WeBuildTheWall Praised by DOH Security Chief Chad Wolf, Who Welcomed Cooperation With the US Border Patrol in Recent Visit

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeBuildTheWall is proud to announce that it recently received the endorsement of DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, and the US Border Patrol, who praised its efforts to secure the US border during a visit to the Sunland Park border wall just this past Wednesday. It is an honor to have the support of one of America's chief defense leaders and WeBuildTheWall looks forward to further cooperation moving forward. With smuggling and other illegal operations such a pervasive threat at the border, Wolf recognized that private organizations joining the fight to secure the southern border is tremendously important, even referring to it as a "game-changer" for the future.

WeBuildTheWall's goal to set an example for how the entire border wall can be effectively, affordably, and responsibly completed. Additionally, WeBuildTheWall has taken great efforts to make its walls eco-friendly, yet stronger and more effective, in preventing illegal incursions and more advanced technology.

WeBuildTheWall is preparing for future projects that will yield high impact results, just like its first two sites, and donations can be made by calling (888) 299-WALL. Wolf further recognized the efforts of WeBuildTheWall and its adherence to the law by stating at his recent El Paso press conference, "Obviously, when you're talking about a border wall system you have to do that in close connection with CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection), the Army Corps of Engineers and the like. The requirements that they have are pretty robust...It has to meet certain requirements. So if there are going to be private entities that do that, we want to make sure that we're talking to them."

On a local level, the U.S. Border Patrol is also supportive and excited about WeBuildTheWall's new endeavors. El Paso Sector Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol Gloria Chavez commented, during Wolf's visit that "The border wall structure is a critical tool for our enforcement strategy...whether it's privately own or government-owned, I welcome it because I know it's a proven concept...The border wall works."

While the Sunland Park wall was a significant proof of engineering concept, as the security barrier was constructed along one of the most topographically challenging sections of the entire southern border, the wall being constructed near McAllen, Texas is slated to be a monumental leap in size. At 3.5 miles long, it will be seven times the length of the New Mexico wall. It is also setting a precedent for the government to potentially build more cost-effective and better-performing border barriers. The wall is slated to be completed within three weeks of the site work conclusion, which, in this case, is primarily clearing brush from the land, at half the typical cost of a similar project.

WeBuildTheWall CEO/Founder Brian Kolfage commented on the recent news, regarding DHS and CBP support, "There are huge plans on the horizon for us to help secure our border from transnational criminal organizations known as Mexican cartels." He further referred to the new wall as "3.5 miles of pure excellence in 21st-century human engineering."

Whether it is on a national or local scale, the vocal and strong support that WeBuildTheWall received from DHS and CBP shows that it is making a difference in the war to secure the border from criminals and any potential national security threats. WeBuildTheWall stands ready to continue and further expand our cooperation with the government in our shared goal of a safe and law-abiding southern border.

About We Build the Wall, Inc.

We Build the Wall, Inc. is a Section 501(c)(4) nonprofit Florida Corporation, with a mission to unite private citizens that share a common belief in providing national security for our Southern Border through the construction, administration and maintenance of physical barriers inhibiting illegal entry into the United States. WeBuildTheWall, Inc. evolved after Brian Kolfage launched a GoFundMe campaign on Dec. 17, 2018, which raised over $20 Million and continues accepting online contributions at http://www.webuildthewall.us, with 100% of the funds raised to be used in the execution of our mission and purpose. For further information, please visit http://www.webuildthewall.us or follow on social media.

