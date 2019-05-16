Webull Financial, the Zero-Commission Broker-Dealer Announces Paper Trading Competition

A paper trade is simulated trading which allows investors to practice buying and selling securities without risking real money. While learning, the investor can make paper trades and record them by hand to keep track of their hypothetical trading positions and portfolio.

In further realization of one of its core company objectives, which is to democratize trading worldwide, Webull has embarked upon the sponsoring of Paper Trading Competitions, to educate and incentivize the investing public, in particular those persons who may be intimidated by the idea of trading in the stock markets. Benefit of Paper Trading (or "simulated trading") allows investors to practice buying and selling securities in testing new investment strategy before employing that strategy in a live account.

Webull's "Paper Trading" competition is designed to adhere to real market rules, so that the user has the opportunity to have as close an experience with reality as possible. The user will have the benefit of improving their financial literacy and the satisfaction of being recognized for their performance with cash and non-cash prizes.

The top three traders (3) each day and the top three (3) traders each week will receive monetary prizes.

The Paper Trading Competition is a pre-cursor in preparation for a much bigger, real-money trading competition in the second-half of 2019 which is to be announced by Webull in the coming weeks. Terms and Conditions are attached at the end of this document.

About Webull

Webull Financial has been in the retail trading space since only May of last year, but they already boast hundreds of thousands of trading accounts. The company's market data app is used globally by over 9 million users for real-time market updates as well as paper trading. Webull's market data platform streamlines the process by the APP user in obtaining the technical and fundamental information needed and the execution of the trade desired. Webull's Market Data platform offers charts with twenty-five (25) indicators with intervals of minute to minute updates.

Once users have practiced enough on the paper trading feature of the platform, they can stay logged into Webull to execute on what they learned utilizing with real funds in their Webull Financial account. With the APP's built-in trading platform, users can open account with zero minimums and trade with zero commission.

All these features are supported by Webull's Live Help desk, which ensures Webull's customer issues, no matter how big or small, are resolved. Users can reach our customer service representatives through the Live Help button, social media, or email us at customerservice@webull.com.

To learn more about Webull Financial LLC, the app, or visit the website at www.webull.com

Important Disclosures

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Risk Disclosure: Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment.

Free trading of stocks refers to $0 commissions for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply.

Download the Webull APP in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free. To learn more about Webull Financial LLC and its APP, please visit https://www.webull-us.com/introduce?hl=en. For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.webull.com/policy.

