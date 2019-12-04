WeBuildTheWall's Primary Contractor Fisher Industries Awarded $270 Million Government Project for Border Wall

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary contractor for We Build The Wall, Inc. - Fisher Industries - was just awarded a $270 million project to design and build 31 miles of high-tech border fencing in the Yuma Sector of Arizona along the southern border perimeter of the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County.

WeBuildTheWall

Fisher and We Build The Wall are currently building a new 3.5-mile-long wall near McAllen, Texas. This privatized new wall will be the first of its kind, built right on the banks of the Rio Grande, helping to stop illegal persons from entering the USA, instead of miles inland on the levees like the Army Corps of Engineers is currently building.

WeBuildTheWall also just recently received a shining endorsement from DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and the U.S. Border Patrol, who praised its efforts to secure the U.S. border during a visit to the Sunland Park border wall which was completed in June.

On a local level, the U.S. Border Patrol is also supportive and excited about WeBuildTheWall's new endeavors. El Paso Sector Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol Gloria Chavez commented during Wolf's visit that "When that wall got built, everything changed for us and we were able to manage the border."

WeBuildTheWall CEO/founder Brian Kolfage commented on the recent news. "This proves that everything we have been doing this past year is working. The American people rising up to donate $20 million in 20 days is what spurred this. The huge endorsement from DHS Secretary Chad Wolf last week and now helping our contractor secure contracts to secure our nation. We are making a difference $1 at a time and we won't stop until our border is secure."

Senator Kevin Cramer (ND) joined in to endorse the project as well. "I am glad to see more progress being made to secure the southern border and I am grateful to see a good North Dakota company like Fisher Industries getting some of the work. I know they will do very well, performing high-quality work at a good bargain - all for the security of the people of the United States."

About We Build the Wall, Inc.

We Build the Wall, Inc. is a Section 501(c)(4) nonprofit Florida Corporation with a mission to unite private citizens that share a common belief in providing national security for our Southern Border through the construction, administration and maintenance of physical barriers inhibiting illegal entry into the United States. We Build The Wall, Inc. evolved after Brian Kolfage launched a GoFundMe campaign on Dec. 17, 2018, which raised over $20 million and continues accepting online contributions at http://www.webuildthewall.us, with 100% of the funds raised to be used in the execution of our mission and purpose. For further information, please visit http://www.webuildthewall.us or follow on social media.

