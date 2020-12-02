Wedbush Securities Adds The Bluestein Group to its Expanding Philadelphia Area Office

Mark has dedicated his 29-year career to delivering personalized investment services for his clients. He leverages his expertise in integrated wealth management and planning services, designed for high net-worth individuals, families, and businesses. Prior to joining Wedbush Securities, Mark spent the past 13 years as Managing Director of Investments at Wells Fargo Advisors, and the previous 15 years between Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. He brings with him more than $180MM in assets under management.

Michelle joins the Bluestein Group as the team's Registered Client Services Associate. She began her 25-year career in financial services with Penn Mutual working in sales and marketing before spending 18 years with Vanguard as an asset transfer specialist and investment consultant. Most recently she worked as a Financial Advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors.

"We are excited to be a part of Wedbush's growth in this part of the country," stated Mark Bluestein. Being able to run our goal-based, individually-tailored service for our clients is objective number one, and having the freedom that the Wedbush platform provides, allows us help our clients thrive and achieve their financial targets."

Frank Story adds, "Having The Bluestein Group join our new office in Radnor brings added synergy to our Bailey Quinn Financial Consultant Group who joined back in September. We are thrilled Mark and Michelle chose Wedbush. They bring such depth of experience and superior client service, and we look forward to further serving clients in the greater Philadelphia area."

Mark received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Political Science from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. Michelle earned her Bachelor's degree in Communications from Temple University in Philadelphia, PA.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

