Wedbush Futures Partners with The Small Exchange

Traders of all account sizes can invest and manage risk across several asset classes with efficient and standardized futures contracts through the Small Exchange. The Small Exchange products will be cash-settled and initially span equities, metals, and foreign exchange in a way that is more manageable and accessible than traditional futures products. The association with Wedbush Futures will help facilitate the trade of these new products using Wedbush's proven clearing, customer service, and technology support.

"With the official launch date of The Small Exchange approaching, we have committed to support our clients with access to the exchange on day one," said Bob Fitzsimmons, Executive Vice President, Fixed Income, Commodities, and Stock Lending at Wedbush. "Wedbush looks forward to working with The Small Exchange to continue expansion of our market access offering."

"Having Wedbush Futures and their robust set of clearing solutions on board for our June 1st launch is key in The Small Exchange's mission to bring futures products to more people," said Don Roberts, The Small Exchange President and CEO. "We believe that Wedbush will help create a strong foundation for trading the Smalls."

About Wedbush Futures

Wedbush Futures, a division of Wedbush Securities Inc., is one of the largest non-bank Futures Commission Merchants ("FCM") in the United States. The division specializes in clearing and financing activities for professional traders and Introducing Brokers. Located in Chicago, Wedbush Futures is at the forefront of our business, with deep industry specialization and a distinguished track record in financial securities. Our client relationships are built on trust and supported by our firm, which is rooted in experience, stability, and innovation. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including private client services and institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology. Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of holding company, Wedbush Capital, which also includes affiliated firms. For more information, please visit www.wedbushfutures.com.

About Small Exchange

Based in Chicago, The Small Exchange – backed by award-winning industry innovators and powered by a proprietary matching engine – is a registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Small Exchange's mission is to become the world's largest customer-centric futures exchange, bridging the futures product gap for investors of all sizes by providing appropriately sized futures products that are capital efficient, simple to use, and easy to understand for all participants. The company will facilitate the trading of exchange-created proprietary products for all types of market participants including, but not limited to market makers/liquidity providers, Introducing Brokers (IBs), Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms and hedge funds, all with a primary focus on the public retail customer. Please visit www.thesmallexchange.com for more information.

