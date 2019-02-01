WeConvene Welcomes Arctic Securities - Client and Brand Ambassador in The Nordic Markets

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeConvene, the world's largest investor access platform for the capital markets, today welcomes Arctic Securities, one of the Nordic Region's leading independent investment banks to its Investor Access platform. In addition to being a client, Arctic Securities will also be WeConvene's brand ambassador among other Nordic capital markets participants.

The Nordic region is an exceptionally important capital markets ecosystem and is home to some of the largest companies, asset managers and sell side firms in the world. In the Nordic region, Arctic Securities stands out as a leader providing corporate finance transactions and advisory services, securities sales and trading as well as equity and credit research.

Commenting on the announcement, CEO Radek Barnert said, "We are very excited to welcome the entire Arctic Securities team to our investor access platform, we know that they will be able to deliver a truly seamless experience to their buy side and issuer clients when they organise investor access events." Barnert further commented, "The news today that NASDAQ is buying the Oslo exchange highlights the importance of this region and all of its constituents, we are truly pleased to have Arctic as a brand ambassador in the region."

Mr. Ivar Larsen, Arctic Securities Head of Sales, stated, "Arctic Securities is pleased to be adopting the WeConvene event management platform for our corporate access, research and sales teams. WeConvene's leading edge platform will help us achieve greater distribution, efficiency and deliver a better experience for our clients." He added, "The Nordic capital market is important globally and we are excited to help WeConvene grow its presence here."

The Arctic team has already gone live on the WeConvene platform with the support of the WeConvene Customer Support team via remote and onsite training across their multiple locations.

