WEEDCon Cannabis Rock N' Roll Golf Tournament Benefits Charity, Attracts Celebs

The tournament will be separate but in conjunction with this years WEEDCon - a cannabis education and networking expo promoting the medical benefits of cannabis and CBD. With the 2018 US Farm Bill legalizing hemp, the medical benefits of cannabis including help with sleeplessness, anxiety, pain relief and even anti-tumor properties are being recognized.

The WEEDCon cannabis conference will include a Dispensary Buyers Luncheon with Cannabis Chef of the Year Chef Matt sponsored by Ispire and Dime Industries, the WEEDCon Cup awards, education speakers, the Dime Industries Play Pen and special entertainment. Guests will enjoy live music with Edward (Ed) Roth (Robby Krieger of the Doors, Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr) with John Haynes on bass, Kenny Williams on drums and singer Lenka Shockley.

Sponsored by Sun Brand, Immersia and Dime Industries, the two day WEEDCon expo will require attendees to be tested or vaccinated for covid to enter. Immersia will provide attendees with same day testing. Immersia is an information, communication and educational hub for the cannabis industry. Connecting brands, dispensaries, and consumers with media content, software and DNA science driven product recommendations.

7 Points Cannabis, Amplified Farms, Ape Premium Cannabis, Apex Extractions, Artery Pay, Black Market Cannabis, Bloom Network, Buddy Buddy Indoor, Buddy's Chocolate Haus, California Label Products, Cannagars, Calyfx, Clique Farming Company, Chef Matt, Clade9, Clone Goddess, Cosmic Distribution, Cream of the Crop Gardens, Deibel Bioscience Labs, Dime Industries, Dr. Dabber, Elevated Global Supply, Encore Labs, Eureka Vapor, Flav RX, Endos Brand, Evergreen Distribution, Koan, From the Earth, Growpacker, High Tide Distribution, Fiddlers Greens, Sol Spirit Farm, Hollister Cannabis Co., Have Hash, Ispire, LA Cannabis Co., Medcare Farms, Mohave Reserve, Mojave Green Company, New World Packaging, Nine Tree Hill Organics, Nug, Originals Family Farms, Project Cannabis, Resonate Blends, Revelry Supply, Riverview Farms, Rove Brand, Sense Distribution, Sun Brand, Temeka Group and V-Syndicate.

www.weedconproductions.com, www.safetyharborkids.org

CONTACT: [email protected]

