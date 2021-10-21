Webster Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Of $1.03 Per Diluted Share

News provided by

Webster Financial Corporation

Oct 21, 2021, 07:30 ET

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $93.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $66.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.08 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, adjusting for a net $5.8 million ($4.3 million after tax) of merger related costs and strategic optimization initiatives.

"Webster delivered strong financial performance as evidenced by linked quarter loan growth of 2.7%, excluding PPP, and deposit growth of 4.1%," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "While we continue to deliver for clients, communities, colleagues and shareholders, integration plans for our merger with Sterling are well established and we are prepared to execute the transaction upon receipt of all regulatory approvals."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2021:

  • Revenue of $313.5 million, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to a year ago.
  • Loan growth of 2.7 percent linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, led by commercial and residential which increased 3.3 percent.
  • Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provision of $7.8 million with a reserve increase of $7.0 million compared to the prior quarter primarily driven by loan growth, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.46 percent, or 1.49 percent excluding $0.4 billion of PPP loans.
  • Deposit growth of $1.2 billion or 4.1 percent linked quarter, with growth of $741.6 million in demand and interest-bearing checking deposits and $516.4 million in money market deposits.
  • Charges related to merger and strategic optimization initiatives totaled $5.8 million.
  • Net interest margin of 2.80 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 54.8 percent.

"Credit quality and economic conditions continued to improve, supporting favorable trends for non-performing loans and net charge-offs in the quarter," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "The strength of our balance sheet continues to position us well for the future."

Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2020

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of September 30, 2021, Commercial Banking had $14.7 billion in loans and leases and $10.2 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$152,556

$132,026


15.5

%

Non-interest income

30,076

20,710


45.2

Operating revenue

182,632

152,736


19.6

Non-interest expense

64,917

66,482


2.4

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$117,715

$86,254


36.5














Percent


At September 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Loans and leases

$14,655

$14,544


0.8

%

Deposits

10,219

8,326


22.7

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

7,041

6,000


17.4

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $31.5 million to $117.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $20.5 million to $152.6 million, primarily driven by PPP loan fee acceleration associated with PPP loan forgiveness, loan rates, and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $9.4 million to $30.1 million, driven by higher syndication fees, fair value adjustments on direct investments, and trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million to $64.9 million, primarily driven by lower support costs.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of September 30, 2021, HSA Bank had $10.7 billion in total footings comprising $7.3 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$42,074

$39,861


5.6

%

Non-interest income

24,756

27,235


(9.1)

Operating revenue

66,830

67,096


(0.4)

Non-interest expense

32,800

34,789


5.7

Pre-tax, net revenue

$34,030

$32,307


5.3














Percent


At September 30,

Increase/

(Dollars in millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)

3,003

2,968


1.2

%








Deposits

$7,329

$6,976


5.1

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,427

2,454


39.6

Total footings

$10,756

$9,430


14.1

Pre-tax net revenue increased $1.7 million to $34.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.2 million to $42.1 million, due to growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $2.5 million to $24.8 million, primarily due to decreases in third-party administrator closure fees. Non-interest expense decreased $2.0 million to $32.8 million, primarily due to reduced compensation and benefits expenses.

Retail Banking

Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 130 banking centers and 254 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of September 30, 2021, Retail Banking had $6.9 billion in loans and $12.5 billion in deposit balances.

Retail Banking Operating Results:



Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/

(In thousands)

2021

2020

(Unfavorable)

Net interest income

$98,028

$83,609


17.2

%

Non-interest income

16,998

21,359


(20.4)

Operating revenue

115,026

104,968


9.6

Non-interest expense

73,480

80,119


8.3

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$41,546

$24,849


67.2














Percent


At September 30,

Increase/

(In millions)

2021

2020

(Decrease)

Loans

$6,925

$7,308


(5.2)

