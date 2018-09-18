Wedbush Securities Welcomes Equity Research Veteran Daniel Ives as Managing Director, Equity Research Covering the Software and Technology Sector

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Ives, Managing Director of Equity Research in the Technology group. His addition to the firm's robust Equity Research team represents a commitment to extending the company's footprint in the software and technology sector. Daniel is based in Wedbush's New York offices.

Daniel has been on Wall Street for almost two decades as a well-known analyst covering the software and broader technology sector. Prior to joining Wedbush, Daniel served as Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Technology Research at GBH Insights and an executive role at Synchronoss Technologies. Before this he was Managing Director and Senior Analyst at FBR Capital Markets for 16 years, where he focused on leading the firm's enterprise software and technology efforts.

Daniel states, "Wedbush is building one of the highest quality research departments on Wall Street in my opinion and I am so excited to be joining the firm at this time to help further build out the technology franchise for the coming years."

Jesse Bigelow, Wedbush Securities' Director of Research adds, "Daniel represents Wedbush's ongoing commitment to further build our capabilities within the technology vertical. His extensive experience in this space, along with his deep relationships in the public and private sector, will assist in our continuing efforts to deliver a highly proprietary research product to our buyside partners."

Daniel received his B.S. in Finance from Penn State University and his MBA from the University of Maryland.

