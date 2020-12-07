WeCool Toys Announces Top Picks and Best-Sellers

POINT PLEASANT, N.J., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WeCool Toys, the creators of the award-winning Compound Kings and Activity Kings brands and a leader in the slime and arts & crafts categories, announces its top picks and best-sellers this holiday season that can also help soothe anxiety and reduce screen time. From award-winning compounds including the new Compound Kings Mix & Mash Deluxe Slime Kit to new activity kits such as the award winning Activity Kings Pura Loom Bracelet Maker, WeCool Toys has something for everyone this holiday, including the perfect stocking stuffer ideas.

Crazy Cleanz Hand Sanitizers and Soaps WeCool Top Holiday Gifts

The company also recently launched Crazy Cleanz, a new line of hand sanitizers and soaps. Designed to fascinate and amaze the senses with new textures and scents, the Crazy Cleanz product line offers children a fun and unique way to sanitize for the recommended 20 seconds.

"We know that the pandemic, virtual learning and the election has caused anxiety in our children to rise rapidly over the past few months, but our line of slime, compounds and activity toys can help reduce these stressors and are also fun too," says Jeff Osnato, president of WeCool Toys. "To encourage kids to wash their hands, we also developed a fun line of sanitizers and soaps using unique textures and fun scents under our newly launched Crazy Cleanz brand."

The top 2020 holiday line-up includes the new Activity Kings arts & crafts line up, including:

Activity Kings: DIY Hydro Bottle - Hydration just got a lot more fun with the iLY Hydro Bottle from Activity Kings! This kit comes with everything kids need to personalize their very own hydro bottle! Ages 6+, MSRP $16.99





- Activity Kings DIY Scruncheeze Loom Kit is an ideal DIY kit for kids aged 6+. Our ultimate kit includes easy to follow instructions and everything you need to make 10 fashionable scrunchies! Ages 6+, MSRP: . Activity Kings: Pura Loom Bracelet Maker - The new iLY Pura Loom Bracelet Maker by Activity Kings is the easiest way to make the most beautiful and trendy friendship bracelets! Learn different techniques to make a variety of textured and colorful bracelets for you and your friends! Ages 6+, MSRP $19.99 .

The Compound Kings best-sellers includes:

Glitzy Bingsu – The Glitzy Bingsu beads make the hottest trend in Slime! This high quality and scented slime make the most crispy, crunchy, bubble-poppy slimes in the world. You can't quite replicate the sounds these beads make with other types of slime ingredients. These scented bead slimes are available in Pink, Blue, Purple, or Green. Styles may vary. The beads are made of a lightweight straw material that creates tons of air pockets during play, which is why it produces the most satisfying ASMR your ears will ever hear. The only limit is your imagination! Ages 4+, $4.00





Compound Kings: Mix & Mash Deluxe Slime Kit - Compound Kings Mix & Mash Tub Pink Slime is everything you need! Compound Kings Slime is a great stress reducer for anxious children. Our moldable, soft compound formula is not only super fun but also ideal for relaxation & multiple sensory stimulation. Our non-toxic soft slime toys let your kids poke, stretch, pull, and mold the putty as they want. The therapy slime is non-sticky, easy to clean, and perfect for kids. Ages 4+, MSRP $13.99





New, must-have hand sanitizers and soaps, which make the perfect stocking stuffers, include:

Crazy Cleanz 20 Second Soap Bags (3pk) - Crazy Cleanz 20 Second Soap is powerfully formulated to kill bacteria & germs on contact within 20 seconds of hand washing. Crazy Cleanz 20 Second Soap makes hand washing more fun! MSRP $19.99 .





The entire WeCool Toys product portfolio including the Compound Kings, Activity Kings and Crazy Cleanz line, are available now on Amazon.com, Walmart, Target nationwide.

