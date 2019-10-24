WeCruitr Fights Back Against The Robots That Dehumanize The Job Search And Interviewing Process

WESTFIELD, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeCruitr, a startup venture founded by CEO Jack Kelly, announces the launch of WeCruitr.io, a social media platform dedicated to job seekers, recruiters and hiring managers.

Lately, the job search experience is cold, inhumane, rude and devoid of feedback critical to advancement in the interviewing process. Technology has replaced real-life people and it's only getting worse. WeCruitr's goal is to bring back human interactions, conversations, feedback, respect and dignity to the job search experience.

WeCruitr.io has a searchable directory of over 5,000 recruiters across a variety of industries and geographic regions.

Job seekers and hiring managers will be able to connect with top-tier recruiters using an AI-driven search functionality, which will ensure quality matches.

Creating a profile on WeCruitr.io is quick, easy and completely free.

Recruiters have the ability to post open positions to the WeCruitr job board for free as well.

Users can reach out to have direct conversations with our messaging feature.

"We want to eliminate the time, effort and frustration associated with a job search. After working a long and pressure-filled day, job seekers return home tired, but are forced to spend hours surfing tedious job boards, filling out endless applications and feeling that their resume went into some internet black hole. Precious time is taken away from their family, friends and other social engagements," said Kelly.

This is more than a site—it is a mission to change the job search experience for the better. WeCruitr intends to fight to the end to push back against the technology that is making people miserable and offer a better solution that will bring peace of mind. With recruiters and job seekers connecting, communicating and collaborating together, WeCruitr will help everyone to succeed.

Kelly is a successful recruiter with over 20 years of experience and over 5,000 total placements. He is also a Senior Contributor to Forbes.com and possesses keen insights into what people are experiencing during the job search and interview process.

If you would like more information on WeCruitr, please call Jack Kelly at 212-997-5061, or email at Jack@WeCruitr.com.

