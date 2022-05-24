BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeCare4® (www.wecare4.com), the global and diverse community, platform, and portfolio of resources for all caregivers and other stakeholders interested in Helping Those Who Care For Others™ is excited to announce that the Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) (www.adp.org) has awarded WeCare4® the prestigious Digital Directory of the Year award at their Annual Convention this month.

WeCare4® Wins ADP Digital Directory of the Year Award and Certifies as an ADP Trusted Local Publisher™️

The ADP Directory Excellence Awards competition is a judge and peer voted recognition of the best of the best in the Directory Publishing industry in both directory and marketing expertise. Criteria for judging for this Digital Directory of the Year Award included overall experience of the website including content, design, use of photos and videos, user interaction, load speed, presentation of advertising, and mobile adaptability.

WeCare4® has also been certified as an ADP Trusted Local Publisher™. This distinction demonstrates to current or potential customers that WeCare4® offers best practices, an excellent client relationship, and trustworthy data, including security and privacy protection. Businesses which list in the WeCare4® Marketplace can apply for the ADP Trusted Local Business™️ Seal and must pass a thorough certification process to earn the seal, which offers consumers a higher level of trust. In addition to their listing in the WeCare4® Marketplace, Trusted Local Businesses are assured a premium listing in ADP's national online Trusted Local Directory™️ that will serve as a single point of contact for optimizing and correcting listings on the major platforms allowing a higher online ranking and an increased local presence for the business.

"Congratulations to Carol Greco, Founder and CEO of WeCare4®, for her 2022 Digital Directory of the Year win at the Association of Directory Publishers' Annual Convention," said Cindi Aldrich, ADP President and CEO. "This award is the ultimate mark of distinction. WeCare4® was justly recognized as the best of the best by members of the directory publishing industry."

"WeCare4®️ should be proud to be honored as the 2022 Digital Directory of the Year," said Chris Heilbock, ADP Chairman of the Board, Hibu. "WeCare4®️ exemplifies the best practices and highest standards of an online directory."

"We are honored to be recognized by ADP with this prestigious Digital Directory of the Year award and to be certified as a Trusted Local Publisher™️. It is very important to the people we serve to easily access the resources they need knowing that they can truly trust WeCare4® as well as businesses with the Trusted Local Business™ Seal that will be listed in our Marketplace," noted Carol Greco, WeCare4® Founder and CEO.

"Both the Digital Directory of the Year award and the Trusted Local Publisher™ certification are indicative of the value that WeCare4® is commited to provide through all sections of the platform to the entire community WeCare4® is intended to serve," said John Greco, WeCare4® Advisory Board Chair.

About WeCare4®

WeCare4® (www.wecare4.com) is a d/b/a of CJ Star Enterprises (CJS), a New Jersey LLC founded and owned by Managing Member, Carol Greco. Family Care Necessities™ (FCN) is also a d/b/a of CJS. Founded in 1991, FCN was originally a child/eldercare agency and consultancy and is currently a purveyor of telehealth services. WeCare4®'s initial focus is on building this community for caregivers of the aging and will expand to other care segments including adults and children with special needs. See Highlights of the WeCare4® Value Proposition (https://www.wecare4.com/forums-details/23), including the WeCare4® Career Center, Marketplace, News/Articles, Forum, Education, Social Channels, and more.

About Association of Directory Publishers (ADP)

The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP) (www.adp.org) is an international trade association serving the directory publishing industry since 1898. ADP membership includes online and print publishers, app developers and designers, advertising agencies and suppliers to the online, mobile, and print publishing industry. The directory publishing industry is the original "local search engine," widely known as the medium that brings buyers to sellers at the exact moment they are ready to buy. As this ever-evolving world of "search" expands, whether it is print, online, social networks, or mobile devices, ADP will continue to be at the forefront to assist its members in connecting buyers to sellers.

Media Contact :

Carol Greco, Founder and CEO

[email protected]

+1 908-902-9542

SOURCE WeCare4®