%

Deposits

12,475

11,623


7.3

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $16.7 million to $41.5 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $14.4 million to $98.0 million, driven by PPP loan fee acceleration associated with PPP loan forgiveness, deposit balance growth, and lower interest paid on deposits, partially offset by lower consumer loan balances. Non-interest income decreased $4.4 million to $17.0 million, resulting from lower mortgage banking fee income, partially offset by higher deposit service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $6.6 million to $73.5 million, driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, technology and equipment, and marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income was $229.7 million compared to $219.3 million.
  • Net interest margin was 2.80 percent compared to 2.88 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 21 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 14 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $32.9 billion and grew by $2.0 billion, or 6.5 percent.
  • Average loans totaled $21.5 billion and declined by $0.3 billion, or 1.5 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $29.8 billion and grew by $2.9 billion, or 10.8 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $7.8 million provision in the quarter, contributing to a $7.0 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The increase in the allowance is based primarily on loan growth. The provision for credit losses reflected a $21.5 million benefit in the prior quarter compared to an expense of $22.8 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $0.9 million, compared to $(1.2) million in the prior quarter and $11.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02 percent, compared to (0.02) percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.46 percent of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.43 percent at June 30, 2021 and 1.69 percent at September 30, 2020. Excluding $0.4 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.49 percent at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.49 percent at June 30, 2021 excluding $0.8 billion of risk free PPP loans, and 1.80 percent at September 30, 2020 excluding $1.4 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance represented 309 percent of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 255 percent at June 30, 2021 and 227 percent at September 30, 2020.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest income was $83.8 million compared to $75.1 million, an increase of $8.7 million. This primarily reflects an increase of $9.0 million in other due to fair value adjustments on direct investments; $4.3 million in loan related fees driven by higher syndication and prepayment fees; $1.8 million in deposit service fees driven by higher overdraft and cash management fees; and $1.7 million primarily due to increased investment activity. These increases were partially offset by a $5.6 million decrease in mortgage banking activities which is in line with our strategic choice to originate loans for portfolio along with lower spreads on loans originated for sale and a $2.5 million decrease in HSA fee income due to prior year closure fees from third-party administrator custodial accounts and lower account service related charges.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020:

  • Total non-interest expense was $180.2 million compared to $184.0 million, a decrease of $3.8 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $5.8 million of merger and strategic initiative related charges compared to $4.8 million of strategic initiatives a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense decreased $4.8 million reflecting a $2.5 million decrease in compensation and benefits, a $1.8 million decrease in occupancy, and a $0.9 million decrease in the reserve for unfunded lines.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2020:

  • Income tax expense was $29.8 million compared to $18.3 million, and the effective tax rate was 23.7 percent compared to 20.9 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the effects of increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities were $9.4 billion, compared to $8.9 billion at June 30, 2021 and $9.0 billion at September 30, 2020. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $44.7 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $49.3 million at June 30, 2021 and $103.1 million at September 30, 2020. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $152.9 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $170.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $283.0 million at September 30, 2020.

Loans:

  • Total loans were $21.6 billion, compared to $21.5 billion at June 30, 2021 and $21.9 billion at September 30, 2020. Compared to June 30, 2021, commercial real estate loans increased by $112.0 million while commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $189.0 million, residential mortgages increased by $311.2 million, consumer loans decreased by $59.3 million, and PPP loans decreased by $447.5 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $215.1 million and commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $502.5 million, while consumer loans decreased by $315.1 million and residential mortgages increased by $281.7 million. PPP loans totaled $0.4 billion at September 30, 2021.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $1.987 billion, compared to $2.333 billion ($2.269 billion excluding PPP loan originations) in the prior quarter and $1.560 billion ($1.525 billion excluding PPP loan originations) a year ago. In addition, $57 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $55 million in the prior quarter and $149 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans were $101.8 million, or 0.47 percent of total loans, compared to $120.7 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $162.6 million, or 0.74 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, $40.3 million of nonperforming loans were contractually current.
  • Past due loans were $17.1 million, compared to $18.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $21.8 million at September 30, 2020.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $30.0 billion, compared to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and $26.9 billion at September 30, 2020. Core deposits to total deposits were 93.7 percent, compared to 93.0 percent at June 30, 2021 and 90.5 percent at September 30, 2020. The loan to deposit ratio was 71.9 percent, compared to 74.4 percent at June 30, 2021 and 81.2 percent at September 30, 2020.
  • Total borrowings were $1.3 billion, compared to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.3 billion at September 30, 2020.

