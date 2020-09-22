Wedia Launches the Wedia Content Picker to Connect your DAM with your App Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In our omnichannel environment, brands need to constantly create, update and personalize content for their prospects and customers. A DAM solution helps them find and share marketing and brand assets with the various stakeholders involved in the creation of this content. The Wedia Content Picker connects customers' DAMs with their app ecosystem to accelerate productivity and drive more value from their digital assets.

The connector integrates the Wedia DAM with everyday marketing tools: Microsoft Office suite, Adobe Creative Suite, CMS and Social Media Management Systems etc. Collaborators within an organization can now quickly access approved assets regardless of the application they are working in.

The Content Picker saves companies valuable time switching from one platform to another, finding the perfect/correct asset. Employees can open their DAM directly from their preferred tools, and find and insert images and videos into documents, e-mails, presentations or websites.

"We are releasing the Wedia Content Picker as the link between your Martech stack and your DAM because we believe that it will enable the DAM as the single source of truth, ensuring consistency across all your channels and all your messages", said Olivier Grenet, CTO of Wedia. "We designed it to be configurable, easy to use and easy to integrate into multiple tools to achieve our ultimate goal: pushing the DAM as close as possible to the marketer in their everyday work and tools, rather than pulling users to the DAM."

About Wedia

Wedia is a provider of enterprise marketing solutions designed to help large organizations efficiently manage, customize and deliver their marketing assets for more relevance, impact and overall business success.

Users of Wedia's Enterprise DAM platform benefit from streamlined digital asset management processes, improved compliance, and enhanced brand experiences across all channels.

Recognized by industry analysts Gartner and Forrester, Wedia powers the global customer experience strategies of 250 international brands.

The company has offices in New York City, Paris and Frankfurt.

Contact Info

Name: Julien Fauvel

Email: [email protected]

Address: 12 East 49th Street, 11th floor New York, NY 10017, USA

Phone: +1 203 903 0667

Website: https://www.wedia-group.com/

SOURCE Wedia

Related Links

https://www.wedia-group.com/

