Webtalk Expands Professional Networking Capabilities with New Contact Management Offering

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webtalk Inc. announced today the expansion of its universal SocialCRM contact manager to include home and personal service providers.

The home and personal service provider expansion completes Webtalk's all-in-one universal SocialCRM. The first of its kind, this CRM tool is built to manage all professional relationships outside the office. Contacts inside the contact manager are now sorted into the following categories:

Webtalk Webtalk

Consumer to Consumer CRM – for managing friend, family and colleague contacts.

Consumer to Business CRM – for managing home and personal service provider contacts.

Business to Consumer CRM – managing current and prospective customer/client contacts

Business to Business CRM – for managing vendor, employee/contractor, investor and partner contacts.

"Through our new CRM offering, all the daily social connections we may take for granted, such as babysitters, landscapers, plumbers, etc., can be located and utilized to kick start the next professional venture," said RJ Garbowicz, CEO and founder of Webtalk. "Our goal is to help refuel current businesses and make our members' daily lives outside the business world more efficient and fulfilling."

Going beyond the traditional, alphabetized phonebook, an individual's complete network of social contacts can be divided between personal and professional, and subcategorized further. Tool features like integrated contact groups, searchable tags, time stamped notes, and complete contact information cards allow for better contact management and recall of details around past social interactions.

Finally, the relationship values tab enables control of the member's newsfeed algorithm to prioritize whose updates are seen first, as well as the order of search results when seeking professionals recommended by the member's network. A level of privacy and security is also granted through the platform's connection process that defaults to only allowing data published publicly to be accessed until additional data-access permissions have been granted on an individual basis.

To learn more visit www.webtalk.co or ask a current member for a link to join Webtalk's invite-only Beta launch.

About Webtalk

Founded in 2011, Webtalk invested several years in research and development, building a revolutionary social-marketplace search engine based on trust to be powered by a market defining all-in-one networking platform. The company's focus is to organize and validate the world's information, surrounding people and businesses, to create a trustworthy virtual economy. Currently, over 5 million people in more than 150 countries around the world use Webtalk to seamlessly manage all business and personal relationships, but soon they will use Webtalk to conduct due diligence on individuals and entities prior to completing a transaction. Webtalk's mission is simple; help the world create more success. For more information, please visit www.webtalk.co.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Interdependence PR for Webtalk

[email protected]; 949-777-2485

SOURCE Webtalk