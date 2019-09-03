Weedmaps and Cova Roll Out the Next Generation of Live Online Menus

Cova is one of the first POS systems to integrate with the new Weedmaps API, which accelerates real-time menu updates to reflect more accurate pricing and up-to-the-minute inventory. The new platform offers faster performance, improved reliability, ease-of-use, and scalability. Cannabis retail operators and their staff can manage their product catalog from the centralized Cova hub, eliminating the need for double entry or manual updates to Weedmaps, saving significant time and reducing the chance of human error.

For cannabis customers, all this automation adds up to a better shopping experience. When they find the most convenient location or desired product online, through their browser or mobile app, they can be assured that the information is accurate and up to date. Gone is the disappointment of showing up at a store to discover product is not in stock or prices have changed.

"The timing is perfect to deliver a next-level customer experience that greatly improves shopping," said Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova. "With so many new markets—Missouri, Michigan, Illinois—and fast-growing markets like California, customer expectations when searching online for a specific, hard-to-find strain or product that works for them are high. Imagine how fast excitement turns to frustration if they find it online but it's sold-out when they get to the store. Cannabis consumers want a seamless experience, flexible ways to shop, and above all reliability. Weedmaps, like Cova, is dedicated to those things."

"Our partnership with Cova further enhances both retail and customer experiences on our platform," said Tim Schulz, Head of Product at Weedmaps. "A thriving, legal cannabis market must afford retailers with the tools to account for and track inventory seamlessly, and trusted partners like Cova will enable Weedmaps to continue working towards this effort."

As Weedmaps expands into new markets, it continues to build new features and functionality that allow cannabis retail stores to expand their reach and leverage online visibility. Cova, in addition to providing a robust inventory management and seed-to-sale compliant POS, offers an ecosystem of retail solutions, including touchscreen menus with Express Checkout, designed to improve store flow and enhance the customer experience. Learn more about the integration here.

ABOUT COVA:

Cova is an award-winning, seed-to-sale compliant POS and Inventory Management solution designed to streamline cannabis retail. A compliance-first company, Cova not only meets all system requirements in every market served, but constantly adapts to changing rules and regulations to make compliance simple for owners and employees, reducing the risk of infractions and fines. In addition to automated compliance features, Cova offers an intuitive, user-friendly design and lightning-fast transaction time. Its technology platform currently powers more than 500 cannabis stores of all sizes with virtually no downtime, even on 4/20, making it the most robust and reliable cannabis POS system available. Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Vancouver, BC, Cova's team spans North America, including California, Washington, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Michigan, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. Learn more at www.covasoftware.com.

ABOUT WEEDMAPS:

Founded in 2008, Weedmaps is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. Weedmaps' suite of cloud-based software and data solutions includes point of sale, logistics and ordering solutions that enable customers to scale their businesses while complying with the complex and disparate regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. In addition, Weedmaps provides consumers with information regarding cannabis products across its web and mobile platforms, including listing local retailers and brands, facilitating product discovery and allowing consumers to educate themselves on cannabis and its history, uses and legal status. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Weedmaps employs more than 500 professionals around the world, including in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Denver, New York, Phoenix and Toronto. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

SOURCE Cova Software