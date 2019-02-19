Weekend Unlimited Completes Acquisition Of Jamaican Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT) – (FSE: 0OS1) – (OTCMKTS: WKULF) having announced the signing of a definitive agreement on 13 February 2019 to acquire R&D Pharma's Jamaican interests, has completed the arms-length acquisition of R&D Pharma.

"We are thrilled to join the tremendous team at Weekend Unlimited under Paul Chu's leadership. With our Tier-3 cultivators license, our active focus is on medical tourism in Jamaica, having designed and constructed the first of our 'Ganja Café's' within a short tour bus ride from the cruise ship terminals in Ocho Rios," said Richard Bailey, President of R&D Pharma.

"We just completed a harvest last week on our 98-acre property to stock the Ganja Café for first tourism visits beginning on May 15th. The Ganja Café will be stocked with branded Jamaican strains, extracts, and infused products that will serve as a precursor to our future wholesale distribution in Jamaica and internationally," added Mr. Bailey

Weekend issued 80 million shares at a deemed price of $0.25 as well as making available 25 million warrants to the shareholders of R & D Pharma. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional share for $0.35 for a period of 2 years. Approximately 49 million shares are subject to a voluntary escrow agreement that sees 20% released at closing and the balance in 6 equal instalments over 3 years.

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

