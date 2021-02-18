Weee! Adds General Counsel and Chief Finance & Strategy Officer to Leadership Team

"We proudly welcome Ankur and Thomas who demonstrate the world-class team we're building here at Weee!," said Larry Liu, founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Their distinguished leadership and industry experience will be vital to achieving our mission: make online groceries affordable and accessible more than ever to customers adjusting to the new normal. We look forward to tapping into Ankur and Thomas' insights to accelerate our innovation and expansion efforts across North America."

Thomas Jeon

Vice President, General Counsel

Thomas brings nearly 20 years of experience in managing domestic and international legal affairs from private practice and as in-house counsel. As Weee!'s General Counsel, Thomas will lead all aspects of the company's legal and regulatory matters.

Thomas joins Weee! most recently from Backcountry, and previously at eBay, Netflix, and Lucasfilm, where he has provided counsel to corporate development and strategy, business development, product, human resources, engineering, real estate, and executive teams. Thomas started his career in private practice advising clients in the software and semiconductor sectors.

Thomas is a graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law and the University of Virginia College of Arts & Sciences.

Ankur Shah

Chief Finance and Strategy Officer

Ankur is a global startup executive with 20 years of investing and operating experience. As Chief Finance and Strategy Officer, Ankur is joining the company at a pivotal time; Weee! reached profitability last year and plans to continue its rapid expansion into key metropolitan regions nationwide in 2021.

Ankur was previously a seed investor and Chief Finance and Strategy Officer at Careem, a ride-hailing company in the Greater Middle East which was recently acquired for $3.1B by Uber. Prior to Careem, Ankur made venture investments in emerging markets at Acumen Fund and played multiple public service roles: helping to build over 25 public school libraries in New York City with the Robin Hood Foundation and starting a company to provide safe drinking water to rural communities in India. Ankur began his career with McKinsey & Company.

Ankur holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Cornell University, and a Master of Public Administration in International Development from Harvard's Kennedy School where he was a Reynolds and a Soros Fellow.

About Weee! Inc.

Weee!, headquartered in Fremont, California, is the leading ethnic e-grocer in the United States. Serving coast-to-coast across 15 metropolitan regions, Weee! was founded in 2015 as a social e-commerce company to enable affordable access to hard-to-find and fresh ingredients directly from the source. As a merchandise-driven retailer, Weee! partners with local suppliers and leverages proprietary demand forecasting technology to reshape the grocery supply chain entirely. Weee! has received $100M+ in funding from DST Global, Goodwater Capital, iFly.vc, XVC, VMG, Lightspeed Ventures, and Silicon Valley Bank. For more information, please visit www.sayweee.com/en or follow us on Twitter at @sayweeeofficial.

Forward-Looking Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strive," "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements in this announcement include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our disclosure concerning the Company's operations, cash flows, financial position and dividend policy.