Capital:

  • The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 11.61 percent and 14.16 percent, respectively, compared to 8.80 percent and 10.91 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.
  • The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.12 percent and 7.71 percent, respectively, compared to 8.19 percent and 7.75 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2020. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.77 percent, compared to 11.23 percent at September 30, 2020.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share were $35.78 and $29.63, respectively, compared to $34.09 and $27.86, respectively, at September 30, 2020.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $35.4 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 254 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's third quarter 2021 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289, or 201-689-8341 for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website (www.wbst.com). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on October 21, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13723032.

Media Contact
Alice Ferreira, 203-578-2610
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to complete the merger with Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from our completed branch consolidations and other strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (8) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (9) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (10) inflation, changes in interest rates (including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark), and monetary fluctuations; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (19) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; (20) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (22) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)



At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020






















Income and performance ratios:



















Net income

$

95,713

$

94,035

$

108,078

$

60,044

$

69,281

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

93,171


91,555


105,530


57,715


66,890

Earnings per diluted common share

1.03


1.01


1.17


0.64


0.75

Return on average assets

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.31

%

0.73

%

0.84

%

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.16


14.26


16.79


9.31


10.91

Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.61


11.63


13.65


7.51


8.80

Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

26.73


24.77


25.54


26.14


25.50






















Asset quality:



















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

314,922

$

307,945

$

328,351

$

359,431

$

369,811

Nonperforming assets

104,209


123,497


152,808


170,314


167,314

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.46

%

1.43

%

1.54

%

1.66

%

1.69

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.02


(0.02)


0.10


0.17


0.21

Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.47


0.56


0.71


0.78


0.74

Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.48


0.57


0.72


0.79


0.77

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

309.44


255.05


218.29


213.94


227.39






















Other ratios:



















Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.12

%

8.35

%

8.30

%

8.35

%

8.19

%

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.71


7.91


7.85


7.90


7.75

Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.39


12.30


12.55


11.99


11.88

Total risk-based capital (a)

13.79


13.70


14.08


13.59


13.47

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.77


11.66


11.89


11.35


11.23

Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.57


9.86


9.84


9.92


9.76

Net interest margin

2.80


2.82


2.92


2.83


2.88

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

54.84


56.64


58.46


60.27


59.99






















Equity and share related:



















Common equity

$

3,241,152

$

3,184,668

$

3,127,891

$

3,089,588

$

3,074,653

Book value per common share

35.78


35.15


34.60


34.25


34.09

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

29.63


28.99


28.41


28.04


27.86

Common stock closing price

54.46


53.34


55.11


42.15


26.41

Dividends declared per common share

0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40


0.40

Common shares issued and outstanding

90,588


90,594


90,410


90,199


90,204

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

90,038


90,027


89,809


89,645


89,630

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,232


90,221


90,108


89,915


89,738






















(a) Presented as preliminary for September 30, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of September 30, 2021 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


September 30, 2020

Assets:










Cash and due from banks

$

161,369

$

193,430

$

181,524

Interest-bearing deposits

2,442,790


1,386,463


60,276

Securities:










Available for sale

3,410,443


3,262,893


3,304,217

Held to maturity, net

5,986,308


5,623,243


5,723,128

Total securities, net

9,396,751


8,886,136


9,027,345

Loans held for sale

24,969


4,335


29,018

Loans and Leases:










Commercial

8,159,127


8,417,719


8,612,549

Commercial real estate

6,522,679


6,410,672


6,307,567

Residential mortgages

5,167,527


4,856,302


4,885,821

Consumer

1,731,002


1,790,308


2,046,086

Total loans and leases

21,580,335


21,475,001


21,852,023

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(314,922)


(307,945)


(369,811)

Loans and leases, net

21,265,413


21,167,056


21,482,212

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

75,936


76,874


89,611

Premises and equipment, net

209,573


215,716


250,535

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

557,360


558,485


561,902

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

572,368


570,380


561,021

Deferred tax asset, net

96,489


78,268


76,695

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

571,240


616,609


674,304

Total Assets

$

35,374,258

$

33,753,752

$

32,994,443












Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:










Deposits:










