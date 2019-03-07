Weekend Unlimited Establishes Its Office in NYC

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS1) (OTCQB: WKULF) announces that it has established its office in New York City, USA.

"Since our growth strategy is focused on product development and sales for recreational cannabis use across USA, it is important for us to establish our base in New York City for our team to accelerate business results," said New York City-based Weekend President and CEO, Mr. Paul Chu. "Being located in New York City gives us access to world-class talent across multiple industries," added Mr. Chu.

Weekend Unlimited's New York City office will serve as the company's global headquarters. Currently housed in one of the City's most well-known neighborhoods, SoHo, the office is surrounded by a mix of major retail chains, high-end brand stores, art galleries and restaurants.

"SoHo is the perfect laboratory for inspiring the design and launch of Weekend's brands," said Mr. Chu. "We have made significant strides with acquisitions in multiple states, and our leadership team is mainly located in New York City so this was a natural step for the company to take on its growth trajectory."

Weekend Unlimited is capitalizing on its vast industry relationships to establish a lifestyle brand featuring premium products and delivering life's highest moments. The company aggregates and scales small to medium brands, primarily in the categories of flower, extracts and edibles. Weekend Unlimited brands have best of class operations, distribution and strong revenue trajectories, making them ideal candidates for the deployment of capital and expertise through access to technologies, infrastructure and centralized systems. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

