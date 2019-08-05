Webull Announces its August Referral Competition

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero commission trading and in-depth market data, has launched an August referral competition where participants can win either a Nintendo Switch or a MacBook Air. At the end of this event, the top 5 users that bring in the most successfully funded referrals* will win a MacBook Air. The next five (those who place 6th to 10th) will win a Nintendo Switch come the end of August.

*Referral = Successfully opened brokerage account that funds the account with $100 or more with initial deposit.

The details are as follows.

Event Duration: From August 1st, 2019 , 00:00 ET to August 30th, 2019 , 16:00 ET

, to , During the event, there will be a leaderboard that will monitor all users for the number of funded referrals they bring in from August 1st to August 30 th . At the end of the competition, the top 5 users on the leaderboard will win a MacBook Air . T he next five users on the leaderboard (those who place 6th to 10th) will win a Nintendo Switc h.

. At the end of the competition, the top 5 users on the leaderboard will win a MacBook Air he next five users on the leaderboard (those who place 6th to 10th) will win a Nintendo Switc Ranking Rules: A referral will only be counted if their initial deposit is at least $100 and made within 30 days of said referral's account approval. If there ends up being more than ten people at the top of the leaderboard with the same amount of funded accounts, rewards will be given to the first ten users to achieve said number of funded accounts.

and made within 30 days of said referral's account approval. If there ends up being more than ten people at the top of the leaderboard with the same amount of funded accounts, rewards will be given to the first ten users to achieve said number of funded accounts. Participating in this event doesn't mean you can't join the referral program, too. Successfully funded referrals will get you a share of stock worth $8 - $1000 each. You will also be able to get a $10 gift card and a $50 gift card if you bring in one successfully funded referral account and three successfully funded referral accounts respectively.

Learn more about the August referral competition here.

Webull Financial LLC has been in the retail trading space since only May of last year, but they already boast hundreds of thousands of trading accounts across the United States. The company's market data app is used globally by over 10 million users for real-time market updates as well as paper trading and ticker fundamentals. All these features are gathered together to ensure users can test out trades and make smarter trading decisions.

Webull's comprehensive market data platform makes sure that users do not have to leave the app in order to get all the technical and fundamental information that they need. Webull's charts hold over 25 different indicators and the time interval data can be boiled down to minute-by-minute intervals. With side-by-side chart comparisons, traders can even compare individual stocks against industry ETFs.

All these features are supported by Webull's Live Help desk, which ensures Webull's customer issues, no matter how big or small, are resolved. Users can reach our customer service representatives through the Live Help button, social media, or email us at customerservice@webull.com.

To learn more about Webull Financial LLC visit the website at www.webull.com.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA. System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Risk Disclosure: Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. free stock trading refers to $0 commissions for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull App in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free. To learn more about Webull Financial LLC and its app, please visit www.webull.com.

For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit https://www.webull.com/policy.

