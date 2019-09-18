Webull Named One Of GoBankingRates "Best Investment Apps"

GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the best financial institutions and interest rates nationwide, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to savings strategies, managing a budget and getting out of debt.

Webull is a financial company with the customer at heart, the internet as its foundation, and technology as its lifeblood. Webull's leaders have extensive experience in both the internet and financial industries. They are committed to synergizing technology with finance to provide reliable, professional, intelligent, and efficient products and services. The company's ultimate goal is for its customers to "Enjoy Tech, Enjoy Investing."

"At Webull, we believe that individuals are an important part of the market and should not be ignored. They should be empowered with better information, tools, services, opportunities, and lower costs," said Webull's CEO, Anthony Denier. "Webull's inclusion in this piece strengthens our belief that technology is the modern investor's best friend. Our technology enhances the users trading capabilities in terms of time, scale, and technique."

Driven by technology, and empowered by finance, Webull aims to offer an All-In-One self-directed investment platform that provides excellent user experience, as well as advanced and intelligent investment tools and services.

Webull's multi-platform accessibility is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced traders, providing users with zero commission day trading, free real-time quotes* (*Nasdaq Last Sale), extended trading hours, 24/7 online help, and more.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

Risk Disclosure: System response and account access times may vary due to a variety of factors, including trading volumes, market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Trading of stocks and all other investment products involves substantial risk of loss and it is not suitable for every investor. The value of stocks may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. Free stock trading refers to zero commission for Webull Financial LLC self-directed individual cash or margin brokerage accounts that trade U.S. listed securities via mobile devices or Web. Relevant SEC & FINRA fees may apply. Download the Webull stock trading app in the Apple App store or Google Android Store for free.

For Webull's terms and conditions, please visit https://www.webull.com/policy.

