Webull -- Zero-Commission Broker Dealer Starts Paper Trading Competition

The Webull Paper Trading Competition is done in preparation for a much bigger, real-money trading competition in the second-half of 2019. While paper trading competitions allow users to trade on a T+0 basis, real-money trading competitions adhere to market rules. Both competitions are designed to improve people's financial literacy and reward those that put forth time and effort into their trading strategy.

Webull Financial LLC has been in the retail trading space since only May of last year, but they already boast hundreds of thousands of trading accounts. The company's market data app is used globally by over 9 million users for real-time market updates as well as paper trading. The paper trading feature allows users to test out investment strategies and see what hypothetical positions and portfolios would look like.

Webull's comprehensive market data platform makes sure that users do not have to leave the app in order to get all the technical and fundamental information that they need. Webull's charts hold over 25 different indicators and the time interval data can be boiled down to minute-by-minute intervals. With side-by-side chart comparisons, traders can even compare individual stocks against industry ETFs.

Once users have practiced enough on the paper trading feature of the platform, they can stay logged into Webull to execute on their learnings with real funds in their Webull Financial account. With the app's built-in trading platform, users can open a cash or margin account with zero minimums and trade with zero commission. If Webull traders have the risk appetite for it, they can open a margin account with Webull. [1]

[1] Margin accounts need $2000+ in net equity in order to take advantage of 2X or 4X leverage. Some tickers cannot be bought with leverage or can only be bought with 2x leverage.

