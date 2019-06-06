Wedbush Securities Appoints Sean Satterfield as Managing Director, Investments in the Firm's Honolulu Office

Sean began his career as a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley in Hawaii and has held several executive roles in wealth management at UBS Financial Services, and most recently at Wells Fargo Advisors in Honolulu. Sean states, "I am honored to be a part of the Wedbush 'Ohana' that has been serving our Honolulu market since 1969. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to bring the best in class services to our Hawaiian islands."

"Wedbush Securities has been a part of the Hawaiian landscape since the firm expanded with the acquisition of Noble, Cooke & Co. in 1969, and takes pride in its connection to the community," says Chris Mone, EVP and Head of Wealth Management for Wedbush Securities. "Sean's work and top-tier service within the community, ensures the excellence our clients have come to expect from Wedbush, and we welcome his addition to our Wedbush family."

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sean earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana. He is an active member in his community, serving as a board member of the Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and the Punahou O-Men. Additionally, he volunteers at the Boy Scouts of America and Special Olympics Hawaii. Away from the office, Sean enjoys volleyball, coaching football and wrestling, weight-training, running marathons, and traveling with his wife and two children.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial industry providing our clients with a wide range of services; including institutional sales, correspondent clearing services, equity research, corporate and municipal finance, equity market making, fixed income trading, prime brokerage, and wealth management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with 100 registered offices, the firm focuses on dedicated service, client financial safety, continuity, and advanced technology.

