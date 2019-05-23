Wedbush Securities Senior Vice President of Equity Research Laura Chico, Ph.D. Initiates Coverage on Six Stocks in the Healthcare and BioTech Space - ACER, ACOR, ALNX, BIIB, DOVA and SAGE

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce that Senior Vice President of Equity Research, Laura Chico, Ph.D., initiates coverage on six stocks in the Healthcare and BioTech space. Initiations are on the following: Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER), Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (ACOR), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), Biogen Inc (BIIB), Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DOVA), and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE).

Laura joined Wedbush in April and brings her nearly two decades of industry and academia experience to her coverage and states, "I'm happy to begin contributing to Wedbush's high-quality research platform. This marks an exciting time in the biotech sector as many small- and mid-cap companies are driving innovation, particularly in the orphan disease and CNS space."

David Nierengarten, Ph.D., Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Equity Research adds, "Laura's launch brings significant breadth to our biotechnology research team, adding new therapeutic areas under coverage, as we continue to expand our Healthcare research offering."

