Wedbush Securities Expands Investment Banking Group

Matt has nearly 25 years working in finance; most recently as an equity research analyst with Guggenheim Partners, where he covered restaurants and online foodservice, including Domino's Pizza, Dunkin Brands, Starbucks, and GrubHub. He began his senior-level coverage of restaurants and food companies at SunTrust and has also held senior roles with Thomas Weisel Partners, Oppenheimer, and Lazard.

"Joining Wedbush, which has renowned research in restaurants and retail, and is poised for major growth as a firm, was an easy choice for me," stated Matt DiFrisco. "I look forward to bringing Wedbush's domain expertise in restaurants and retail companies to our corporate and institutional clients."

Burke Dempsey adds, "Matt is well-regarded in the restaurant and retail sector. He will provide valuable advice to both corporates and investors on financing and M&A opportunities in this rapidly changing landscape. Aligning investment banking with our well-regarded restaurant and retail research, sales and trading Wedbush now has an excellent value proposition to offer the sector at a critical moment."

Matt received his Bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