Demand

$

7,154,835

$

6,751,373

$

6,136,814

Health savings accounts

7,329,405


7,323,421


6,976,280

Interest-bearing checking

4,181,825


3,843,725


3,390,921

Money market

3,958,700


3,442,319


3,069,098

Savings

5,517,189


5,471,584


4,777,000

Certificates of deposit

1,884,373


2,014,544


2,570,440

Total deposits

30,026,327


28,846,966


26,920,553

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

655,871


507,124


1,301,822

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

113,334


138,444


433,243

Long-term debt

564,114


565,297


568,846

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

628,423


366,216


550,289

Total liabilities

31,988,069


30,424,047


29,774,753

Preferred stock

145,037


145,037


145,037

Common shareholders' equity

3,241,152


3,184,668


3,074,653

Total shareholders' equity

3,386,189


3,329,705


3,219,690

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

35,374,258

$

33,753,752

$

32,994,443












WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021


2020


2021


2020

Interest income:














Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

196,273

$

188,001

$

572,728

$

600,709

Interest and dividends on securities

43,362


51,009


133,895


164,687

Loans held for sale

57


229


201


588

Total interest income

239,692


239,239


706,824


765,984

Interest expense:














Deposits

4,571


12,598


16,104


59,246

Borrowings

5,430


7,385


16,413


32,274

Total interest expense

10,001


19,983


32,517


91,520

Net interest income

229,691


219,256


674,307


674,464

Provision for credit losses

7,750


22,750


(39,500)


138,750

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

221,941


196,506


713,807


535,714

Non-interest income:














Deposit service fees

40,258


39,278


122,166


117,687

Loan and lease related fees

10,881


6,568


27,056


20,032

Wealth and investment services

9,985


8,255


29,475


24,096

Mortgage banking activities

1,525


7,087


5,486


14,185

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,666


3,695


10,802


10,899

Gain on investment securities, net

-


-


-


8

Other income

17,460


10,177


38,249


21,607

Total non-interest income

83,775


75,060


233,234


208,514

Non-interest expense:














Compensation and benefits

105,352


104,019


310,706


305,637

Occupancy

12,430


14,275


42,090


43,005

Technology and equipment

28,441


27,846


84,081


83,151

Marketing

3,721


3,852


9,452


10,640

Professional and outside services

7,074


9,223


37,875


21,044

Intangible assets amortization

1,124


1,089


3,395


3,013

Loan workout expenses

203


612


924


1,497

Deposit insurance

3,855


4,204


11,560


13,944

Other expenses

18,037


18,876


55,164


57,485

Total non-interest expense

180,237


183,996


555,247


539,416

Income before income taxes

125,479


87,570


391,794


204,812

Income tax expense

29,766


18,289


93,968


44,235

Net income

95,713


69,281


297,826


160,577

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,542)


(2,391)


(7,567)


(6,819)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

93,171

$

66,890

$

290,259

$

153,758
















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,232


89,738


90,186


90,235
















Earnings per common share:














Basic

$

1.03

$

0.75

$

3.23

$

1.71

Diluted

1.03


0.75


3.22


1.70

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020

Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

196,273

$

185,919

$

190,536

$

189,010

$

188,001

Interest and dividends on securities

43,362


45,586


44,947


46,874


51,009

Loans held for sale

57


53


91


181


229

Total interest income

239,692


231,558


235,574


236,065


239,239

Interest expense:

















Deposits

4,571


5,094


6,439


8,651


12,598

Borrowings

5,430


5,612


5,371


10,485


7,385

Total interest expense

10,001


10,706


11,810


19,136


19,983

Net interest income

229,691


220,852


223,764


216,929


219,256

Provision for credit losses

7,750


(21,500)


(25,750)


(1,000)


22,750

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

221,941


242,352


249,514


217,929


196,506

Non-interest income:

















Deposit service fees

40,258


41,439


40,469


38,345


39,278

Loan and lease related fees

10,881


7,862


8,313


9,095


6,568

Wealth and investment services

9,985


10,087


9,403


8,820


8,255

Mortgage banking activities

1,525


1,319


2,642


4,110


7,087

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,666


3,603


3,533


3,662


3,695

Other income

17,460


8,392


12,397


12,731


10,177

Total non-interest income

83,775


72,702


76,757


76,763


75,060

Non-interest expense:

















