Wedding Flower Trends of 2021 Influenced by the Pandemic

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wedding trends that have emerged this year reflect a nostalgic wish to escape lockdown and celebrate in the beauty of the natural world with those we love. So far in 2021, wedding vendors such as Melbourne florist, Amazing Graze Flowers, have experienced a rise in couples opting for outdoor and rustic wedding celebrations for their big day.

In particular, barn, winery and waterfront weddings have been popular. Many couples have opted for the rustic wedding trend in these settings with romantic, feminine bridesmaids' attire, a natural approach to hair and makeup, and soft, meandering wedding flowers that match the environment.

Opulent nature-inspired wedding bouquets feature a combination of flowers and greenery. These are cleverly pieced together into visually pleasing arrangements that have a straight-from-the-garden look. Whether it's a combination of one or two shades or a bold mixture of vibrant colours and luscious greenery, this is the look to go for when looking to keep up with the trends.

Widely known for their fast flower delivery Melbourne-wide, Amazing Graze Flowers are also among the city's leading wedding florists. They source flowers from local growers to ensure the freshest and best blooms are supplied for the big day. They also make seasonal recommendations to ensure the highest quality blooms.

The Amazing Graze Flowers team have been busily working with couples who had postponed their 2020 wedding, hoping for a joyous and jubilant mood-boosting ceremony early this year. They've created arrangements for numerous whimsical and magical setups, featuring an abundance of pampas grass, eucalyptus, ferns and monsteras.

Amazing Graze Flowers is confident that flowers will shine throughout the autumn and winter wedding seasons, playing their part in creating a wild and wonderful vibe. They say that after a long period of isolation and restrictions, people want to have fun in bright, vibrant environments that incorporate all sorts of colours.

To speak with an experienced florist about upcoming wedding plans (or to spoil someone special with a bunch of blooms just because) call Amazing Graze Flowers or shop online with same-day flower delivery Melbourne-wide.

