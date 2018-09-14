Wedbush Securities Appoints Danny Nadalalicea to New Post: Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

"I am excited to a part of the Wedbush team," states Danny Nadalalicea. "We are in a unique position to take our technology platform to a new level. Wedbush is a nimble organization that allows IT to turn challenges into opportunities in short order, and I am very much looking forward to deploying best-in-class technology to better serve our clients and colleagues alike."

Co-Presidents Richard M. Jablonski and Gary L. Wedbush add, "Wedbush is strengthening its commitment to technology excellence and innovation by establishing this new CIO leadership role and including the position as a member of the Firm's Executive Committee. We eagerly welcome Danny's extensive technology management experience in the financial services industry, and look forward to the firm's accelerated advancements under his leadership."

Prior to joining Wedbush, Danny spent 12 years with CLSA, Ltd, in technology management roles, with the last two and a half years as its Managing Director and Chief Information officer. Before this he was Chief Technology Officer with SetClear, and Vice President, Senior Software Engineer with G-Trade.

Danny received his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Queens College and is a veteran of the United States Army, where he served as a Cryptologic Linguist.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