Compensation and benefits

105,352


97,754


107,600


122,754


104,019

Occupancy

12,430


14,010


15,650


28,024


14,275

Technology and equipment

28,441


27,124


28,516


29,122


27,846

Marketing

3,721


3,227


2,504


3,485


3,852

Professional and outside services

7,074


21,025


9,776


11,380


9,223

Intangible assets amortization

1,124


1,132


1,139


1,147


1,089

Loan workout expenses

203


327


394


261


612

Deposit insurance

3,855


3,749


3,956


4,372


4,204

Other expenses

18,037


18,680


18,447


18,985


18,876

Total non-interest expense

180,237


187,028


187,982


219,530


183,996

Income before income taxes

125,479


128,026


138,289


75,162


87,570

Income tax expense

29,766


33,991


30,211


15,118


18,289

Net income

95,713


94,035


108,078


60,044


69,281

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,542)


(2,480)


(2,548)


(2,329)


(2,391)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders

$

93,171

$

91,555

$

105,530

$

57,715

$

66,890



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,232


90,221


90,108


89,915


89,738



















Earnings per common share:

















Basic

$

1.03

$

1.02

$

1.18

$

0.64

$

0.75

Diluted

1.03


1.01


1.17


0.64


0.75

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,


2021






2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

21,538,513

$

197,015


3.60

%




$

21,870,740

$

188,865

3.40

%

Investment securities (a)

8,911,291


43,868


2.01






8,762,692

52,154

2.47

Federal Home Loan and Federal
Reserve Bank stock

76,212


290


1.51






91,232

600

2.62

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

2,334,986


896


0.15






102,059

26

0.10

Loans held for sale

11,328


57


2.03






31,211

229

2.94

Total interest-earning assets

32,872,330

$

242,126


2.92

%





30,857,934

$

241,874

3.13

%

Non-interest-earning assets

2,021,962














2,057,503





Total Assets

$

34,894,292













$

32,915,437






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

7,182,116

$

-


-

%




$

6,228,436

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,346,239


1,463


0.08






6,953,641

2,073

0.12

Interest-bearing checking, money
market and savings

13,363,703


1,794


0.05






11,167,653

3,983

0.14

Certificates of deposit

1,957,286


1,314


0.27






2,589,888

6,542

1.00

Total deposits

29,849,344


4,571


0.06






26,939,618

12,598

0.19

























Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase and other borrowings

544,311


721


0.52






1,225,616

608

0.19

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

120,714


492


1.59






449,085

2,528

2.20

Long-term debt (a)

564,692


4,217


3.22






569,425

4,249

3.25

Total borrowings

1,229,717


5,430


1.82






2,244,126

7,385

1.33

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,079,061

$

10,001


0.13

%





29,183,744

$

19,983

0.27

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

439,830














526,363





Total liabilities

31,518,891














29,710,107






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,230,364














3,060,293





Total shareholders' equity

3,375,401














3,205,330





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

34,894,292













$

32,915,437





Tax-equivalent net interest income




232,125













221,891


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(2,434)













(2,635)


Net interest income



$

229,691












$

219,256


Net interest margin








2.80

%










2.88

%

























(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021






2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate






Average balance

Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:























Interest-earning assets:























Loans and leases

$

21,477,967

$

574,984


3.54

%




$

21,270,350

$

603,100

3.75

%

Investment securities (a)

8,878,820


136,727


2.09






8,554,646

167,027

2.67

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,040


909


1.58






108,788

2,716

3.33

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

1,434,552


1,419


0.13






89,989

222

0.32

Loans held for sale

11,515


201


2.33






25,944

588

3.02

Total interest-earning assets

31,879,894

$

714,240


2.98

%





30,049,717

$

773,653

3.43

%

Non-interest-earning assets

1,968,707














2,017,159





Total Assets

$

33,848,601













$

32,066,876






























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand deposits

$

6,800,456

$

-


-

%




$

5,525,573

$

-

-

%

Health savings accounts

7,414,332


4,720


0.09






6,854,101

7,973

0.16

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

12,579,762


5,117


0.05






10,427,634

22,848

0.29

Certificates of deposit

2,146,218


6,267


0.39






2,841,385

28,425

1.34

Total deposits

28,940,768


16,104


0.07






25,648,693

59,246

0.31

























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

522,638


2,216


0.56






1,366,292

5,318

0.51

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

131,606


1,539


1.54






870,063

13,145

1.98

Long-term debt (a)

