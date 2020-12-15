Wedbush Securities Welcomes Veteran Corporate Wealth Strategist Andrew Hutcheson as Senior Vice President and Branch Manager

In his more than 20 years in the financial services business, Andrew has become a subject matter expert as it pertains to executive compensation and planning, advising wealthy families, large and small corporations both privately held and publicly traded, their principals and their advisors. Prior to joining Wedbush, he served as a Managing Director with Alex Brown, a division of Raymond James. Andrew was with UBS before Alex Brown, where he was a Senior Retirement Plan Consultant and a Senior Portfolio Manager, leading the Corporate Services team for the Endeavor Financial Group, and was responsible for business development in the field of Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation for the entire firm. He began his wealth management career with Edward Jones Investments, where he became a performance leader for its western region and also led its retirement plan business.

"Joining Wedbush is a great opportunity for me to run my corporate and C-Suite-centric practice while growing an office and increasing awareness of the Wedbush brand," stated Andrew Hutcheson. "I have a long history of recruiting hungry financial advisors and right now the timing is perfect for me to have the best of both worlds."

Frank Epinger adds, "Having Andrew a part of the Wedbush family at a time when we are expanding and improving our wealth management business is a bit of kismet. His expertise with corporate wealth strategy and ultra-high net worth individuals and families is part of the firm's long-term growth vision and we are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the firm."

Andrew received his Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Government, and is also a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist and Accredited Asset Management Specialist.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

SOURCE Wedbush Securities

Related Links

http://www.wedbush.com

