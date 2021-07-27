Webull Financial Announces Winners of Three-Year Anniversary Giveaway

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, is pleased to announce the winners of its 3rd anniversary promotion. The month-long contest awarded three Webull traders a Tesla Model 3.

The in-app promotion, which was open to traders of all experience levels, required participants to complete tasks to receive opportunities to spin the Webull Anniversary Wheel. The tasks included sharing the event to social media, opening a Webull brokerage account (for participants without existing accounts), and referring new users to the platform. Each spin awarded one entry into a lottery for a Tesla Model 3 and guaranteed a free stock or a Level 2 Quotes subscription (powered by Nasdaq TotalView).

"We were excited to see the amount of Webull traders who participated in this promotion," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "Webull wouldn't be where we are today without our loyal customer base, and we are so grateful to have them along for the ride. We can't wait for the continued evolution of our app and all that is to come in the next three years and beyond."

Out of the nearly 224,000 users who participated in Webull's 3rd Anniversary Promotion, the three winners that were drawn are Dustin Boike of Fayette, IA; Alex Moore of Pearl City, IL; and Jason Pennington of Maryville, TN. All shall receive their very own Tesla Model 3 in Fall/Winter of 2021.

"I have been a loyal Webull customer since October of 2020. I've always been interested in investing and when I found out that Webull offers zero-commission trading, I was intrigued," said winner Dustin Boike. "I downloaded the app and was instantly impressed by how easy it was to navigate around. The information, tools, and data Webull provides is very helpful for all traders. And of course, I appreciate the promotions! Thanks Webull for having an amazing app and my new Tesla!"

This contest concluded just prior to the launch of fractional share trading across the Webull platform.

For more information about Webull, please visit www.webull.com.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC

Related Links

www.webull.com