565,866


12,658


3.22






563,805

13,811

3.52

Total borrowings

1,220,110


16,413


1.85






2,800,160

32,274

1.55

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,160,878

$

32,517


0.14

%





28,448,853

$

91,520

0.43

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities

373,609














433,207





Total liabilities

30,534,487














28,882,060






























Preferred stock

145,037














145,037





Common shareholders' equity

3,169,077














3,039,779





Total shareholders' equity

3,314,114














3,184,816





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

33,848,601













$

32,066,876





Tax-equivalent net interest income




681,723













682,133


Less: tax-equivalent adjustments




(7,416)













(7,669)


Net interest income



$

674,307












$

674,464


Net interest margin








2.85

%










3.03

%


(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,172,345

$

7,473,758

$

7,530,066

$

7,687,300

$

7,722,838

Asset-based lending

986,782


943,961


907,421


890,598


889,711

Commercial real estate

6,522,679


6,410,672


6,338,056


6,322,637


6,307,567

Residential mortgages

5,167,527


4,856,302


4,668,945


4,782,016


4,885,821

Consumer

1,731,002


1,790,308


1,856,895


1,958,664


2,046,086

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,580,335


21,475,001


21,301,383


21,641,215


21,852,023

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(314,922)


(307,945)


(328,351)


(359,431)


(369,811)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,265,413

$

21,167,056

$

20,973,032

$

21,281,784

$

21,482,212



















Loan and Lease Balances (average):

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

7,280,258

$

7,545,398

$

7,650,367

$

7,662,828

$

7,683,879

Asset-based lending

956,535


937,580


896,093


874,221


922,653

Commercial real estate

6,510,100


6,365,830


6,303,765


6,363,776


6,260,114

Residential mortgages

5,036,329


4,738,859


4,720,703


4,821,199


4,914,368

Consumer

1,755,291


1,825,772


1,910,392


2,007,226


2,089,726

Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,538,513


21,413,439


21,481,320


21,729,250


21,870,740

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(308,279)


(332,522)


(364,358)


(375,080)


(363,552)

Loans and Leases, net

$

21,230,234

$

21,080,917

$

21,116,962

$

21,354,170

$

21,507,188

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020

Nonperforming loans and leases:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

40,774

$

57,831

$

60,103

$

71,499

$

75,080

Asset-based lending

2,139


2,403


2,430


2,622


3,789

Commercial real estate

15,972


12,687


13,743


21,222


8,784

Residential mortgages

19,327


21,467


42,708


41,033


41,498

Consumer 

23,558


26,353


31,437


31,629


33,485

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

101,770

$

120,741

$

150,421

$

168,005

$

162,636



















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

-

$

-

$

102

$

175

$

175

Residential mortgages

1,759


1,934


1,695


1,544


3,899

Consumer

680


822


590


590


604

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,439

$

2,756

$

2,387

$

2,309

$

4,678

Total nonperforming assets

$

104,209

$

123,497

$

152,808

$

170,314

$

167,314

Past due 30-89 days:

















Commercial non-mortgage

$

5,537

$

3,154

$

7,395

$

8,918

$

3,821

Asset-based lending

-


-


-


1,175


-

Commercial real estate

821


1,679


699


3,003


329

Residential mortgages

3,447


4,690


5,241


10,623


9,291

Consumer

7,158


8,829


7,036


8,720


8,349

Total past due 30-89 days

16,963


18,352


20,371


32,439


21,790

Past due 90 days or more and accruing

107


25


50


445


-

Total past due loans and leases

$

17,070

$

18,377

$

20,421

$

32,884

$

21,790

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)


For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020

Beginning balance

$

307,945

$

328,351

$

359,431

$

369,811

$

358,522

Provision

7,898


(21,574)


(25,759)


(992)


22,753

Charge-offs:


















Commercial non-mortgage

1,706


431


1,164


7,876


12,085

Asset-based lending

-


-


-


-


10

Commercial real estate

17


163


5,157


688


1,399

Residential mortgages

88


1,105


380


105


546

Consumer

1,965


1,703


2,594


2,673


1,717

Total charge-offs

3,776


3,402


9,295


11,342


15,757

Recoveries:


















Commercial non-mortgage

137


824


209


232


1,978

Asset-based lending

-


2


1,424


33


-

Commercial real estate

5


10


3


3


47

Residential mortgages

672


782


1,158


190


521

Consumer

2,041


2,952


1,180


1,496


1,747

Total recoveries

2,855


4,570


3,974


1,954


4,293

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

921


(1,168)


5,321


9,388


11,464

Ending balance

$

314,922

$

307,945

$

328,351

$

359,431

$

369,811

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures




















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.




















