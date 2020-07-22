WEEDCon Sets Safety Standard For Cannabis Events

WEEDCon has taken the lead in providing the cannabis industry with a safety protocol for events with adherence to the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health Order Reopening Safer At Work And In The Community For Control Of COVID-19. In the Revised Order, issued July 14, 2020, cannabis dispensaries and cannabis ancillary healthcare services are exempt from the current lockdown rules as long as they maintain strict adherence to The Order and to the social (physical) distancing protocol. 1

"In these difficult times, it is essential that WEEDCon provides this service to our dispensary buyers," says WEEDCon President, Petrie Alexandra Williams. "Online events just don't do the trick for cannabis - we need to see, taste and try the product – it's essential." One of the first licensed cannabis event companies, WEEDCon's themed events are designed for buyers to meet brands and distributors to keep the supply chain open and introduce buyers to new products for consumers.

Sponsored by Mohave Reserve and SparqOne, WEEDCon West "Summer Sun Splash" will include the Mohave Reserve Farmers Market, the Fiddlers Greens Health and Wellness Area, and A Taste of Cannabis sponsored by SparqOne. No cannabis is sold at the event and WEEDCon will donate all attendee donations to support college, career, music and art programs for inner city youth through Safety Harbor Kids.

Cannabis, widely accepted as treatment for ailments including sleeplessness, anxiety, inflammation and pain, appears to be a treatment for cancer. According to the US Government website www.cancer.gov, "Cannabinoids may cause antitumor effects by various mechanisms, including induction of cell death, inhibition of cell growth, …Cannabinoids appear to kill tumor cells but do not affect their nontransformed counterparts and may even protect them from cell death."1

Brands exhibiting include Mohave Reserve, Kushy Punch, Manzanita Naturals, Mother Nature's Remedy, Nabis Distribution, Riverview Farms, CBD & Herbs, Rove, Green Eyes Farms, Buddy's Chocolate Haus, CDXX Flavors, Fiddlers Greens, High Tide Distro, The Packaging Company, Chef Matt, Edibles List Magazine, APOP Media, Safety Harbor Capital, EventHi and On The Nose PR.

To request an invitation visit www.weedconproductions.com .

1 https://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov

2 https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/cam/hp/cannabis-pdq

Contact John Williams 310-699-1416

