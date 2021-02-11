Webull Partners with Ticker Tocker to Improve Trader Education

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, today announced its partnership with trading education and empowerment platform, Ticker Tocker, to enrich trading education on the Webull platform.

Ticker Tocker, whose overarching mission is to provide education to traders of all levels, has developed a collection of exclusive eBooks and instructional material for Webull users to improve their investing knowledge and get more insight into the stock market. The first in the series, Trading 101, officially launches today, and consists of six primary topics that focuses on the basics of stock ownership, different order types, achieving best price, managing systematic and non-systematic risk, and various exchanges (NYSE, Nasdaq).

Webull users looking for deeper insight will have access to Ticker Tocker's market experts, also known as Leaders, in real-time during market hours providing them with assurance and peace of mind they will not be trading alone. Through the partnership, Webull users will also have access to Ticker Tocker's 24-hour media stream consisting of live content providing commentary and analysis on current market events. For Webull users, Ticker Tocker offers tailored solutions to help all traders reach their investment goals. Once the training is complete, traders will gain complimentary access to Nasdaq Level 2 Advance.

"Client education is a top priority for us," said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. "By working with Ticker Tocker, we can deliver premier educational content from experienced pros, and help to educate our clients on identifying better trading and investment opportunities in the market."



This is Webull's first education-focused partnership, and Ticker Tocker's first strategic partnership with a self directed broker dealer.

"As there are inherent risks and opportunities in investing, it is vitally important individuals have the necessary education and tools before making any decision," said Joseph Murphy, CEO of Ticker Tocker. "Our partnership with Webull, renews our ongoing mission to empower investors with the proper knowledge and resources to successfully navigate any market environment."

In addition to the content current available to Webull users, Ticker Tocker educational material covers multiple asset classes including stocks, foreign exchange, options and cryptocurrencies.

Ticker Tocker's educational material will be available on all Webull platforms, including the mobile application and website.

For more information, please visit www.webull.com, or to learn more about Ticker Tocker, please visit www.tickertocker.com.

About Webull Financial LLC

Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.

About Ticker Tocker

Ticker Tocker is a web-based platform that provides invaluable education and insightful training to help individuals reach their investment goals, whether they are a novice, experienced or professional trader. Ticker Tocker offers education and empowerment so individuals can take control of their financial destiny.

SOURCE Webull Financial LLC

Related Links

www.webull.com

