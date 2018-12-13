Weedoo Enters Agreement With Anton Berkenheger Group

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weedoo, a leading U.S. manufacturer of environmental water conservation vessels, has entered into an agreement with the Anton Berkenheger Group (BERKY) to exclusively sell select aquatic and amphibious machinery in North America.

BERKY, based in Germany, is Europe's premier manufacturer of water conservation and mowing machines.

Anton Berkenheger Group (BERKY) CEO Felix Knoll, left, and Weedoo CEO John Grimes, right.

With the agreement, Weedoo now offers three new vessels:

The 6450 Amphi-King: This multifunctional amphibian can operate in water, wetlands and on dry land. Its three-ton weight combined with twin track technology provides an ideal work platform that can easily be transported.

The 6925 Amphibious Weed Harvester: This rugged amphibious machine is designed to get into swampy or mucky sites when floatation is critical. It is ideal for silt-removal projects.

The 6520 Aquatic Weed Harvester: This high-efficiency harvester simultaneously cuts and collects water plants, trash, and other impurities.

About Weedoo

Based in West Palm Beach, Fla., Weedoo is a leading U.S. manufacturer of do-it-yourself compact environmental water conservation vessels and shoreline conveying equipment. For more information, visit www.weedooboats.com.

Media Contact:

JW PR & Marketing

jennifer@jwprmarketing.com

269-274-4071

SOURCE Weedoo

Related Links

http://www.weedooboats.com