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.






















At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2021


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2020

Efficiency ratio:


















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$

180,237

$

187,028

$

187,982

$

219,530

$

183,996

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

(142)


(137)


91


(836)


(201)

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

1,124


1,132


1,139


1,147


1,089

Strategic initiatives (non-GAAP)

(4,011)


1,138


9,441


38,265


4,786

Merger related (non-GAAP)

9,847


17,047


-


-


-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

$

173,419

$

167,848

$

177,311

$

180,954

$

178,322

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

229,691

$

220,852

$

223,764

$

216,929

$

219,256

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,434


2,487


2,495


2,577


2,635

Non-interest income (GAAP)

83,775


72,702


76,757


76,763


75,060

Other (non-GAAP)

327


309


277


291


297

Loss on hedge terminations (GAAP)

-


-


-


3,680


-

Income (non-GAAP)

$

316,227

$

296,350

$

303,293

$

300,240

$

297,248

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

54.84

%

56.64

%

58.46

%

60.27

%

59.99

%




















Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:


















Net income (GAAP)

$

95,713

$

94,035

$

108,078

$

60,044

$

69,281

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,968


1,969


1,969


1,969


1,968

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

888


894


900


906


860

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP)

$

94,633

$

92,960

$

107,009

$

58,981

$

68,173

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP)

$

378,532

$

371,840

$

428,036

$

235,924

$

272,692

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

3,375,401

$

3,311,406

$

3,254,203

$

3,239,221

$

3,205,330

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

557,902


559,032


560,173


561,303


560,959

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,672,462

$

2,607,337

$

2,548,993

$

2,532,881

$

2,499,334

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.16

%

14.26

%

16.79

%

9.31

%

10.91

%




















Tangible equity:


















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

3,386,189

$

3,329,705

$

3,272,928

$

3,234,625

$

3,219,690

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

557,360


558,485


559,617


560,756


561,902

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,828,829

$

2,771,220

$

2,713,311

$

2,673,869

$

2,657,788

Total assets (GAAP)

$

35,374,258

$

33,753,752

$

33,259,037

$

32,590,690

$

32,994,443

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

557,360


558,485


559,617


560,756


561,902

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

34,816,898

$

33,195,267

$

32,699,420

$

32,029,934

$

32,432,541

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.12

%

8.35

%

8.30

%

8.35

%

8.19

%




















Tangible common equity:


















Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,828,829

$

2,771,220

$

2,713,311

$

2,673,869

$

2,657,788

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037


145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,683,792

$

2,626,183

$

2,568,274

$

2,528,832

$

2,512,751

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

34,816,898

$

33,195,267

$

32,699,420

$

32,029,934

$

32,432,541

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.71

%

7.91

%

7.85

%

7.90

%

7.75

%




















Tangible book value per common share:


















Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

2,683,792

$

2,626,183

$

2,568,274

$

2,528,832

$

2,512,751

Common shares outstanding

90,588


90,594


90,410


90,199


90,204

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

29.63

$

28.99

$

28.41

$

28.04

$

27.86




















Core deposits:


















Total deposits

$

30,026,327

$

28,846,966

$

28,481,834

$

27,335,436

$

26,920,553

Less: Certificates of deposit

1,884,373


2,014,544


2,234,133


2,487,818


2,570,440

Core deposits (non-GAAP)

$

28,141,954

$

26,832,422

$

26,247,701

$

24,847,618

$

24,350,113




















(In millions, except per share data)


















GAAP earnings adjusted for strategic optimization initiatives and merger related costs:




















Three months ended September 30, 2021










Pre-Tax Income


Earnings Applicable to Common Shareholders


Diluted EPS








Reported (GAAP)

$

125.5

$

93.2

$

1.03








Strategic initiatives

(4.0)


(3.0)


(0.03)








Merger related

9.8


7.3


0.08








Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

131.3

$

97.5

$

1.08








SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

Related Links

www.websteronline.com

Also from this source

Webster Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021...

Webster, Sterling Stockholders Approve Merger...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics