Webster Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Of $1.03 Per Diluted Share

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced earnings applicable to common shareholders of $93.2 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $66.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Earnings per diluted share would have been $1.08 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, adjusting for a net $5.8 million ($4.3 million after tax) of merger related costs and strategic optimization initiatives.

"Webster delivered strong financial performance as evidenced by linked quarter loan growth of 2.7%, excluding PPP, and deposit growth of 4.1%," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "While we continue to deliver for clients, communities, colleagues and shareholders, integration plans for our merger with Sterling are well established and we are prepared to execute the transaction upon receipt of all regulatory approvals."

Highlights for the third quarter of 2021:

Revenue of $313.5 million , an increase of 6.5 percent compared to a year ago.

, an increase of 6.5 percent compared to a year ago. Loan growth of 2.7 percent linked quarter, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, led by commercial and residential which increased 3.3 percent.

Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provision of $7.8 million with a reserve increase of $7.0 million compared to the prior quarter primarily driven by loan growth, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.46 percent, or 1.49 percent excluding $0.4 billion of PPP loans.

with a reserve increase of compared to the prior quarter primarily driven by loan growth, resulting in an allowance coverage of 1.46 percent, or 1.49 percent excluding of PPP loans. Deposit growth of $1.2 billion or 4.1 percent linked quarter, with growth of $741.6 million in demand and interest-bearing checking deposits and $516.4 million in money market deposits.

or 4.1 percent linked quarter, with growth of in demand and interest-bearing checking deposits and in money market deposits. Charges related to merger and strategic optimization initiatives totaled $5.8 million .

. Net interest margin of 2.80 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 54.8 percent.

"Credit quality and economic conditions continued to improve, supporting favorable trends for non-performing loans and net charge-offs in the quarter," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "The strength of our balance sheet continues to position us well for the future."

Line of Business performance compared to the third quarter of 2020

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of September 30, 2021, Commercial Banking had $14.7 billion in loans and leases and $10.2 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$152,556

$132,026





15.5 %

Non-interest income

30,076

20,710





45.2



Operating revenue

182,632

152,736





19.6



Non-interest expense

64,917

66,482





2.4



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$117,715

$86,254





36.5





























Percent



At September 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$14,655

$14,544





0.8 %

Deposits

10,219

8,326





22.7



AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

7,041

6,000





17.4





Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $31.5 million to $117.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $20.5 million to $152.6 million, primarily driven by PPP loan fee acceleration associated with PPP loan forgiveness, loan rates, and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $9.4 million to $30.1 million, driven by higher syndication fees, fair value adjustments on direct investments, and trust and investment service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million to $64.9 million, primarily driven by lower support costs.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of September 30, 2021, HSA Bank had $10.7 billion in total footings comprising $7.3 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$42,074

$39,861





5.6 %

Non-interest income

24,756

27,235





(9.1)



Operating revenue

66,830

67,096





(0.4)



Non-interest expense

32,800

34,789





5.7



Pre-tax, net revenue

$34,030

$32,307





5.3





























Percent



At September 30,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

3,003

2,968





1.2 %

















Deposits

$7,329

$6,976





5.1



Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,427

2,454





39.6



Total footings

$10,756

$9,430





14.1





Pre-tax net revenue increased $1.7 million to $34.0 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.2 million to $42.1 million, due to growth in deposits. Non-interest income decreased $2.5 million to $24.8 million, primarily due to decreases in third-party administrator closure fees. Non-interest expense decreased $2.0 million to $32.8 million, primarily due to reduced compensation and benefits expenses.

Retail Banking

Retail Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and into Westchester County, New York. Retail Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 130 banking centers and 254 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. As of September 30, 2021, Retail Banking had $6.9 billion in loans and $12.5 billion in deposit balances.

Retail Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended September 30,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2021 2020

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$98,028

$83,609





17.2 %

Non-interest income

16,998

21,359





(20.4)



Operating revenue

115,026

104,968





9.6



Non-interest expense

73,480

80,119





8.3



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$41,546

$24,849





67.2





























Percent



At September 30,

Increase/ (In millions)

2021 2020

(Decrease) Loans

$6,925

$7,308





(5.2) %

Deposits

12,475

11,623





7.3





Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $16.7 million to $41.5 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $14.4 million to $98.0 million, driven by PPP loan fee acceleration associated with PPP loan forgiveness, deposit balance growth, and lower interest paid on deposits, partially offset by lower consumer loan balances. Non-interest income decreased $4.4 million to $17.0 million, resulting from lower mortgage banking fee income, partially offset by higher deposit service fees. Non-interest expense decreased $6.6 million to $73.5 million, driven by lower employee-related, occupancy, technology and equipment, and marketing expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020:

Net interest income was $229.7 million compared to $219.3 million .

compared to . Net interest margin was 2.80 percent compared to 2.88 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets declined by 21 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined by 14 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $32.9 billion and grew by $2.0 billion , or 6.5 percent.

and grew by , or 6.5 percent. Average loans totaled $21.5 billion and declined by $0.3 billion , or 1.5 percent.

and declined by , or 1.5 percent. Average deposits totaled $29.8 billion and grew by $2.9 billion , or 10.8 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $7.8 million provision in the quarter, contributing to a $7.0 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The increase in the allowance is based primarily on loan growth. The provision for credit losses reflected a $21.5 million benefit in the prior quarter compared to an expense of $22.8 million a year ago.

provision in the quarter, contributing to a increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The increase in the allowance is based primarily on loan growth. The provision for credit losses reflected a benefit in the prior quarter compared to an expense of a year ago. Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $0.9 million , compared to $(1.2) million in the prior quarter and $11.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02 percent, compared to (0.02) percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago.

, compared to in the prior quarter and a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02 percent, compared to (0.02) percent in the prior quarter and 0.21 percent a year ago. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.46 percent of total loans at September 30, 2021 , compared to 1.43 percent at June 30, 2021 and 1.69 percent at September 30, 2020 . Excluding $0.4 billion of risk free PPP loans, the coverage ratio was 1.49 percent at September 30, 2021 , compared to 1.49 percent at June 30, 2021 excluding $0.8 billion of risk free PPP loans, and 1.80 percent at September 30, 2020 excluding $1.4 billion of risk free PPP loans. The allowance represented 309 percent of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021 compared to 255 percent at June 30, 2021 and 227 percent at September 30, 2020 .

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the third quarter of 2020:

Total non-interest income was $83.8 million compared to $75.1 million , an increase of $8.7 million . This primarily reflects an increase of $9.0 million in other due to fair value adjustments on direct investments; $4.3 million in loan related fees driven by higher syndication and prepayment fees; $1.8 million in deposit service fees driven by higher overdraft and cash management fees; and $1.7 million primarily due to increased investment activity. These increases were partially offset by a $5.6 million decrease in mortgage banking activities which is in line with our strategic choice to originate loans for portfolio along with lower spreads on loans originated for sale and a $2.5 million decrease in HSA fee income due to prior year closure fees from third-party administrator custodial accounts and lower account service related charges.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the third quarter of 2020:

Total non-interest expense was $180.2 million compared to $184.0 million , a decrease of $3.8 million . Total non-interest expense includes a net $5.8 million of merger and strategic initiative related charges compared to $4.8 million of strategic initiatives a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense decreased $4.8 million reflecting a $2.5 million decrease in compensation and benefits, a $1.8 million decrease in occupancy, and a $0.9 million decrease in the reserve for unfunded lines.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the third quarter of 2020:

Income tax expense was $29.8 million compared to $18.3 million , and the effective tax rate was 23.7 percent compared to 20.9 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the quarter primarily reflects the effects of increased pre-tax income in 2021 compared to 2020.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities were $9.4 billion , compared to $8.9 billion at June 30, 2021 and $9.0 billion at September 30, 2020 . The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $44.7 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $49.3 million at June 30, 2021 and $103.1 million at September 30, 2020 . The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $152.9 million of net unrealized gains, compared to $170.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $283.0 million at September 30, 2020 .

Loans:

Total loans were $21.6 billion , compared to $21.5 billion at June 30, 2021 and $21.9 billion at September 30, 2020 . Compared to June 30, 2021 , commercial real estate loans increased by $112.0 million while commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $189.0 million , residential mortgages increased by $311.2 million , consumer loans decreased by $59.3 million , and PPP loans decreased by $447.5 million .

, compared to at and at . Compared to , commercial real estate loans increased by while commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by , residential mortgages increased by , consumer loans decreased by , and PPP loans decreased by . Compared to a year ago, commercial real estate loans increased by $215.1 million and commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by $502.5 million , while consumer loans decreased by $315.1 million and residential mortgages increased by $281.7 million . PPP loans totaled $0.4 billion at September 30, 2021 .

and commercial loans (excluding PPP loans) increased by , while consumer loans decreased by and residential mortgages increased by . PPP loans totaled at . Loan originations for the portfolio were $1.987 billion , compared to $2.333 billion ( $2.269 billion excluding PPP loan originations) in the prior quarter and $1.560 billion ( $1.525 billion excluding PPP loan originations) a year ago. In addition, $57 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $55 million in the prior quarter and $149 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans were $101.8 million , or 0.47 percent of total loans, compared to $120.7 million , or 0.56 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2021 and $162.6 million , or 0.74 percent of total loans, at September 30, 2020 . As of September 30, 2021 , $40.3 million of nonperforming loans were contractually current.

, or 0.47 percent of total loans, compared to , or 0.56 percent of total loans, at and , or 0.74 percent of total loans, at . As of , of nonperforming loans were contractually current. Past due loans were $17.1 million , compared to $18.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $21.8 million at September 30, 2020 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $30.0 billion , compared to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and $26.9 billion at September 30, 2020 . Core deposits to total deposits were 93.7 percent, compared to 93.0 percent at June 30, 2021 and 90.5 percent at September 30, 2020 . The loan to deposit ratio was 71.9 percent, compared to 74.4 percent at June 30, 2021 and 81.2 percent at September 30, 2020 .

, compared to at and at . Core deposits to total deposits were 93.7 percent, compared to 93.0 percent at and 90.5 percent at . The loan to deposit ratio was 71.9 percent, compared to 74.4 percent at and 81.2 percent at . Total borrowings were $1.3 billion , compared to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2021 and $2.3 billion at September 30, 2020 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were 11.61 percent and 14.16 percent, respectively, compared to 8.80 percent and 10.91 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.12 percent and 7.71 percent, respectively, compared to 8.19 percent and 7.75 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2020 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.77 percent, compared to 11.23 percent at September 30, 2020 .

. The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.77 percent, compared to 11.23 percent at . Book value and tangible book value per common share were $35.78 and $29.63 , respectively, compared to $34.09 and $27.86 , respectively, at September 30, 2020 .

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $35.4 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 254 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and Internet banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's third quarter 2021 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 877-407-8289, or 201-689-8341 for international callers. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available on the Webster website ( www.wbst.com ). A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. (Eastern) on October 21, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853, or 201-612-7415 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 13723032.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to complete the merger with Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) our ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from our completed branch consolidations and other strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events; (7) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (8) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (9) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of our investment securities; (10) inflation, changes in interest rates (including the replacement of LIBOR as an interest rate benchmark), and monetary fluctuations; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) our ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by our counterparties and vendors; (16) our ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in laws and regulations (including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; (19) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to us, including impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; (20) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (21) our ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; and (22) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income and other performance ratios, as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)







At or for the Three Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021





June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020













































Income and performance ratios:







































Net income $ 95,713



$ 94,035



$ 108,078



$ 60,044



$ 69,281



Earnings applicable to common shareholders

93,171





91,555





105,530





57,715





66,890



Earnings per diluted common share

1.03





1.01





1.17





0.64





0.75



Return on average assets

1.10 %



1.12 %



1.31 %



0.73 %



0.84 %

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.16





14.26





16.79





9.31





10.91



Return on average common shareholders' equity

11.61





11.63





13.65





7.51





8.80



Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

26.73





24.77





25.54





26.14





25.50













































Asset quality:







































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 314,922



$ 307,945



$ 328,351



$ 359,431



$ 369,811



Nonperforming assets

104,209





123,497





152,808





170,314





167,314



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.46 %



1.43 %



1.54 %



1.66 %



1.69 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.02





(0.02)





0.10





0.17





0.21



Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.47





0.56





0.71





0.78





0.74



Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.48





0.57





0.72





0.79





0.77



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

309.44





255.05





218.29





213.94





227.39













































Other ratios:







































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.12 %



8.35 %



8.30 %



8.35 %



8.19 %

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.71





7.91





7.85





7.90





7.75



Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.39





12.30





12.55





11.99





11.88



Total risk-based capital (a)

13.79





13.70





14.08





13.59





13.47



Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.77





11.66





11.89





11.35





11.23



Shareholders' equity / total assets

9.57





9.86





9.84





9.92





9.76



Net interest margin

2.80





2.82





2.92





2.83





2.88



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

54.84





56.64





58.46





60.27





59.99













































Equity and share related:







































Common equity $ 3,241,152



$ 3,184,668



$ 3,127,891



$ 3,089,588



$ 3,074,653



Book value per common share

35.78





35.15





34.60





34.25





34.09



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

29.63





28.99





28.41





28.04





27.86



Common stock closing price

54.46





53.34





55.11





42.15





26.41



Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40



Common shares issued and outstanding

90,588





90,594





90,410





90,199





90,204



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

90,038





90,027





89,809





89,645





89,630



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,232





90,221





90,108





89,915





89,738















































(a) Presented as preliminary for September 30, 2021 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, the Company elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital for two years followed by a three year transition period ending December 31, 2024. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of September 30, 2021 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans, held-to-maturity debt securities and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL.





WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, 2021





June 30, 2021





September 30, 2020

Assets:





















Cash and due from banks $ 161,369



$ 193,430



$ 181,524

Interest-bearing deposits

2,442,790





1,386,463





60,276

Securities:





















Available for sale

3,410,443





3,262,893





3,304,217

Held to maturity, net

5,986,308





5,623,243





5,723,128

Total securities, net

9,396,751





8,886,136





9,027,345

Loans held for sale

24,969





4,335





29,018

Loans and Leases:





















Commercial

8,159,127





8,417,719





8,612,549

Commercial real estate

6,522,679





6,410,672





6,307,567

Residential mortgages

5,167,527





4,856,302





4,885,821

Consumer

1,731,002





1,790,308





2,046,086

Total loans and leases

21,580,335





21,475,001





21,852,023

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(314,922)





(307,945)





(369,811)

Loans and leases, net

21,265,413





21,167,056





21,482,212

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

75,936





76,874





89,611

Premises and equipment, net

209,573





215,716





250,535

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

557,360





558,485





561,902

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

572,368





570,380





561,021

Deferred tax asset, net

96,489





78,268





76,695

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

571,240





616,609





674,304

Total Assets $ 35,374,258



$ 33,753,752



$ 32,994,443

























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Deposits:





















Demand $ 7,154,835



$ 6,751,373



$ 6,136,814

Health savings accounts

7,329,405





7,323,421





6,976,280

Interest-bearing checking

4,181,825





3,843,725





3,390,921

Money market

3,958,700





3,442,319





3,069,098

Savings

5,517,189





5,471,584





4,777,000

Certificates of deposit

1,884,373





2,014,544





2,570,440

Total deposits

30,026,327





28,846,966





26,920,553

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

655,871





507,124





1,301,822

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

113,334





138,444





433,243

Long-term debt

564,114





565,297





568,846

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

628,423





366,216





550,289

Total liabilities

31,988,069





30,424,047





29,774,753

Preferred stock

145,037





145,037





145,037

Common shareholders' equity

3,241,152





3,184,668





3,074,653

Total shareholders' equity

3,386,189





3,329,705





3,219,690

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 35,374,258



$ 33,753,752



$ 32,994,443



























WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2021





2020





2021





2020

Interest income:





























Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 196,273



$ 188,001



$ 572,728



$ 600,709

Interest and dividends on securities

43,362





51,009





133,895





164,687

Loans held for sale

57





229





201





588

Total interest income

239,692





239,239





706,824





765,984

Interest expense:





























Deposits

4,571





12,598





16,104





59,246

Borrowings

5,430





7,385





16,413





32,274

Total interest expense

10,001





19,983





32,517





91,520

Net interest income

229,691





219,256





674,307





674,464

Provision for credit losses

7,750





22,750





(39,500)





138,750

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

221,941





196,506





713,807





535,714

Non-interest income:





























Deposit service fees

40,258





39,278





122,166





117,687

Loan and lease related fees

10,881





6,568





27,056





20,032

Wealth and investment services

9,985





8,255





29,475





24,096

Mortgage banking activities

1,525





7,087





5,486





14,185

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,666





3,695





10,802





10,899

Gain on investment securities, net

-





-





-





8

Other income

17,460





10,177





38,249





21,607

Total non-interest income

83,775





75,060





233,234





208,514

Non-interest expense:





























Compensation and benefits

105,352





104,019





310,706





305,637

Occupancy

12,430





14,275





42,090





43,005

Technology and equipment

28,441





27,846





84,081





83,151

Marketing

3,721





3,852





9,452





10,640

Professional and outside services

7,074





9,223





37,875





21,044

Intangible assets amortization

1,124





1,089





3,395





3,013

Loan workout expenses

203





612





924





1,497

Deposit insurance

3,855





4,204





11,560





13,944

Other expenses

18,037





18,876





55,164





57,485

Total non-interest expense

180,237





183,996





555,247





539,416

Income before income taxes

125,479





87,570





391,794





204,812

Income tax expense

29,766





18,289





93,968





44,235

Net income

95,713





69,281





297,826





160,577

Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,542)





(2,391)





(7,567)





(6,819)

Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 93,171



$ 66,890



$ 290,259



$ 153,758

































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,232





89,738





90,186





90,235

































Earnings per common share:





























Basic $ 1.03



$ 0.75



$ 3.23



$ 1.71

Diluted

1.03





0.75





3.22





1.70



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021





June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 196,273



$ 185,919



$ 190,536



$ 189,010



$ 188,001 Interest and dividends on securities

43,362





45,586





44,947





46,874





51,009 Loans held for sale

57





53





91





181





229 Total interest income

239,692





231,558





235,574





236,065





239,239 Interest expense:



































Deposits

4,571





5,094





6,439





8,651





12,598 Borrowings

5,430





5,612





5,371





10,485





7,385 Total interest expense

10,001





10,706





11,810





19,136





19,983 Net interest income

229,691





220,852





223,764





216,929





219,256 Provision for credit losses

7,750





(21,500)





(25,750)





(1,000)





22,750 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

221,941





242,352





249,514





217,929





196,506 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

40,258





41,439





40,469





38,345





39,278 Loan and lease related fees

10,881





7,862





8,313





9,095





6,568 Wealth and investment services

9,985





10,087





9,403





8,820





8,255 Mortgage banking activities

1,525





1,319





2,642





4,110





7,087 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

3,666





3,603





3,533





3,662





3,695 Other income

17,460





8,392





12,397





12,731





10,177 Total non-interest income

83,775





72,702





76,757





76,763





75,060 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

105,352





97,754





107,600





122,754





104,019 Occupancy

12,430





14,010





15,650





28,024





14,275 Technology and equipment

28,441





27,124





28,516





29,122





27,846 Marketing

3,721





3,227





2,504





3,485





3,852 Professional and outside services

7,074





21,025





9,776





11,380





9,223 Intangible assets amortization

1,124





1,132





1,139





1,147





1,089 Loan workout expenses

203





327





394





261





612 Deposit insurance

3,855





3,749





3,956





4,372





4,204 Other expenses

18,037





18,680





18,447





18,985





18,876 Total non-interest expense

180,237





187,028





187,982





219,530





183,996 Income before income taxes

125,479





128,026





138,289





75,162





87,570 Income tax expense

29,766





33,991





30,211





15,118





18,289 Net income

95,713





94,035





108,078





60,044





69,281 Preferred stock dividends and other

(2,542)





(2,480)





(2,548)





(2,329)





(2,391) Earnings applicable to common shareholders $ 93,171



$ 91,555



$ 105,530



$ 57,715



$ 66,890





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

90,232





90,221





90,108





89,915





89,738





































Earnings per common share:



































Basic $ 1.03



$ 1.02



$ 1.18



$ 0.64



$ 0.75 Diluted

1.03





1.01





1.17





0.64





0.75

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,





2021













2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 21,538,513



$ 197,015





3.60 %









$ 21,870,740

$ 188,865

3.40 % Investment securities (a)

8,911,291





43,868





2.01













8,762,692



52,154

2.47

Federal Home Loan and Federal

Reserve Bank stock

76,212





290





1.51













91,232



600

2.62

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

2,334,986





896





0.15













102,059



26

0.10

Loans held for sale

11,328





57





2.03













31,211



229

2.94

Total interest-earning assets

32,872,330



$ 242,126





2.92 %











30,857,934

$ 241,874

3.13 % Non-interest-earning assets

2,021,962





























2,057,503











Total Assets $ 34,894,292



























$ 32,915,437





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 7,182,116



$ -





- %









$ 6,228,436

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,346,239





1,463





0.08













6,953,641



2,073

0.12

Interest-bearing checking, money

market and savings

13,363,703





1,794





0.05













11,167,653



3,983

0.14

Certificates of deposit

1,957,286





1,314





0.27













2,589,888



6,542

1.00

Total deposits

29,849,344





4,571





0.06













26,939,618



12,598

0.19



















































Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase and other borrowings

544,311





721





0.52













1,225,616



608

0.19

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

120,714





492





1.59













449,085



2,528

2.20

Long-term debt (a)

564,692





4,217





3.22













569,425



4,249

3.25

Total borrowings

1,229,717





5,430





1.82













2,244,126



7,385

1.33

Total interest-bearing liabilities

31,079,061



$ 10,001





0.13 %











29,183,744

$ 19,983

0.27 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

439,830





























526,363











Total liabilities

31,518,891





























29,710,107





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,230,364





























3,060,293











Total shareholders' equity

3,375,401





























3,205,330











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 34,894,292



























$ 32,915,437











Tax-equivalent net interest income









232,125



























221,891





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(2,434)



























(2,635)





Net interest income







$ 229,691

























$ 219,256





Net interest margin

















2.80 %





















2.88 %

















































(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021













2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 21,477,967



$ 574,984





3.54 %









$ 21,270,350

$ 603,100

3.75 % Investment securities (a)

8,878,820





136,727





2.09













8,554,646



167,027

2.67

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

77,040





909





1.58













108,788



2,716

3.33

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

1,434,552





1,419





0.13













89,989



222

0.32

Loans held for sale

11,515





201





2.33













25,944



588

3.02

Total interest-earning assets

31,879,894



$ 714,240





2.98 %











30,049,717

$ 773,653

3.43 % Non-interest-earning assets

1,968,707





























2,017,159











Total Assets $ 33,848,601



























$ 32,066,876





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 6,800,456



$ -





- %









$ 5,525,573

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,414,332





4,720





0.09













6,854,101



7,973

0.16

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

12,579,762





5,117





0.05













10,427,634



22,848

0.29

Certificates of deposit

2,146,218





6,267





0.39













2,841,385



28,425

1.34

Total deposits

28,940,768





16,104





0.07













25,648,693



59,246

0.31



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

522,638





2,216





0.56













1,366,292



5,318

0.51

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

131,606





1,539





1.54













870,063



13,145

1.98

Long-term debt (a)

565,866





12,658





3.22













563,805



13,811

3.52

Total borrowings

1,220,110





16,413





1.85













2,800,160



32,274

1.55

Total interest-bearing liabilities

30,160,878



$ 32,517





0.14 %











28,448,853

$ 91,520

0.43 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

373,609





























433,207











Total liabilities

30,534,487





























28,882,060





























































Preferred stock

145,037





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

3,169,077





























3,039,779











Total shareholders' equity

3,314,114





























3,184,816











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 33,848,601



























$ 32,066,876











Tax-equivalent net interest income









681,723



























682,133





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(7,416)



























(7,669)





Net interest income







$ 674,307

























$ 674,464





Net interest margin

















2.85 %





















3.03 %





(a) For purposes of the yield/rate computation, unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available for sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021





June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,172,345



$ 7,473,758



$ 7,530,066



$ 7,687,300



$ 7,722,838 Asset-based lending

986,782





943,961





907,421





890,598





889,711 Commercial real estate

6,522,679





6,410,672





6,338,056





6,322,637





6,307,567 Residential mortgages

5,167,527





4,856,302





4,668,945





4,782,016





4,885,821 Consumer

1,731,002





1,790,308





1,856,895





1,958,664





2,046,086 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,580,335





21,475,001





21,301,383





21,641,215





21,852,023 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(314,922)





(307,945)





(328,351)





(359,431)





(369,811) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,265,413



$ 21,167,056



$ 20,973,032



$ 21,281,784



$ 21,482,212





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 7,280,258



$ 7,545,398



$ 7,650,367



$ 7,662,828



$ 7,683,879 Asset-based lending

956,535





937,580





896,093





874,221





922,653 Commercial real estate

6,510,100





6,365,830





6,303,765





6,363,776





6,260,114 Residential mortgages

5,036,329





4,738,859





4,720,703





4,821,199





4,914,368 Consumer

1,755,291





1,825,772





1,910,392





2,007,226





2,089,726 Total Loan and Lease Balances

21,538,513





21,413,439





21,481,320





21,729,250





21,870,740 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(308,279)





(332,522)





(364,358)





(375,080)





(363,552) Loans and Leases, net $ 21,230,234



$ 21,080,917



$ 21,116,962



$ 21,354,170



$ 21,507,188



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021





June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 40,774



$ 57,831



$ 60,103



$ 71,499



$ 75,080 Asset-based lending

2,139





2,403





2,430





2,622





3,789 Commercial real estate

15,972





12,687





13,743





21,222





8,784 Residential mortgages

19,327





21,467





42,708





41,033





41,498 Consumer

23,558





26,353





31,437





31,629





33,485 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 101,770



$ 120,741



$ 150,421



$ 168,005



$ 162,636





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ -



$ -



$ 102



$ 175



$ 175 Residential mortgages

1,759





1,934





1,695





1,544





3,899 Consumer

680





822





590





590





604 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 2,439



$ 2,756



$ 2,387



$ 2,309



$ 4,678 Total nonperforming assets $ 104,209



$ 123,497



$ 152,808



$ 170,314



$ 167,314

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 5,537



$ 3,154



$ 7,395



$ 8,918



$ 3,821 Asset-based lending

-





-





-





1,175





- Commercial real estate

821





1,679





699





3,003





329 Residential mortgages

3,447





4,690





5,241





10,623





9,291 Consumer

7,158





8,829





7,036





8,720





8,349 Total past due 30-89 days

16,963





18,352





20,371





32,439





21,790 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

107





25





50





445





- Total past due loans and leases $ 17,070



$ 18,377



$ 20,421



$ 32,884



$ 21,790

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2021





June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020

Beginning balance $ 307,945



$ 328,351



$ 359,431



$ 369,811



$ 358,522

Provision

7,898





(21,574)





(25,759)





(992)





22,753

Charge-offs:





































Commercial non-mortgage

1,706





431





1,164





7,876





12,085

Asset-based lending

-





-





-





-





10

Commercial real estate

17





163





5,157





688





1,399

Residential mortgages

88





1,105





380





105





546

Consumer

1,965





1,703





2,594





2,673





1,717

Total charge-offs

3,776





3,402





9,295





11,342





15,757

Recoveries:





































Commercial non-mortgage

137





824





209





232





1,978

Asset-based lending

-





2





1,424





33





-

Commercial real estate

5





10





3





3





47

Residential mortgages

672





782





1,158





190





521

Consumer

2,041





2,952





1,180





1,496





1,747

Total recoveries

2,855





4,570





3,974





1,954





4,293

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

921





(1,168)





5,321





9,388





11,464

Ending balance $ 314,922



$ 307,945



$ 328,351



$ 359,431



$ 369,811



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures









































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.









































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less time deposits, including brokered time deposits. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items from reported earnings applicable to common shareholders. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.















































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2021





June 30, 2021





March 31, 2021





December 31, 2020





September 30, 2020

Efficiency ratio:





































Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 180,237



$ 187,028



$ 187,982



$ 219,530



$ 183,996

Less: Foreclosed property activity (GAAP)

(142)





(137)





91





(836)





(201)

Intangible assets amortization (GAAP)

1,124





1,132





1,139





1,147





1,089

Strategic initiatives (non-GAAP)

(4,011)





1,138





9,441





38,265





4,786

Merger related (non-GAAP)

9,847





17,047





-





-





-

Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 173,419



$ 167,848



$ 177,311



$ 180,954



$ 178,322

Net interest income (GAAP) $ 229,691



$ 220,852



$ 223,764



$ 216,929



$ 219,256

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP)

2,434





2,487





2,495





2,577





2,635

Non-interest income (GAAP)

83,775





72,702





76,757





76,763





75,060

Other (non-GAAP)

327





309





277





291





297

Loss on hedge terminations (GAAP)

-





-





-





3,680





-

Income (non-GAAP) $ 316,227



$ 296,350



$ 303,293



$ 300,240



$ 297,248

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

54.84 %



56.64 %



58.46 %



60.27 %



59.99 %







































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:





































Net income (GAAP) $ 95,713



$ 94,035



$ 108,078



$ 60,044



$ 69,281

Less: Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

1,968





1,969





1,969





1,969





1,968

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected (GAAP)

888





894





900





906





860

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization (non-GAAP) $ 94,633



$ 92,960



$ 107,009



$ 58,981



$ 68,173

Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis (non-GAAP) $ 378,532



$ 371,840



$ 428,036



$ 235,924



$ 272,692

Average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,375,401



$ 3,311,406



$ 3,254,203



$ 3,239,221



$ 3,205,330

Less: Average preferred stock (non-GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets (non-GAAP)

557,902





559,032





560,173





561,303





560,959

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,672,462



$ 2,607,337



$ 2,548,993



$ 2,532,881



$ 2,499,334

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

14.16 %



14.26 %



16.79 %



9.31 %



10.91 %







































Tangible equity:





































Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 3,386,189



$ 3,329,705



$ 3,272,928



$ 3,234,625



$ 3,219,690

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

557,360





558,485





559,617





560,756





561,902

Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,828,829



$ 2,771,220



$ 2,713,311



$ 2,673,869



$ 2,657,788

Total assets (GAAP) $ 35,374,258



$ 33,753,752



$ 33,259,037



$ 32,590,690



$ 32,994,443

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (GAAP)

557,360





558,485





559,617





560,756





561,902

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 34,816,898



$ 33,195,267



$ 32,699,420



$ 32,029,934



$ 32,432,541

Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.12 %



8.35 %



8.30 %



8.35 %



8.19 %







































Tangible common equity:





































Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,828,829



$ 2,771,220



$ 2,713,311



$ 2,673,869



$ 2,657,788

Less: Preferred stock (GAAP)

145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,683,792



$ 2,626,183



$ 2,568,274



$ 2,528,832



$ 2,512,751

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 34,816,898



$ 33,195,267



$ 32,699,420



$ 32,029,934



$ 32,432,541

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

7.71 %



7.91 %



7.85 %



7.90 %



7.75 %







































Tangible book value per common share:





































Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,683,792



$ 2,626,183



$ 2,568,274



$ 2,528,832



$ 2,512,751

Common shares outstanding

90,588





90,594





90,410





90,199





90,204

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 29.63



$ 28.99



$ 28.41



$ 28.04



$ 27.86









































Core deposits:





































Total deposits $ 30,026,327



$ 28,846,966



$ 28,481,834



$ 27,335,436



$ 26,920,553

Less: Certificates of deposit

1,884,373





2,014,544





2,234,133





2,487,818





2,570,440

Core deposits (non-GAAP) $ 28,141,954



$ 26,832,422



$ 26,247,701



$ 24,847,618



$ 24,350,113









































(In millions, except per share data)





































GAAP earnings adjusted for strategic optimization initiatives and merger related costs:









































Three months ended September 30, 2021





















Pre-Tax Income





Earnings Applicable to Common Shareholders





Diluted EPS

















Reported (GAAP) $ 125.5



$ 93.2



$ 1.03

















Strategic initiatives

(4.0)





(3.0)





(0.03)

















Merger related

9.8





7.3





0.08

















Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 131.3



$ 97.5



$ 1.08



















SOURCE Webster Financial Corporation

