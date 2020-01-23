Wedgewood Weddings Announces New Southern California Venue

DOWNEY, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedgewood Weddings today announced 'Rio Hondo by Wedgewood Weddings', a new wedding and event center added to their collection of nearly 50 venues. The venue is located at the Rio Hondo Golf Club located midway between Orange County and Los Angeles and will offer the company's well renowned all-inclusive wedding packages that include all the essential services needed for an elaborate wedding to engaged couples.

Couples can enjoy dramatic scenery including lush green views, manicured landscaping, and a multi-tier waterfall that makes gorgeous surroundings in photos.

"We are so excited to have been awarded the contract by the City Council and Staff, and we look forward to building a great partnership with the City and the community," says Kevin Lyons, VP of Operations at Wedgewood Weddings. "Rio Hondo Golf Club is beautiful and the well-designed clubhouse will enable Wedgewood Weddings to use our expertise in golfer services and full-service banquets to make the facility the gathering place for residents and local communities."

Features and benefits of Rio Hondo by Wedgewood Weddings include:

Elegant styling with modern amenities

Beautiful, multi-tier waterfall for gorgeous photo opportunities

Contemporary ballroom with floor-to-ceiling windows that fill the space with natural light

Venue tours at Rio Hondo start Sunday, February 2. For more information on weddings and events at this beautiful facility and the company's other wonderful locations, visit WedgewoodWeddings.com.

About Wedgewood Weddings: Since 1986, the Zaruka family has operated Wedgewood Weddings with one specific vision in mind: make the wedding planning process easy and stress-free. With the company's four all-inclusive wedding packages, couples can enjoy booking a beautiful venue along with essential wedding services, such as catering, DJ, cake, flowers, officiant, photo booth, and more. Now, Wedgewood Weddings hosts over 3,000 weddings each year and has achieved over 5,000 five-star reviews and multiple awards for its outstanding service.

