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)

$

371,840

$

428,036

$

235,924

$

272,692

$

207,552

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

3,311,406

$

3,254,203

$

3,239,221

$

3,205,330

$

3,155,368

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

559,032


560,173


561,303


560,959


558,835

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,607,337

$

2,548,993

$

2,532,881

$

2,499,334

$

2,451,496

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.26

%

16.79

%

9.31

%

10.91

%

8.47

%




















Tangible equity:


















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

3,329,705

$

3,272,928

$

3,234,625

$

3,219,690

$

3,174,779

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

558,485


559,617


560,756


561,902


558,367

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,771,220

$

2,713,311

$

2,673,869

$

2,657,788

$

2,616,412

Total assets (GAAP)

$

33,753,752

$

33,259,037

$

32,590,690

$

32,994,443

$

32,708,617

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

558,485


559,617


560,756


561,902


558,367

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

33,195,267

$

32,699,420

$

32,029,934

$

32,432,541

$

32,150,250

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.35

%

8.30

%

8.35

%

8.19

%

8.14

%




















Tangible common equity:


















Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,771,220

$

2,713,311

$

2,673,869

$

2,657,788

$

2,616,412

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,626,183

$

2,568,274

$

2,528,832

$

2,512,751

$

2,471,375

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

33,195,267

$

32,699,420

$

32,029,934

$

32,432,541

$

32,150,250

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.91

%

7.85

%

7.90

%

7.75

%

7.69

%




















Tangible book value per common share:


















Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,626,183

$

2,568,274

$

2,528,832

$

2,512,751

$

2,471,375

Common shares outstanding

90,594


90,410


90,199


90,204


90,194

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

28.99

$

28.41

$

28.04

$

27.86

$

27.40




















Core deposits:


















Total deposits

$

28,846,966

$

28,481,834

$

27,335,436

$

26,920,553

$

26,355,997

Less: Certificates of deposit

2,014,544


2,234,133


2,487,818


2,570,440


2,666,047

Core deposits (non-GAAP)

$

26,832,422

$

26,247,701

$

24,847,618

$

24,350,113

$

23,689,950




















(In millions, except per share data)


















GAAP earnings adjusted for strategic optimization initiatives and merger related costs:



















Three months ended June 30, 2021










Pre-Tax Income


Earnings Applicable to Common Shareholders


Diluted EPS








Reported (GAAP)

$

128.0

$

91.6

$

1.01








Facilities optimization

1.1


0.8


0.01








Merger related

17.1


16.8


0.19








Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

146.2

$

109.2

$

1.21








SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

Related Links

https://www.websteronline.com/

Also from this source

Webster Financial Corporation Declares Common and Preferred...

Webster Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics