Wedbush Securities Welcomes Wealth Management Veteran Robert Spawn as Managing Director, Regional Executive of the Pacific North Region

Rob has more than 38 years of experience dedicated to retail wealth management, where he served as a Financial Advisor, Trust Consultant, Sales Manager and Complex Director / Regional Director, with firms including Merrill Lynch, UBS, RBC and JPMorgan, in offices throughout the United States. Rob was also honored as one OnWallStreet's Top 100 Branch Managers of 2017. Just prior to joining Wedbush, Rob founded Stella Consulting, focusing on recruitment, organizational consulting and expert witness services.

"Beyond the personal relationships, what attracted me to Wedbush are its formidable business lines, capabilities, and current expansion efforts within Wealth Management," stated Rob Spawn. "I am proud to be a part of Wedbush and its vision for the future."

Don Gorsch adds, "Rob has spent the better part of the past four decades in service of clients and advisory teams. He is a proven leader and his vast recruiting experience is a complement for our growth initiatives and we are thrilled to have him as part of our Wealth Management field leadership team."

Rob received his B.A. in Business Administration from Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont. He also holds a (California) Life and Health insurance License, he is a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP), is an ABA Certified Trust Financial Advisor (CTFA), as well as being a FINRA Arbitrator.

About Wedbush Securities

Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

SOURCE Wedbush Securities

Related Links

http://www.wedbush.com

