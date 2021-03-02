Wedbush Securities Welcomes Veteran Wealth Manager Elan Hiutin as Managing Director, Investments

Elan brings more than 19 years in financial services to the firm, where he advises clients on the best investment path for their future, with specialization on fixed income and municipal bonds. His career as a financial advisor began in 2002 with M.L. Stern & Co., which merged into Southwest Securities in 2008, and was subsequently acquired by Hilltop Securities Inc. in 2015. It was Elan's time as a U.S. Marine, that became the driving force behind his strong work ethic and code of conduct.

"I chose Wedbush Securities because the company is headquartered in my hometown of Los Angeles," stated Elan Hiutin. "As a very proud Angeleno, I know the firm has deep roots in this city since its founding in 1955. With Wedbush, I believe that there are no limits of how I can help my clients achieve their investment needs."

Andrew Hutcheson adds, "I am thrilled to have Elan on board our team. His enthusiasm, excitement, and expertise are going to be vital for our continued growth. I fully expect Elan to play a major role in our footprint in Pasadena, and Greater Los Angeles as well. His commitment to success will serve as a benchmark for other advisors that will only help us all in the future."

Elan is a retired United States Marine and an active member of his community, volunteering with a number of youth-related health and wellness organizations.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

