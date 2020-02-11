Webull Announces Winner at Conclusion of Inaugural WeTrader Competition

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero commission trading and in-depth market data, is pleased to announce Alex Wong as the winner of its inaugural Webull WeTrader Competition. The five week event allowed traders of all experience levels to participate in a paper trading competition for a chance to win prizes and give back to the community.

The competition, which consisted of two parts – the Weekly Trading Competitions and the Grand Prize Round – gave beginner and experienced traders the opportunity to win prizes ranging from Amazon gift cards to a new car. Those with the top 10 most profitable portfolios at the end of the four week period were invited to compete in a final round to win either a Tesla Model 3 Standard or $40,000 to pay off their student loans. Out of the 10,500 participants, Wong was named winner, and opted to receive the $40,000 cash prize.

"We were thrilled by the number of experienced and amateur traders who participated in our WeTrader Competition, and thank those who took this opportunity to explore new strategies and improve their skills," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "Our hope is that our traders now feel more confident, and will be excited to participate again this year."

As part of the WeTrader Competition, Webull agreed to multiply all positive returns by 0.1% and donate the sum to Shriners Hospitals for Children®. The end amount, which totaled $50,000, will be used by the hospital to provide cutting-edge care for pediatric health needs.

"Shriners is dedicated to offering top quality care to young patients with congenital conditions and complex medical needs, regardless of the families' ability to pay," said Ryan West, associate program director, corporate partnerships at Shriners Hospitals for Children®. "Donations help make sure these children receive the care they need, so we are grateful to Webull and the WeTrader Competition participants for their generosity."

Shriners Hospitals for Children® changes lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. With locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, telehealth sites and outreach programs, the health care system provides advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Webull aims to offer an excellent experience to its users through an all-in-one, self-directed investment platform, as well as offering advanced and intelligent investment tools and services. Its multi-platform accessibility is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced traders, providing users with zero commission trading, free real-time quotes (provided by NASDAQ Last Sale data feed), extended trading hours, 24/7 online help, and much more.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children®

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, please visit shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

